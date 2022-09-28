Vanessa Paradis on Johnny Depp’s Non-Violent Nature

Amid all the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard drama, one person has remained relatively quiet. Of course, she’s always a little bit on the quiet side. She prefers to live her life outside the public life even though she’s a public figure. Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp’s ex and the mother of his two children, is not a woman concerned with airing her dirty laundry. She’s been mum since the beginning, staying out of the drama and simply enjoying her life. Of course, the entire trial and the ordeal with Amber Heard indirectly affect Paradis because it directly affects her children. However, fans want to know what Vanessa Paradis has been up to lately.
Did Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp’s Ex, Have Anything to Say About Abuse Allegations?
She did. When the news that he’d abused Amber Heard was first released back when the young actress wrote her op-ed in a nationwide newspaper, Vanessa Paradis was the first to speak out. She had nothing but lovely things to say, and her shock was genuine.
“Johnny Depp is the father of my two children; he is a sensitive, loving, and loved person. I believe with all my heart that these recent accusations being made are outrageous. In all the years I have known Johnny, he has never been physically abusive to me, and this is nothing like the man I lived with for 14 wonderful years,” was the statement Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp’s ex, made via a handwritten letter.
In 2020, she wrote another letter in response to a lawsuit on behalf of Johnny Depp. “I have known Johnny for 25 years. We have been partners for 14 years and raised our two children together. Through all these years, I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous, and non-violent person and father. On movie sets, the actors, directors, and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone and is one of the best actors we’ve seen. I am aware of the allegations that amber Heard has publicly accused Johnny off for more than four years. This is nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me,” is a snippet of the words she spoke of her ex in 2020.
How Did Vanessa Paradis Handle Johnny Depp’s Trial?
She did what she usually does. She stayed out of the limelight and went about her business. She was photographed living her life the way she always did in France, and she did not speak out about anything. Vanessa Paradis is a highly private woman. She is always looking out for the safety and well-being of her children, and she does all she can to provide them with the utmost privacy despite being the children of two major stars.
She was seen out and about in France looking chic while waiting on the results of her ex’s trial. She’s been close-lipped about the entire thing. The outcome for the star was a good one, and he’s feeling a bit of relief knowing that his innocence has been proven and his life can go back to normal.
Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Deep On Keeping Their Kids’ Lives Private
Back in 2007, Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp’s children’s mother, was candid in an interview about fame and her children. “I presume I would support them,” she said when asked how she would feel if her kids chose to go into the public eye one day. “Look, now I indeed keep them away from the cameras because I don’t want our children to be forced to share in our fame against their will. They didn’t ask for that. Not yet. The day that they will decide for themselves to do things that might bring them into the spotlights, then I won’t stop them,” their mother said of their privacy as children.
Vanessa Paradis, Johnny Depp, and their kids are a family who values privacy above all else. Their family matters are their own, and they are a tight unit. Despite being broken up for more than a decade now, Vanessa Paradis respects, protects and cares deeply for the man who fathered her children, and it shows. This is a family that puts the kids first, and the allegations against the actor were more hurtful to them than to anyone else. Likewise, Johnny Depp doesn’t care about his jobs or reputation, but he cares about how the things being said about him and how they affected his life also affected his kids’ lives.