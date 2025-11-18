Boss Wonders If He Should Ask Employee If She’s Pregnant: “We Live In A Right To Fire State”

There’s an unwritten rule of life that you must never ask a woman if she’s pregnant. And there are several reasons why… What you suspect is a baby bump might just be their natural stomach, the person might have had a pregnancy loss, they might not even want children, and the list goes on. But the main reason why you should shut up is because it’s none of your business and if they want to tell you, they will.
A man has taken a lot of flack online after admitting that he noticed some changes in his female employee. He strongly suspects that she’s pregnant, and wants to ask her but isn’t sure if he should. The boss claims that he won’t fire the employee but not all netizens believe him.
He strongly suspects his only employee is pregnant and says all the signs are there
Image credits: Mizuno K/Pexels (not the actual photo)
He wants to know whether it’s okay for him to ask the woman directly
Image credits: MajorPerception3519
Many people had harsh words for the man, with some accusing him of pregnancy discrimination
“She is pregnant”: it turns out the boss’s suspicion was on the money
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MajorPerception3519
“She doesn’t NEED to work for me”: He gave quite a lot more info when prompted by netizens
The man provided a final, happy update after the baby was born
Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: MajorPerception3519
When is it okay to ask a woman if they’re pregnant?
So you think someone is pregnant? You’re convinced the weight gain points to a baby in the belly, or the frequent bathroom trips must have something to do with a positive test. The truth is you actually never know, until the woman in question (or someone on behalf of her) confirms it.
“She may have recently (or not so recently) given birth and be struggling to lose the baby weight – if this is the case, her self-esteem will be low enough without tactless questions adding insult to injury,” cautions pregnancy site Bounty, adding that the woman may have suffered a pregnancy loss.
She could also have gained weight as a result of taking fertility medication. Both are sensitive topics, and quite frankly, none of your business unless the woman decides it is.
The woman could simply be bloated. Either way, do not ask if she’s pregnant. “… if you do and she’s not, it’s red faces and awkward silences all round.”
But even if she is pregnant, your question could cause a whole lot of awkwardness. And here’s why.
She might not want anyone, or certain people, to know – for various reasons. Perhaps she’s planning to break the news after the three-month mark. Your question could force her to choose between lying or to part with her well-kept secret.
Err on the side of caution, advises the Bounty team. “Let a pregnant woman tell you the news herself and then you can offer your heartiest congratulations and fake surprise without fear of reprisal,” the site reads.
Some argue that the only time it’s totally okay to ask a women if she’s pregnant is if you’re 1000% certain the answer is “yes,” and you are offering some sort of assistance.
“For example, when her waters break in the supermarket/on the train/in the car park/some other public place and you need to get her some help,” notes the site. “Then you can ask.”
And when you spot a baby bump (or think you’re seeing one), here’s another important tip: do not touch it!
Some people, for some strange reason, find it socially acceptable to rub the belly of a pregnant woman when it really should not be. “Her body is not public property, it feels weird and intrusive and no one has the right to reach out and touch another person without permission,” warns babygaga.com.
The site adds that if you wouldn’t reach out and rub a man’s beer belly, then you should not reach out and rub a woman’s stomach whom you *suspect is expecting.
Many people praised the cafe owner for being great boss
Follow Us