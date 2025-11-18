People Are Sharing Examples Of Pointless Gendering, And Here Are The 50 Most Confusing Ones (New Pics)

If you have ever wandered into the deodorant section of a store, you might end up confused as to why half the items represent things like flowers and fresh fruits, while the other half seems to focus on jungle predators and abstract concepts like “the captain” and “raw steel.” This is but a taste of how bad it can get with gendered things one can find in stores.
We’ve gathered some of the worst examples of companies needlessly gendering items and products. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most egregious examples, and share your thoughts and experiences in the comments section below.
#1 Now I Can Finally Wash My Dishes
Image source: manas0416
#2 For The Extra Charge, They Should At Least Throw In Some Menstrual Products
Image source: TomKatMPLS
#3 Pay More, Get Less
Image source: GrilledOrphans
#4 I Was Going Through Stuff And Stumbled Upon My Dad’s Old School Books
Image source: smolglowcloud
#5 Kids’ Globes, Because For Girls, The Entire World Is Pink, And Only Pink, Right?
Image source: Norhtstorm
#6 Apparently, Men Don’t Deserve Bright-Colored Macaroons
Image source: natstonyx
#7 Even Dogs Aren’t Safe
Image source: PowerfulNeurons
#8 If You Get Your Boy Dog The Girl Dog Shampoo, He Will Turn Into A Flower
Image source: Dangerous-Exercise20
#9 I Have A Feeling There’s Going To Be A Lot Of These Kinds Of Posts This Season, But Wow, This Is Bad
Image source: sirkidd2003
#10 A Local Restaurant Offers A Woman’s Meal That Is Half The Food Of A Man’s Meal But For Only A Dollar Less
Image source: Jomalar
#11 It’s Water
Image source: Greenlight_Miami444
#12 My Dad’s Tape Measure
Image source: Mozilie
#13 Damn, That’s Crazy
Image source: ICOULDBEANURSE
#14 The Three Genders Of Gardening Gloves: Precision, Grip Extreme And Lady Garden
Image source: Garfield_60
#15 God Forbid If Your Child Learned The Wrong Alphabet
Image source: 8euztnrqvn
#16 Thank God, My Son Won’t Go Without Male Batteries
Image source: jalapenho
#17 This German BBQ Cookbook With Recipes “For Him” And “For Her”
Image source: tanjaeckh
#18 I Found This Terribly Gendered Bathroom Sign While Looking For A Local Restaurant
Image source: unsuretysurelysucks
#19 Thanks, FaceApp. Very Cool
Image source: TheCommanderSkittles
#20 Gendered Garbage Cans
Image source: lasophielabelle
#21 How Would Anyone Know That This Is Masculine Deodorant For Men Unless We Present It With Nuts And Bolts
Image source: missis_issis
#22 Wouldn’t Want To Look Ridiculous Now, Would We?
Image source: Amaaog
#23 I Don’t Dare To Think About What Will Happen If I Accidentally Eat The “Wrong” Bratwurst
Left: women’s bratwurst with sea salt and Mediterranean spices.
Right: men’s bratwurst with fried onions and cheese.
Image source: Lord_Curtain
#24 Cotton Swabs For Only The Manliest Of Ear Canals
Image source: thelivinlegend
#25 Chocolate-Flavored Cereals Of All Things
Image source: Radical-Coffee
#26 Just Why?
Image source: Pigeoncoup234
#27 I Found This At A Walmart, Because Girls Need Special Basketballs
Image source: Hell_Freeze
#28 Crab Is For Girls And Spicy Tuna Is For Boys
Image source: kenkat17
#29 If You Are A Girl Who Is Interested In Science, Make Sure That Your Microscope Is Pink
Image source: SpasticGoldenToys
#30 Well, Damn. I Bought These, Not Realizing I Couldn’t Use Them
Image source: InconceivableFeline
#31 When You’re An Insecure Man Who Thinks Skin Care Is Feminine
Image source: cap-tain_19
#32 Day Planner For The Boss And For Girl Boss (I’ve Checked, The Pages Are Identical)
Image source: settiek
#33 Gendered Bow And Arrows
Image source: LoxartOfficial
#34 Men Exercise And Women Bleed. The Ingredients Are Exactly The Same
Image source: IndiaMike1
#35 Pointlessly Gendered Candy
Image source: stillimpressed
#36 Who Would Want This On A Cup Anyway?
Image source: legends_of_nisty
#37 Of Course, The Pink One Will Be More Expensive
Image source: laluzon
#38 Are You A Girl Or A Dreamer?
Image source: MagsTheMagician
#39 This Product Strikes A Cord
Image source: Icy_Thought7950
#40 Ah Yes, Because We Need To Split The Bible
Image source: SaltnPiper413
#41 Just Why?
Image source: maiapleiades
#42 As A Man, I’m Going To Exclusively Start Drinking This
Image source: UrFavBlackGuy
#43 Because Phone Cases Have A Gender
Image source: niccotaglia
#44 Pointlessly Gendered Piggy Banks
Image source: Amethyst_6
#45 Because Men Don’t Drink Wine And Women Don’t Drink Beer
Image source: DutchRealm
#46 Saw At My Local Yarn Store
Image source: shivasdance
#47 Literally The Same
Image source: dave2796
#48 Because Girls Will Melt If They Don’t Use A Sparkly Pink T-Ball Bat
Image source: OT4KO_
#49 My Poor, Poor Mother Bought This, Not Realizing It’s Illegal For Her To Eat It
Image source: Recent_Ear_4772
#50 Party Queen And King Crowns, But They’re Exactly The Same
Image source: rubaey
#51 Pointlessly [gendered] Candy
