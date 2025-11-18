35 Times People Came Across Something So Unhinged At The Thrift Store They Had To Share

by

Much like treasure expeditions and playing the lottery, thrifting is one of those hobbies where you really never exactly know how it’s going to end. A realist is aware that the chances of getting something amazing are low, but as the internet proves time and time again, it’s never zero.

The wonderfully named “Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page” is dedicated to just that, interesting and unusual thrift store and garage sale finds. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.

More info: Facebook

#1 Weird In A Wonderful Way In That I’ve Never Seen One Of These Before Today ! A Simplicity Umbrella Featuring Vintage Patterns Of Their Clothing

Image source: Chris Rutter

#2 Goodwill Find Yesterday!

Image source: Abbey Syme

#3 Whoever Crocheted And Then Donated This Frog Purse To Goodwill Is My New Hero

Image source: Elli Bragg

#4 My Wife’s Favorite Find To Date

Image source: Braden Knight

#5 Of Course I Bought It And Put It At My Front Door! Looking For Something As Weird For The Other Nook

Image source: Lindsay Wilson

#6 Found This Brand-Newbrand New Bag At Goodwill In Tucson. It Came Home

Image source: Doug Groenhoff

#7 Grabbed This Delightful Shirt From Goodwill

Image source: Cory Bates

#8 I Found Him In A Thrift Shop Last Week And Fell In Love. That Love Turned Into An Immediate Need To Bring Him Home When I Saw His Tag And 1.99 Price Sticking Straight Out Of His Arse. Welcome Home, Hairy Black Cat

Image source: Courtney Bailey

#9 Fun Find!

Image source: Debbie Munson

#10 Scored This Used For A Great Deal. Getting Ready For Halloween!

Image source: Justin Corbett

#11 Last Weekend I Finally Found Something To Add To This Filthy Little Statue. *voilà* Bike-Dealer-Jesus

Image source: Linda Krautwickel

#12 Found This Treasure Yesterday

Image source: Bailey Burgess

#13 I Just Found This Wonderful Donkey At A Flea Market In Nashville, Arkansas. He Had To Come Home With Me!

Image source: Alison Roberson DeVenney

#14 Saw These Today At My Local Senior Thrift. They Were Actually Very Pretty. No, I Didn’t Bring Home

Image source: Melanie Morgan

#15 Named Uncle Buck And Aunt Doe. A.rossi 2012

Image source: Ion Myster

#16 Found This Little Gem At The Thrift And Im Obsessed

Image source: Sarah Wright

#17 Now, Here’s A Funny Fella. An Ent, I Say, Lord Of The Rings. Bought At A Sale From A Café I Used To Visit. Unfortunately They Decided To Close, But They Had A Flee Market Sale This Late Summer. Had To Buy Him

Image source: Carsten Hagemann

#18 Found This At The Thrift Store Apparently It’s A Potato Masher? I Just Think It’s Adorable

Image source: Anissa Lusher

#19 They Definitely Knew What They Were Doing Here… Came Home With Me, Obvs

Image source: Hannah Connor

#20 Love The Weird Ones And It’s Perfect For My Side Of The Bed. $7 Score And Has Three Lighting Options

Image source: Shannon Rose Lueskow

#21 Sheffield, Age UK. If I’m Not Mistaken, This Is A Limited Peter Heard “Faulty Scales” Print, Also Signed!

Image source: Riley Bronco

#22 Needless To Say…i Did Not Buy This Amazing Goodwill Find

Image source: Rachel Victor

#23 Saw This Cute Teapot But Left It Behind

Image source: Lorraine Chan

#24 I Decided To Leave Them To Whatever They Were Doing

Image source: Brian Trussell

#25 Spotted This A Few Days Ago. It Didn’t Come Home With Me. But The Child Still Haunts Me

Image source: Marianne Tho

#26 Holy Cow!!!! I Found This In Rocky Mt. Virginia

Image source: Jodi Leffue

#27 Hot Bins Did Not Disappoint!

Image source: Diana Aloisio

#28 Welcome My New Cow We Drove A Hour To Buy In Indiana. Stuffed Her In A Mini Cooper And Got Her Home. That’s No Bull Either

Image source: Hibbard Tammy

#29 When You Spot This At A Thrift Store, Mixed In With The Halloween Costumes And You Start To Purr!

Image source: Natasha Neathamer Adams

#30 My Wife Wasn’t Quite As Thrilled As I Had Hoped When I Gave Her My Thrift Store Find For Her Recent Birthday…..(She Actually Loved It Though)

Image source: Matt Riggins

#31

Image source: David Silliman

#32 Found This At A Swap Meet Today. It Seemed To Be Too Interesting To Leave Behind Since It Was Only $1. I’m Not Sure If It’s Real Or Not. It Looks Like A Will Of Some Sort

Image source: Keith Kamer

#33 I Found Him Today

Image source: Kimberly Pauls

#34 Not As Cool As The Stuff Posted Daily Here But This Got To Come Home With Me

Image source: Zenon Matusiak

#35 May I Introduce You To My Strange And Wonderful Children

Image source: Jonathon Schlagle

