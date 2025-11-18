35 Times People Came Across Something So Unhinged At The Thrift Store They Had To Share

Much like treasure expeditions and playing the lottery, thrifting is one of those hobbies where you really never exactly know how it’s going to end. A realist is aware that the chances of getting something amazing are low, but as the internet proves time and time again, it’s never zero.
The wonderfully named “Official Weird Second Hand Finds That Need To Be Shared Page” is dedicated to just that, interesting and unusual thrift store and garage sale finds. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to comment your thoughts below.
#1 Weird In A Wonderful Way In That I’ve Never Seen One Of These Before Today ! A Simplicity Umbrella Featuring Vintage Patterns Of Their Clothing
#2 Goodwill Find Yesterday!
#3 Whoever Crocheted And Then Donated This Frog Purse To Goodwill Is My New Hero
#4 My Wife’s Favorite Find To Date
#5 Of Course I Bought It And Put It At My Front Door! Looking For Something As Weird For The Other Nook
#6 Found This Brand-Newbrand New Bag At Goodwill In Tucson. It Came Home
#7 Grabbed This Delightful Shirt From Goodwill
#8 I Found Him In A Thrift Shop Last Week And Fell In Love. That Love Turned Into An Immediate Need To Bring Him Home When I Saw His Tag And 1.99 Price Sticking Straight Out Of His Arse. Welcome Home, Hairy Black Cat
#9 Fun Find!
#10 Scored This Used For A Great Deal. Getting Ready For Halloween!
#11 Last Weekend I Finally Found Something To Add To This Filthy Little Statue. *voilà* Bike-Dealer-Jesus
#12 Found This Treasure Yesterday
#13 I Just Found This Wonderful Donkey At A Flea Market In Nashville, Arkansas. He Had To Come Home With Me!
#14 Saw These Today At My Local Senior Thrift. They Were Actually Very Pretty. No, I Didn’t Bring Home
#15 Named Uncle Buck And Aunt Doe. A.rossi 2012
#16 Found This Little Gem At The Thrift And Im Obsessed
#17 Now, Here’s A Funny Fella. An Ent, I Say, Lord Of The Rings. Bought At A Sale From A Café I Used To Visit. Unfortunately They Decided To Close, But They Had A Flee Market Sale This Late Summer. Had To Buy Him
#18 Found This At The Thrift Store Apparently It’s A Potato Masher? I Just Think It’s Adorable
#19 They Definitely Knew What They Were Doing Here… Came Home With Me, Obvs
#20 Love The Weird Ones And It’s Perfect For My Side Of The Bed. $7 Score And Has Three Lighting Options
#21 Sheffield, Age UK. If I’m Not Mistaken, This Is A Limited Peter Heard “Faulty Scales” Print, Also Signed!
#22 Needless To Say…i Did Not Buy This Amazing Goodwill Find
#23 Saw This Cute Teapot But Left It Behind
#24 I Decided To Leave Them To Whatever They Were Doing
#25 Spotted This A Few Days Ago. It Didn’t Come Home With Me. But The Child Still Haunts Me
#26 Holy Cow!!!! I Found This In Rocky Mt. Virginia
#27 Hot Bins Did Not Disappoint!
#28 Welcome My New Cow We Drove A Hour To Buy In Indiana. Stuffed Her In A Mini Cooper And Got Her Home. That’s No Bull Either
#29 When You Spot This At A Thrift Store, Mixed In With The Halloween Costumes And You Start To Purr!
#30 My Wife Wasn’t Quite As Thrilled As I Had Hoped When I Gave Her My Thrift Store Find For Her Recent Birthday…..(She Actually Loved It Though)
#31
#32 Found This At A Swap Meet Today. It Seemed To Be Too Interesting To Leave Behind Since It Was Only $1. I’m Not Sure If It’s Real Or Not. It Looks Like A Will Of Some Sort
#33 I Found Him Today
#34 Not As Cool As The Stuff Posted Daily Here But This Got To Come Home With Me
#35 May I Introduce You To My Strange And Wonderful Children
