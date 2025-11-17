“I Have Become My Father”: 30 People Share What They Swore They Would Never Do As Children But Failed

We say a lot of things when we’re kids. Especially “I will never do this” or “I’m never going to be like my parents.” We have a lot of expectations for our grown-up selves and imagine our lives in all sorts of ways – magical and full of adventures. However, it usually doesn’t work out the way we want it to and we end up “disappointing” our younger selves. Probably the most common thing kids swear off is tobacco or alcohol, but most of them do try it when they grow up. And that’s just one example.
This internet user asked, “What did you swear in your childhood you would never do, but ended up doing anyways?” and people flooded in to give their answers and stories. Some are more surprising than others, but you’ll probably be able to relate to most of them.
#1
Gardening. We had a large garden. We raised and preserved what we grew. It was me and my sister’s job to care for this garden. This was back when whipping your child was acceptable punishment. I was whipped sooo many times, because I hated that I had to grew and preserved vegetables I did not like. I hated it! Swore I’d never have a garden. Never do THAT to my kids. Then I had kids. A switch flipped in my head. I had to have a garden! I never made my kids take care of it. Gardening was my “me” time. But being little kids, they wanted to be with mom and “help” with the garden. I “gave” them an area and they were allowed to grow whatever they wanted. If it was a fruit or vegetables , they had to eat it. As a result, they both love gardening and neither are picky eaters.
#2
Drank like my alcoholic mother
Until I got sober at age 31, thank God (and AA)
#3
I grew up Mormon, sooooo…
Drinking coffee, green tea, black tea, alcohol, maturbating, having premarital sex, going clubbing, losing faith in God, dating a non-religious person, trying psilosyben mushrooms, becoming politically left wing, and getting a tattoo.
#4
Give up drawing.
I actually broke my own heart when I recently found a school project we did back when I was a kid. We had to write a letter for our future selves and mine starts with: “Hey, did you become an artist already? I really hope you did not become a boring adult with a boring job who gave up on his dreams and passions.”
Well, sorry little me, but I kinda did.
#5
Birdwatching. I used to think it was the lamest way someone could spend their time when I was a kid. How could anyone just sit around and look at birds? What are you, some kind of bird creep? … 20 years later and I’m obsessed with birds. Love hearing their songs and seeing all the beautiful colors
#6
Get married. I was going to be the perpetual bachelor. Married over 30 years with 6 kids. Wouldn’t change a thing.
#7
I wanted nothing more than to escape my family for good and never come back.
They got help… I did not expect that…
#8
Stopped liking new music. And now I just listen to the music that was around when I was growing up.
#9
have an abortion.
i was raised pretty evangelical by both (veru divorced) parents. i grew up believing being queer was wrong (BOY did puberty rock my world, lol) and that abortion was straight up selfish and evil. for more reference, i did a speech biography project on jesus f*****g christ in 6th grade and later on did a debate project on being anti-abortion in 8th grade (which my teacher properly f*****g schooled me on, as teachers are wont to do).
my senior year, still kind of a christian but very much less so, i got pregnant. my boyfriend at the time pressured me into protectionless sex, which we had never done before, and i foolishly gave in. lo and behold, i found out the day after my senior graduation that i was pregnant.
his mother, who actually really disliked me, helped me make and get to and from appointments with planned parenthood. i was 18 and i got government assistance. i was early enough to qualify for a medical abortion and i spent a few days with that boyfriend at my best friend’s house (she is still my best friend over a decade and a half later) and had the abortion. she took care of me like i was a child. i messed up my medications meant for pain and nausea, and she wiped my forehead and cradled me and cleaned me up like i was an infant. she is an angel, i love her so much. she was my only support through the worst time of my life. that boyfriend ended up not only ignoring me and not supporting me, but cheated on me multiple times with teenage children. i still wonder to this day, so many years later, if he’ll show up on the news. i bet he will.
long story short, i did something i never, ever thought i would do. i am a very happy and very loved mother now. i eventually met a wonderful, gentle, beautiful partner and we made a beautiful baby together who is now in school :) i am happier than i ever thought i could be, with a person who i’m crazy about. none of this would ever, EVER have happened if i didn’t abort so long ago. i would do it over and over and over again to get where i am now.
#10
Become overweight. I’ve done or avoided doing everything else that I cared about, but am much bigger than I would like.
#11
Napping on purpose
#12
Well, grew up supperrrr religious. Like homeschooled, on a farm, church 5x a week, the end is coming, street evangelism at 6, swear to your dad before God that you will stay a virgin till marriage at 13, religious. SOOOO, I intended to save my first kiss for marriage. Currently having amazing kinky sex 4x a week with the man of my dreams with an engagement on the horizon. Also, I’m a bisexual witch. woooooooooo cutting off my parents soon hopefully
#13
I said I wouldn’t curse unless a nuke was dropped on my house. That was a f*****g lie.
#14
Stop believing in Christianity
#15
Become like my sister.
In elementary school, we had to write a one-page letter to ourselves as adults, about our expectations etc.
I wrote I never wanted to be like my oldest sister, because teenage her kept slapping me whenever she was annoyed, and was overall horrid to me.
Well, she changed when she got pregnant at 17, turned her life around, stopped doing drugs, finished school after having my niece (with lots of support from my parents), went to uni with her daughter in tow, married my BIL, lived in England for a year, became a teacher, and is now one of the people I admire the most.
We’re now living less than half an hour from each other, both married, both with two daughters, living in a similar village right outside the same city. I spent a year in England, too, even in the same county, and of my 4 siblings, she’s the one most like myself in temper, tastes and looks. And I really don’t mind.
#16
Have sex before marriage. Thank f**k I never made good on that one since I’m 41 and have never been married.
#17
I always wanted to be this thin dainty woman as a kid, I hated my muscly calves and thighs, I hated that I had broad shoulders. I didn’t think any man could possibly find it attractive, let alone finding myself attractive and lovable.
That went right out the window the moment my stubborn brain decided to join a male dominated field requiring muscle. I love myself in ways my younger self could never imagine, I’m proud of physical achievements my younger self would shy from.
From the bigger girl constantly trying to be smaller to the muscly woman trying to get more.
Oh and I have an absolutely gorgeous boyfriend who brags about his girlfriends muscle – and my tinder profile was very successful in hook-ups. So I guess I’m hot (well not ugly enough to not get hook ups) and have a decent enough personality.
#18
stop talking to my friends
there used to be 6 of us
now its just me
#19
Diet sodas. In my youth I swore I’d just die of diabetes before I drank that swill.
Now I’m in my 40s and unless the soda is sweetened with real sugar, I actually prefer diet/zero sugar options. Corn syrup sodas are so gross to me now. Oh, and once I stopped drinking high fructose corn syrup, I lost fifty f*****g pounds. Corn syrup has no place in our drinks.
#20
Get into debt I can’t pay off
#21
Tell my kid, “because I said so”.
#22
Become a teacher. My dad was one and people always told me I should do it and I’d be good at it. I swore I’d never do it, and hated the very idea of it. When I got to 26 and still didn’t have an idea of what I wanted to do with my life, I got a teaching degree. I hate teaching. It was a mistake.
#23
Not believing in god.
But now I know we are on our own.
#24
Become a nurse. My mother was a nurse. Both of my grandmothers as well, and I always swore as I grew up, listening to mom’s gross stories it was something I would never do. Had a different career in my early 20s only to become a nurse by 30.😂
#25
I would never say “While you live under my roof, you live by my rules”.
I said it a few months ago to my 17 year old.
As I was saying it, and realized what I was saying, I blushed and cringed on the inside. I can’t even remember what the argument was about, but I sure remember the shame of what I said. I wonder if my father went through the same self questioning when he said it to me?
#26
Being gay
#27
I have become my father.
#28
Smoking, alcohol, weed, soft drugs, hard drugs, I wish I would’ve listened to my younger self
#29
cry over a boy
#30
Get fat 😕
