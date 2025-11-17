111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

by

We’ve always had a soft spot for arts and crafts because, to us, creating something with our own hands (or, rather, paws) is one of the most satisfying things there is. And although we’re quite the accomplished pandas when it comes to drawing, working with clay, and even sewing, we’re just completely inept in paper crafting. You know, when we take a sheet of paper in our paws, we feel like we’re from that meme – a weird expression on our faces with unsolved mathematical equations running through our momentarily logic-devoid minds. Still, we’re not the ones to give up easily on our paper crafts dreams, so we searched all over the internet to find some paper craft ideas that would be truly doable and would look as though they were made by DIY Da Vinci once finished. And we found them! And compiled them into this paper crafting ideas list! And it’s here for you to rediscover your paper folding, cutting, and crumpling prowess once again. 

Right-o, so these craft ideas from paper range from ones that could be done by an avid origami practitioner to later boast of their inhuman paper-bending abilities to DIY projects you can do together with your kids, dogs, and cats while a rabid goose is scaring the bejesus out of you. Not necessarily in that order. In short, you’ll find paper crafting ideas that’ll heighten the heck out of your usual gift-wrapping practices and that’ll allow you to create absolutely one-of-a-kind wall decor, paper statuettes, and stuff you could actually use purposefully. Not that it’s a very important part of paper crafting. 

Now, ready to take a look at these awesome paper craft ideas we’ve rounded up in our nifty thrifty list? If so, you know what to do – skip around the block, memorize a poem, and brew yourself some newt-eye tea. After that, scroll right down to reveal the paper crafting ideas, give your vote for the most awesome projects, and share this article with your friends. 

#1 I Designed Some Posable Koi Made Only From Paper, No Glue Or Tape. They Can Bend In Any Direction

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: imgur.com

#2 Paper Sculptures – Designed And Built By Me

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: tom_kington

#3 This Is Made Out Of Paper

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: yulia_brodskaya_artyulia

#4 City Fox – Made From Kit, First Really Complex Project

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Jim-Pansy

#5 7 Weekends Of Work And A Portion Of The Spirited Away Diorama Is Done. The Work Continues

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: K-Potassium

#6 Beautifully Colorful Quilled Paper Art

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: senaruna

#7 It Took Me 50 Hours To Fold This Origami Figure From One Uncut Square Of Paper. It’s A Samurai Riding A Kirin (Japanese Unicorn)

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: CJC_

#8 Mini Ponyo House Paper Craft That I Completed Today

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Gboss203

#9 Nazgul Test Fold By Jason Ku. Folded By Me. 60cm Biotope

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: OldManOfTheSea2021

#10 Natural History Museum – London , Parth Kothekar, Papercutting, 2022

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: parthkothekar

#11 I Made A Rat For My Wife For Our (Lockdown) Anniversary

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: arapapams

#12 This Is Both Paper And An Edible Medium (Wafer Paper)

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Existential_Turnip

#13 My Wife Told Me To Do A Craft With Our 6yo Son. 40 Hours Later. Paper Mache

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: GloriousBeast

#14 Duck!

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: zeacorzeppelin10

#15 Human Skull, Carved From A Single Piece Of Arches Coldpress 300lb Watercolor Paper With An Xacto Knife

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: InkaCrema

#16 Ancient Dragon Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me, From One 20cm Square

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Bismuth81

#17 Paper Earth 2200

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: willioh

#18 Wearable Art – Something I’ve Always Wanted To Try Making

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Barnakid

#19 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: evenila_art

#20 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: sooye0ny

#21 This Origami Dragon I Folded

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: JonSnuu69

#22 My Third Attempt At A Papercraft Build – Took Me A Long Time, Maybe 12 To 14 Hours At Least

 Learning new things at every build – just wanted to share.

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: jordystevens

#23 Seaworks: Maiden Of The Seas

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: nyarahghost

#24 Japanese Paper Sculptor Harukiru Crafts Sculptures From Discarded Snack Packaging

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: reddit.com

#25 Dedicated To Us

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: _les__petites_

#26 Made Of Paper, Four-Leaf Clover Bouquet

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: stroubail

#27 I Made A Whale

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: treiz

#28 My First Completed Papercraft- Flying Hot Air Balloons!!

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Witch_of_Waste813

#29 Made A Panda Head Origami From Recycled Folders

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Grizzly_Beeaar

#30 Kei Morisue – Crested Kingfisher. This Time, I Attempted To Recreate The Original Shaping

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Malleon

#31 “Quilling” A From Of Paper Craft Art Done Using The “Papercut” Model

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Deepdigital_3663

#32 An Origami Dung Beetle I Folded From One Uncut Square Of Paper

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: CJC_

#33 A Life-Size Origami Mouse, Folded From A Square Of Paper

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Paulorigami

#34 Sea Turtle

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: SaurusCentaur

#35 3D Origami Charmander

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: EunSJn

#36 It’s So Cute

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: thaticyrino

#37 My Papercraft – I’ve Now Made Them In Kit Form

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: tomkington

#38 Rhino Paper Craft

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: justinkingdesigns

#39 Origami Alduin, The World Eater, Designed By Satoshi Kamiya And Folded By Me From One Piece Of Paper

It’s folded from a giant 1.4 meter paper, and it took me 40 hours to make, in the span of 2 weeks. No cuts involved.

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: JonSnuu69

#40 Green Backed Heron Catching A Fish, A Miniature Paper Art Painted With Watercolours From My 1000 Days Of Miniature Art Series

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: NVillustration

#41 Paper Silhouette Light Box I Made My Wife For Our Wedding

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: diegodino

#42 Happy International Women’s Day!

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: delight_in_colour

#43 Assassin, Origami, 2020

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: jkonkkola

#44 Paper Craft Fox

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: ugn1

#45 Crepe Paper Mushrooms

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: OohMami

#46 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: experimentosdiy

#47 Barrel Fever

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: gratefulseeker

#48 Kimetsu No Yaiba Origami

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Sarjigami08

#49 Not The Last Unicorn

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: MaddJacq

#50 Poetic And Timeless

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: sabrinaintrecci

#51 Zuko Paper Craft Light Box

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Squiffybodge

#52 Some Paper Lavender

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: edinburgh_paper_flowers

#53 Wattle Flowers With Painted Leaves

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: bellapaperflora

#54 Origami Grim Reaper By Miyamoto Chuya, 50cm Square

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: OrigamiTim

#55 Paper Craft Flower Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: giochi.di.carta

#56 Up And Away, 25 Layers Of Cardstock

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: kukukodama

#57 Hot Dog

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: creatividadeshs

#58 Paperworl

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: ASunnyley

#59 Here We Go

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: SobakaBalabaka

#60 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: pompaduer

#61 We Create Paper Florals Which Can Be Used As Chair Back Decorations Or As Part Of A Backdrop Display

And the best thing is they can be used as many times as you like then recycled.

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: silverswandesign

#62 Pansy

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: moonsoup1121

#63 Last Minute

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: _les__petites_

#64 A Cute Kitty To Start The Week!

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: ad_quilling

#65 What A Sweet Little Sheep

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: xxanitacreationsxx

#66 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: originalbyreiko

#67 Finished Gift For My Secret Santa Match!

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Kerrbare

#68 One Of My 8th Grade Band Students Made An Origami Guitar And Gave It To Me!

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: chadork

#69 Papercraft Strike Gundam

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: xpsg

#70 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: france.cmadeco

#71 Master Yoda And Darth Vader Origami Both Folded By Me From A Single Piece Of Paper

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Sarjigami

#72 Detailed Origami Crusifix That I Made From 1 Piece Of Paper

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Sarjigami

#73 Pumpkins

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: chiekoist

#74 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: wildezeiten

#75 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: hundred_huess

#76 Sword Art Online – Asuna (Asuna Yuuki)

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: XDiem

#77 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: ileana.marchis.7

#78 DIY Wall Clock I Made From Paper Cones

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: CirrusMinor91

#79 My Friend Makes 3D Paper Art

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: badyeti

#80 Paper Succulents I Made For A Christmas Gift. Art Can Be Anything

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: AnnieAimee

#81 It Took Me Four Months To Fold This Origami Knight From One Uncut Square Of Paper

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: CJC_

#82 A Customer Left This Origami X Wing With His Tip At My Bar

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: maguimbo

#83 Pokemon Paper Craft, Made From 13 Layers Of Coloured Paper

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Squiffybodge

#84 Lighthouse On Rocks

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Professional-Yak4361

#85 It’s Springtime And I’ve Got Tulips. I’m Hit By Pollen And Yellow Sand

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: atelier_brooklyn

#86 Here Is An Origami Violin That I Made From A Uncut Rectangle Length Sheet Of Paper

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: FearlessGT

#87 Simple Decor

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: eye_scream_decor

#88 Memphis! Cavalier King George

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: cardinaleclau

#89 Fish Ipa. Like Beer, Yes

Fish from the future in papier-mâché and mixed media. Collage details of old Indian newspapers, polka dots and gold leaf. Likes to be on walls.

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: cartefalse

#90 Hidden Garden

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: natalimanczak

#91 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: hobbies_of_kk

#92 I Made The Krusty Krab, Thought You’d All Appreciate It

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: LeonardoDaVirgin

#93 I Used The Foodtrack Die To Create A Burger Shop (Unintentionally In McDonald Colours)

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: kumikonanai

#94 Wanted To Share This Demoman Paper Craft My Sibling Made For My Birthday Yesterday

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: mostown

#95 Mother’s Day Postcard With Custom Envelope

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: lulu.decor.quilling

#96 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: isijob

#97 A Carefree Life Of Origami

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: oru_numa

#98 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: niknights

#99 I Find Your Lack Of Origami Disturbing

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: MrMainFrame

#100 Sketching With Paper: An Origami Nude I Made

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Paulorigami

#101 Angel Ornament

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: chiekoist

#102 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: paper_foldingue

#103 Pear

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: chiekoist

#104 Mounting The Cat Ears

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: crea_n_amy

#105 Sunflower Paper Flower

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: modu.love

#106 Paper Craft Idea

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: einfach_herz_anke

#107 My Hobby Since The Pandemic Hit

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: sarapriem81365

#108 Origami Owlbear

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: WhoTrekLocked

#109 Gengar Paper Craft Art Made From 9 Layers Of Paper

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: Squiffybodge

#110 Make The Children Happy And Make A Bunny Out Of Some Collage Paper And Cardboard Rolls

Wrap a chocolate bar in the middle and tie it with bows.

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: dana_acimovic

#111 Umbrella

111 Paper Craft Ideas That Turn Paper Into Magic

Image source: aidilbeltran

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Common French Bulldog Health Issues You Should Know Know About
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
7 Must-See New TV Trailers That Will Get You Hyped
3 min read
May, 20, 2024
“Very Sad”: Adult Star Falls From Hotel Balcony During Filming A Scene With Two Men
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post The Strangest And Funniest Photos Of Your Favorite Animals (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Employee Maliciously Complies After Finding Out Their Co-Worker Scammed A Disabled Person, Gets Them And Boss Fired
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
30 New ‘Today I Learned’ Facts That Prove It’s Never Too Late To Learn Something New
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.