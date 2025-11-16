The Beauty Of Philippines’ Capital, Manila Captured In 19 Hyperrealistic Watercolor Paintings That I Made

The subjects that I frequently use are street scenes, especially those in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. I spend 1 and a half months creating every piece, 5 days a week, 5 hours a day, in the size of 21×29 inches.
What’s good about this subject is that it shows an ordinary scene in an extraordinary time, which is frequently unnoticed by us. I’ve chosen watercolor because I believe this medium can show the soul and character of the subjects, as well as the characters in every piece. Another reason why I chose watercolor is that it is also one of the hardest mediums when it comes to painting.
#1 Guerilla Tabora
#2 Tindera & Palengkeras
#3 Overdrive
#4 Tusok Republic
#5 Purple Hijab
#6 Obrero De Calle Escolta
#7 On The Job
#8 Balasenas For Sale
#9 Trike Delivery
#10 Dirty Ice Cream
#11 Plaza Miranda
#12 Trisiklo At Aluminyo
#13 Owner Trike Jeep
#14 How’s My Driving?
#15 Untitled Motor
#16
#17
#18
#19
