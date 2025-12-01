U.S. Soldiers Reveal The Letters Kids Send Them And They’re As Hilarious As They Are Savage

by

In the U.S., there’s a tradition for kindergarteners and schoolchildren to send letters and postcards to troops overseas, first responders, and veterans. Since they’re from kids, you’d think that teachers would at least glance at them to make sure there’s nothing crazy in them. Yet, some pretty hilarious things have made their way into letters to soldiers over the years.

A few ex-soldiers on TikTok have been sharing the most unhinged and funny things they and their brothers-in-arms have seen while going through piles and piles of letters and cards from children they have received while on active duty. But perhaps those messages shouldn’t shock us that much; after all, children tell it like it is, right?

It’s a tradition for children in U.S. schools to send letters to troops overseas

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

And since kids have no filter, some pretty hilarious stuff makes it into soldiers’ hands from time to time

Image credits: patloller

One veteran went viral for sharing some of the gems he has received while on active duty

Image credits: unitedforthetroops (not the actual photo)

Image credits: patloller

His post has garnered millions of views

Other soldiers had hilarious letters to share, too: “Say ‘hi’ to my cousin Zach”

Comments under another veteran’s post cracked people up as well: “Have a good war,” some kid wrote

Image credits: creiser36

