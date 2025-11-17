Paper Stage For Tiziano Ferro (8 Pics)

I’m Elisa Mearelli an I’m a paper cutting artist. I was born in a town with an historic tradition of paper making so I feel I have a strong bond with this material which I consider to be much more than a common object of everyday use.
For me, paper is not just a support to cover with colour, but rather it is the true protagonist of the work of art. In this project, I realized the scenography for a song for Tiziano Ferro’s 2023 tour. I made a scale model based on the size of the tour stage and I made a work of handcut paper with moving parts. The planning of the movements and of the stage of my work has been curated and realized by Nicola Masi.
My artistic studies focalize on the necessity of leaving an indelible mark on the material I use, none of my works can be erased or covered over with colour.
I passionately believe that art is more than aesthetics; it serves as a conceptual statement that prompts us to improve ourselves and the world we live in.
Credits: Clonwerk, Alessandro Paratore, Martina Calbrese, GioForma, Livenation, Tiziano Ferro
More info: elisamearelli.eu
Follow Us