The Beauty Of Philippines’ Capital, Manila Captured In 19 Hyperrealistic Watercolor Paintings That I Made

The subjects that I frequently use are street scenes, especially those in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. I spend 1 and a half months creating every piece, 5 days a week, 5 hours a day, in the size of 21×29 inches.

What’s good about this subject is that it shows an ordinary scene in an extraordinary time, which is frequently unnoticed by us. I’ve chosen watercolor because I believe this medium can show the soul and character of the subjects, as well as the characters in every piece. Another reason why I chose watercolor is that it is also one of the hardest mediums when it comes to painting.

More info: Facebook | thewalrusart.deviantart.com

#1 Guerilla Tabora

#2 Tindera & Palengkeras

#3 Overdrive

#4 Tusok Republic

#5 Purple Hijab

#6 Obrero De Calle Escolta

#7 On The Job

#8 Balasenas For Sale

#9 Trike Delivery

#10 Dirty Ice Cream

#11 Plaza Miranda

#12 Trisiklo At Aluminyo

#13 Owner Trike Jeep

#14 How’s My Driving?

#15 Untitled Motor

#16

#17

#18

#19

