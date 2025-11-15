Turns Out, UPS Drivers Have A Facebook Group About Dogs They Meet On Their Routes, And It Will Make Your Day (30 New Pics)

The pandemic has taught us many things, some of them we never asked for in the first place. But as the quarantines, lockdowns and global uncertainties changed the ways we live beyond recognition, we also realized one ages-old thing. Dogs are a man’s best friend (hence the canine adoption boom!) and so are delivery drivers.

In fact, delivery drivers have become somewhat of a last touch we’ve had with so-called “normalcy.” Thanks to them, we could still enjoy our favorite foods, drink our favorite drinks, dress nice, treat ourselves with gadgets, cosmetics, household items, you name it.

So this post combines two of our favorite things, showing just what a bunch of cute doggies UPS drivers have met on their routes. Enjoy the wholesomeness below and be sure to check out our previous posts with impawsibly cute UPS dogs here, here, and here.

More info: Facebook | Instagram 

#1

Image source: UPS Dogs

#2

Image source: Scott Hodges

#3

Image source: UPS Dogs

#4

Image source: UPS Dogs

#5

Image source: UPS Dogs

#6

Image source: UPS Dogs

#7

Image source: UPS Dogs

#8

Image source: Scott Hodges

#9

Image source: UPS Dogs

#10

Image source: Scott Hodges

#11

Image source: UPS Dogs

#12

Image source: UPS Dogs

#13

Image source: UPS Dogs

#14

Image source: UPS Dogs

#15

Image source: Scott Hodges

#16

Image source: UPS Dogs

#17

Image source: UPS Dogs

#18

Image source: UPS Dogs

#19

Image source: UPS Dogs

#20

Image source: UPS Dogs

#21

Image source: Scott Hodges

#22

Image source: UPS Dogs

#23

Image source: UPS Dogs

#24

Image source: Scott Hodges

#25

Image source: UPS Dogs

#26

Image source: UPS Dogs

#27

Image source: UPS Dogs

#28

Image source: Scott Hodges

#29

Image source: UPS Dogs

#30

Image source: UPS Dogs

