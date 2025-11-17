111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

We’ve always had a soft spot for arts and crafts because, to us, creating something with our own hands (or, rather, paws) is one of the most satisfying things there is. And although we’re quite the accomplished pandas when it comes to drawing, working with clay, and even sewing, we’re just completely inept in paper crafting. You know, when we take a sheet of paper in our paws, we feel like we’re from that meme – a weird expression on our faces with unsolved mathematical equations running through our momentarily logic-devoid minds. Still, we’re not the ones to give up easily on our paper crafts dreams, so we searched all over the internet to find some paper craft ideas that would be truly doable and would look as though they were made by DIY Da Vinci once finished. And we found them! And compiled them into this paper crafting ideas list! And it’s here for you to rediscover your paper folding, cutting, and crumpling prowess once again.
Right-o, so these craft ideas from paper range from ones that could be done by an avid origami practitioner to later boast of their inhuman paper-bending abilities to DIY projects you can do together with your kids, dogs, and cats while a rabid goose is scaring the bejesus out of you. Not necessarily in that order. In short, you’ll find paper crafting ideas that’ll heighten the heck out of your usual gift-wrapping practices and that’ll allow you to create absolutely one-of-a-kind wall decor, paper statuettes, and stuff you could actually use purposefully. Not that it’s a very important part of paper crafting.
Now, ready to take a look at these awesome paper craft ideas we’ve rounded up in our nifty thrifty list? If so, you know what to do – skip around the block, memorize a poem, and brew yourself some newt-eye tea. After that, scroll right down to reveal the paper crafting ideas, give your vote for the most awesome projects, and share this article with your friends.
#1 I Designed Some Posable Koi Made Only From Paper, No Glue Or Tape. They Can Bend In Any Direction
Image source: imgur.com
#2 Paper Sculptures – Designed And Built By Me
Image source: tom_kington
#3 This Is Made Out Of Paper
Image source: yulia_brodskaya_artyulia
#4 City Fox – Made From Kit, First Really Complex Project
Image source: Jim-Pansy
#5 7 Weekends Of Work And A Portion Of The Spirited Away Diorama Is Done. The Work Continues
Image source: K-Potassium
#6 Beautifully Colorful Quilled Paper Art
Image source: senaruna
#7 It Took Me 50 Hours To Fold This Origami Figure From One Uncut Square Of Paper. It’s A Samurai Riding A Kirin (Japanese Unicorn)
Image source: CJC_
#8 Mini Ponyo House Paper Craft That I Completed Today
Image source: Gboss203
#9 Nazgul Test Fold By Jason Ku. Folded By Me. 60cm Biotope
Image source: OldManOfTheSea2021
#10 Natural History Museum – London , Parth Kothekar, Papercutting, 2022
Image source: parthkothekar
#11 I Made A Rat For My Wife For Our (Lockdown) Anniversary
Image source: arapapams
#12 This Is Both Paper And An Edible Medium (Wafer Paper)
Image source: Existential_Turnip
#13 My Wife Told Me To Do A Craft With Our 6yo Son. 40 Hours Later. Paper Mache
Image source: GloriousBeast
#14 Duck!
Image source: zeacorzeppelin10
#15 Human Skull, Carved From A Single Piece Of Arches Coldpress 300lb Watercolor Paper With An Xacto Knife
Image source: InkaCrema
#16 Ancient Dragon Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me, From One 20cm Square
Image source: Bismuth81
#17 Paper Earth 2200
Image source: willioh
#18 Wearable Art – Something I’ve Always Wanted To Try Making
Image source: Barnakid
#19 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: evenila_art
#20 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: sooye0ny
#21 This Origami Dragon I Folded
Image source: JonSnuu69
#22 My Third Attempt At A Papercraft Build – Took Me A Long Time, Maybe 12 To 14 Hours At Least
Learning new things at every build – just wanted to share.
Image source: jordystevens
#23 Seaworks: Maiden Of The Seas
Image source: nyarahghost
#24 Japanese Paper Sculptor Harukiru Crafts Sculptures From Discarded Snack Packaging
Image source: reddit.com
#25 Dedicated To Us
Image source: _les__petites_
#26 Made Of Paper, Four-Leaf Clover Bouquet
Image source: stroubail
#27 I Made A Whale
Image source: treiz
#28 My First Completed Papercraft- Flying Hot Air Balloons!!
Image source: Witch_of_Waste813
#29 Made A Panda Head Origami From Recycled Folders
Image source: Grizzly_Beeaar
#30 Kei Morisue – Crested Kingfisher. This Time, I Attempted To Recreate The Original Shaping
Image source: Malleon
#31 “Quilling” A From Of Paper Craft Art Done Using The “Papercut” Model
Image source: Deepdigital_3663
#32 An Origami Dung Beetle I Folded From One Uncut Square Of Paper
Image source: CJC_
#33 A Life-Size Origami Mouse, Folded From A Square Of Paper
Image source: Paulorigami
#34 Sea Turtle
Image source: SaurusCentaur
#35 3D Origami Charmander
Image source: EunSJn
#36 It’s So Cute
Image source: thaticyrino
#37 My Papercraft – I’ve Now Made Them In Kit Form
Image source: tomkington
#38 Rhino Paper Craft
Image source: justinkingdesigns
#39 Origami Alduin, The World Eater, Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me From One Piece Of Paper
It’s folded from a giant 1.4 meter paper, and it took me 40 hours to make, in the span of 2 weeks. No cuts involved.
Image source: JonSnuu69
#40 Green Backed Heron Catching A Fish, A Miniature Paper Art Painted With Watercolours From My 1000 Days Of Miniature Art Series
Image source: NVillustration
#41 Paper Silhouette Light Box I Made My Wife For Our Wedding
Image source: diegodino
#42 Happy International Women’s Day!
Image source: delight_in_colour
#43 Assassin, Origami, 2020
Image source: jkonkkola
#44 Paper Craft Fox
Image source: ugn1
#45 Crepe Paper Mushrooms
Image source: OohMami
#46 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: experimentosdiy
#47 Barrel Fever
Image source: gratefulseeker
#48 Kimetsu No Yaiba Origami
Image source: Sarjigami08
#49 Not The Last Unicorn
Image source: MaddJacq
#50 Poetic And Timeless
Image source: sabrinaintrecci
#51 Zuko Paper Craft Light Box
Image source: Squiffybodge
#52 Some Paper Lavender
Image source: edinburgh_paper_flowers
#53 Wattle Flowers With Painted Leaves
Image source: bellapaperflora
#54 Origami Grim Reaper By Miyamoto Chuya, 50cm Square
Image source: OrigamiTim
#55 Paper Craft Flower Idea
Image source: giochi.di.carta
#56 Up And Away, 25 Layers Of Cardstock
Image source: kukukodama
#57 Hot Dog
Image source: creatividadeshs
#58 Paperworl
Image source: ASunnyley
#59 Here We Go
Image source: SobakaBalabaka
#60 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: pompaduer
#61 We Create Paper Florals Which Can Be Used As Chair Back Decorations Or As Part Of A Backdrop Display
And the best thing is they can be used as many times as you like then recycled.
Image source: silverswandesign
#62 Pansy
Image source: moonsoup1121
#63 Last Minute
Image source: _les__petites_
#64 A Cute Kitty To Start The Week!
Image source: ad_quilling
#65 What A Sweet Little Sheep
Image source: xxanitacreationsxx
#66 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: originalbyreiko
#67 Finished Gift For My Secret Santa Match!
Image source: Kerrbare
#68 One Of My 8th Grade Band Students Made An Origami Guitar And Gave It To Me!
Image source: chadork
#69 Papercraft Strike Gundam
Image source: xpsg
#70 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: france.cmadeco
#71 Master Yoda And Darth Vader Origami Both Folded By Me From A Single Piece Of Paper
Image source: Sarjigami
#72 Detailed Origami Crusifix That I Made From 1 Piece Of Paper
Image source: Sarjigami
#73 Pumpkins
Image source: chiekoist
#74 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: wildezeiten
#75 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: hundred_huess
#76 Sword Art Online – Asuna (Asuna Yuuki)
Image source: XDiem
#77 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: ileana.marchis.7
#78 DIY Wall Clock I Made From Paper Cones
Image source: CirrusMinor91
#79 My Friend Makes 3D Paper Art
Image source: badyeti
#80 Paper Succulents I Made For A Christmas Gift. Art Can Be Anything
Image source: AnnieAimee
#81 It Took Me Four Months To Fold This Origami Knight From One Uncut Square Of Paper
Image source: CJC_
#82 A Customer Left This Origami X Wing With His Tip At My Bar
Image source: maguimbo
#83 Pokemon Paper Craft, Made From 13 Layers Of Coloured Paper
Image source: Squiffybodge
#84 Lighthouse On Rocks
Image source: Professional-Yak4361
#85 It’s Springtime And I’ve Got Tulips. I’m Hit By Pollen And Yellow Sand
Image source: atelier_brooklyn
#86 Here Is An Origami Violin That I Made From A Uncut Rectangle Length Sheet Of Paper
Image source: FearlessGT
#87 Simple Decor
Image source: eye_scream_decor
#88 Memphis! Cavalier King George
Image source: cardinaleclau
#89 Fish Ipa. Like Beer, Yes
Fish from the future in papier-mâché and mixed media. Collage details of old Indian newspapers, polka dots and gold leaf. Likes to be on walls.
Image source: cartefalse
#90 Hidden Garden
Image source: natalimanczak
#91 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: hobbies_of_kk
#92 I Made The Krusty Krab, Thought You’d All Appreciate It
Image source: LeonardoDaVirgin
#93 I Used The Foodtrack Die To Create A Burger Shop (Unintentionally In McDonald Colours)
Image source: kumikonanai
#94 Wanted To Share This Demoman Paper Craft My Sibling Made For My Birthday Yesterday
Image source: mostown
#95 Mother’s Day Postcard With Custom Envelope
Image source: lulu.decor.quilling
#96 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: isijob
#97 A Carefree Life Of Origami
Image source: oru_numa
#98 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: niknights
#99 I Find Your Lack Of Origami Disturbing
Image source: MrMainFrame
#100 Sketching With Paper: An Origami Nude I Made
Image source: Paulorigami
#101 Angel Ornament
Image source: chiekoist
#102 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: paper_foldingue
#103 Pear
Image source: chiekoist
#104 Mounting The Cat Ears
Image source: crea_n_amy
#105 Sunflower Paper Flower
Image source: modu.love
#106 Paper Craft Idea
Image source: einfach_herz_anke
#107 My Hobby Since The Pandemic Hit
Image source: sarapriem81365
#108 Origami Owlbear
Image source: WhoTrekLocked
#109 Gengar Paper Craft Art Made From 9 Layers Of Paper
Image source: Squiffybodge
#110 Make The Children Happy And Make A Bunny Out Of Some Collage Paper And Cardboard Rolls
Wrap a chocolate bar in the middle and tie it with bows.
Image source: dana_acimovic
#111 Umbrella
Image source: aidilbeltran
