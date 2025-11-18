People Are Sharing Examples Of Pointless Gendering, And Here Are The 50 Most Confusing Ones (New Pics)

If you have ever wandered into the deodorant section of a store, you might end up confused as to why half the items represent things like flowers and fresh fruits, while the other half seems to focus on jungle predators and abstract concepts like “the captain” and “raw steel.” This is but a taste of how bad it can get with gendered things one can find in stores.

We’ve gathered some of the worst examples of companies needlessly gendering items and products. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most egregious examples, and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below. 

#1 Now I Can Finally Wash My Dishes

Image source: manas0416

#2 For The Extra Charge, They Should At Least Throw In Some Menstrual Products

Image source: TomKatMPLS

#3 Pay More, Get Less

Image source: GrilledOrphans

#4 I Was Going Through Stuff And Stumbled Upon My Dad’s Old School Books

Image source: smolglowcloud

#5 Kids’ Globes, Because For Girls, The Entire World Is Pink, And Only Pink, Right?

Image source: Norhtstorm

#6 Apparently, Men Don’t Deserve Bright-Colored Macaroons

Image source: natstonyx

#7 Even Dogs Aren’t Safe

Image source: PowerfulNeurons

#8 If You Get Your Boy Dog The Girl Dog Shampoo, He Will Turn Into A Flower

Image source: Dangerous-Exercise20

#9 I Have A Feeling There’s Going To Be A Lot Of These Kinds Of Posts This Season, But Wow, This Is Bad

Image source: sirkidd2003

#10 A Local Restaurant Offers A Woman’s Meal That Is Half The Food Of A Man’s Meal But For Only A Dollar Less

Image source: Jomalar

#11 It’s Water

Image source: Greenlight_Miami444

#12 My Dad’s Tape Measure

Image source: Mozilie

#13 Damn, That’s Crazy

Image source: ICOULDBEANURSE

#14 The Three Genders Of Gardening Gloves: Precision, Grip Extreme And Lady Garden

Image source: Garfield_60

#15 God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet

Image source: 8euztnrqvn

#16 Thank God, My Son Won’t Go Without Male Batteries

Image source: jalapenho

#17 This German BBQ Cookbook With Recipes “For Him” And “For Her”

Image source: tanjaeckh

#18 I Found This Terribly Gendered Bathroom Sign While Looking For A Local Restaurant

Image source: unsuretysurelysucks

#19 Thanks, FaceApp. Very Cool

Image source: TheCommanderSkittles

#20 Gendered Garbage Cans

Image source: lasophielabelle

#21 How Would Anyone Know That This Is Masculine Deodorant For Men Unless We Present It With Nuts And Bolts

Image source: missis_issis

#22 Wouldn’t Want To Look Ridiculous Now, Would We?

Image source: Amaaog

#23 I Don’t Dare To Think About What Will Happen If I Accidentally Eat The “Wrong” Bratwurst

Left: women’s bratwurst with sea salt and Mediterranean spices.
Right: men’s bratwurst with fried onions and cheese.

Image source: Lord_Curtain

#24 Cotton Swabs For Only The Manliest Of Ear Canals

Image source: thelivinlegend

#25 Chocolate-Flavored Cereals Of All Things

Image source: Radical-Coffee

#26 Just Why?

Image source: Pigeoncoup234

#27 I Found This At A Walmart, Because Girls Need Special Basketballs

Image source: Hell_Freeze

#28 Crab Is For Girls And Spicy Tuna Is For Boys

Image source: kenkat17

#29 If You Are A Girl Who Is Interested In Science, Make Sure That Your Microscope Is Pink

Image source: SpasticGoldenToys

#30 Well, Damn. I Bought These, Not Realizing I Couldn’t Use Them

Image source: InconceivableFeline

#31 When You’re An Insecure Man Who Thinks Skin Care Is Feminine

Image source: cap-tain_19

#32 Day Planner For The Boss And For Girl Boss (I’ve Checked, The Pages Are Identical)

Image source: settiek

#33 Gendered Bow And Arrows

Image source: LoxartOfficial

#34 Men Exercise And Women Bleed. The Ingredients Are Exactly The Same

Image source: IndiaMike1

#35 Pointlessly Gendered Candy

Image source: stillimpressed

#36 Who Would Want This On A Cup Anyway?

Image source: legends_of_nisty

#37 Of Course, The Pink One Will Be More Expensive

Image source: laluzon

#38 Are You A Girl Or A Dreamer?

Image source: MagsTheMagician

#39 This Product Strikes A Cord

Image source: Icy_Thought7950

#40 Ah Yes, Because We Need To Split The Bible

Image source: SaltnPiper413

#41 Just Why?

Image source: maiapleiades

#42 As A Man, I’m Going To Exclusively Start Drinking This

Image source: UrFavBlackGuy

#43 Because Phone Cases Have A Gender

Image source: niccotaglia

#44 Pointlessly Gendered Piggy Banks

Image source: Amethyst_6

#45 Because Men Don’t Drink Wine And Women Don’t Drink Beer

Image source: DutchRealm

#46 Saw At My Local Yarn Store

Image source: shivasdance

#47 Literally The Same

Image source: dave2796

#48 Because Girls Will Melt If They Don’t Use A Sparkly Pink T-Ball Bat

Image source: OT4KO_

#49 My Poor, Poor Mother Bought This, Not Realizing It’s Illegal For Her To Eat It

Image source: Recent_Ear_4772

#50 Party Queen And King Crowns, But They’re Exactly The Same

Image source: rubaey

#51 Pointlessly [gendered] Candy

