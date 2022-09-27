Is Amber Heard Still Starring in Aquaman 2 After Johnny Depp Trial?

When Amber Heard was in Aquaman, she knew it would change the game for her. She was a relatively unknown actress at the time, and the role changed the game for her. She’s been working diligently for years to work her way up the ladder in Hollywood to become a successful actress, something we’ve heard many rumors about lately. Amber Heard in Aquaman was a game changer for her, but there are also some rumors that she’s been removed from the Aquaman 2 cast. Is this true? Will the young actress begin losing roles the same way her ex did when she accused him of abusing her? Many fans of Johnny Depp want to see her suffer the same way he did, but we want to talk net worth.
Amber Heard in Aquaman 2 or No?
The actress tells the press that she was not removed from the sequel. She’s still part of the movie, and nothing is changing for her. However, she also made it very clear during her trial alongside ex-husband Johnny Depp that she’s suffering. Depp made it clear that following her 2018 op-ed about his domestic abuse, he lost roles, income, and his entire reputation was put at risk. He did lose his role in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Fans are none too happy with Disney right now for it. However, it seems that Amber Heard is in the same place now.
“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler away, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch out,” said Amber Heard in court during the trial. It seems that she was given a script from Warner Bros., and then it changed. She blames Johnny Depp for this following the trial and the fact that he disputes her claims he was abusive. Of course, everyone knows how that trial ended and how things are going for her now.
Amber Heard’s Net Worth
Amber Heard was born as the 80s were coming to their peak. She was born in Austin, Texas, in 1986. She knew she would do big things with her life. She wanted to act, and she did what she could to focus on that. She began a career in Hollywood, but it wasn’t until she married actor Johnny Depp that she saw her name in light. He famously said that meeting Heard was a great time for him. She was a huge fan. She made him feel so good about himself, and she was so into his work and his personality. Depp said she did and said all the right things, and he fell hard for her. He later said it occurred to him that his wife only wanted to marry him. Depp feels that Amber Heard married him so she could get her name in light, for fame, and for money.
However, she got exactly what he claimed she wanted, just not in the way she might have thought. However, it is safe to say the young actress has earned an estimated net worth of around $6 million as of 2022. There are a number of disparities about it, though. For one, she was forced to pay Depp millions of dollars at the end of the trial. She claims she doesn’t have that kind of money.
Modeling Career
Before she made a name for herself as an actress, Amber Heard worked diligently to make a living as a model. She moved from Texas to New York to see what she could do for herself. She knew that her career dreams would not come true if she stayed in Austin. New York was a good bet for her. She has the face of a model, and she was able to learn about the industry while working as a model. It’s been a long time since she got her start in the modeling industry, but she is someone who has a lot going for her.
Her modeling career led to her acting career. She was able to land a few smaller roles before the bigger roles began calling. So far, it’s been her roles in movies such as Aquaman that have her working in the big leagues. She’s currently still on the project, and that will likely increase her net worth significantly.