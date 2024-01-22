10 Most Underrated Cartoon Network TV Shows Ever

Some of the most underrated Cartoon Network TV shows elicited laughs from generations of children and even adults. Just like Disney and Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network has made several animated TV shows that left a significant impact on the young demographics since its 1992 debut. Shows like The Moxy Show, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, Johnny Bravo, Mike, Lu & Og, and Dexter’s Laboratory solidified the network’s reputation in the market in the 1990s. At the same time, several more were made over the next decades.
At some point, these shows were considered spectacular hits among younger audiences and still evoke good memories several decades later. However, many great Cartoon Network original shows have somewhat been relegated under the radar and have not received the recognition they deserve. The reasons behind some of the underrated Cartoon Network TV shows range from strong competition to audiences losing interest in them. Let’s explore Cartoon Network’s archives to uncover these hidden gems.
1. Time Squad
For a show with such a shiny record, Time Squad deserves more attention from the cartoon world. The show which follows a time-traveling trio on a mission to change the past and protect the future was a hit upon its premiere in 2001. Two seasons of Time Squad aired between 2001 and 2003, making history as the first cartoon produced solely through Cartoon Network Studios. The show was also nominated for five Annie Awards, including Outstanding Achievement in a Primetime or Late Night Animated Television Production. Regardless, Time Squad is one of the most underrated Cartoon Network TV shows as it hardly comes up in mainstream conversations about great cartoons.
2. The Life and Times of Juniper Lee
Surely, Juniper Lee’s efforts to save the world with her magical powers while juggling schoolwork deserve more recognition. Inspired by the popular Buffy the Vampire Slayer and The Simpsons, The Life and Times of Juniper Lee ran for three seasons from 2005 to 2007 with a star-packed cast, including Lara Jill Miller and Alexander Polinsky. The Life and Times of Juniper Lee is the first original series from the Cartoon Network produced in a widescreen aspect ratio of 16:9 in HD. However, the show gradually lost relevance after concluding its two-season run.
3. Mike, Lu, & Og
One of the earliest underrated Cartoon Network TV shows, Mike, Lu & Og is the 7th cartoon produced by the network. The show follows the adventures of Princess Lu, a foreign exchange student named Mike, and Og – a boy genius. Mike, Lu, & Og is known for its distinctive animation style which contributed to unforgettable childhood memories in the 2000s. However, time and the influx of modern cartoons have sent the show under the radar.
4. Megas XLR
Despite its groundbreaking beginning, Megas XLR didn’t get much time on the screen. With a unique premise about a giant robot, the show’s pilot episode won the 2002 Cartoon Cartoon Weekend Summerfest contest. It also garnered a massive fanbase from the start but the show was cancelled in 2005 after two seasons. Requests from fans to revive the series have yielded no result.
5. Sym-Bionic Titan
Sym-Bionic Titan packed a massive loyal fanbase but still got canceled after one season. Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, the brain behind other animated shows like Samurai Jack, the show explores a peculiar plot about three alien refugees who protect Earth with their powers. While Sym-Bionic Titan often receives acclaim as a hidden gem, it is one of the most underrated Cartoon Network TV shows. The show was canceled due to low ratings.
6. Tower Prep
Tower Prep is the only live-action television series on this list of underrated Cartoon Network TV shows for good reasons. Created by Paul Dini for Cartoon Network, Tower Prep revolves around high school student Ian Archer and three others as they plot their way out of their school. The storyline was awesome but the ratings didn’t equate the production cost. Dini suggested that the network pulled the plug on the show because it attracted mostly female fans.
7. The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy
Even though it doesn’t get much attention recently, The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy was one of the funniest and most entertaining shows on Cartoon Network. Created for the network by Maxwell Atoms, the show began in 2001 and aired its final episode on November 9, 2007, after six seasons. The supernatural television series spawned a couple of spin-offs after its run but the network decided to cancel it and move on to other projects.
8. The Secret Saturdays
The Secret Saturdays remains one of the most underrated Cartoon Network TV shows even though it set a record as the network’s first HD original series. The show was nominated for a Golden Reel Award for Best Sound Editing – Sound Effects, Foley, Dialogue and ADR Animation in Television. A cameo appearance of the Saturdays on one episode of Ben 10: Omniverse is proof of how much fans loved it. However, The Secret Saturdays has been sent into oblivion by more recent shows.
9. Codename: Kids Next Door
The show focuses on five 10-year-olds who use their skills to wade off adults from their secret hideout. The action television series ran for six seasons from December 6, 2002, to January 21, 2008, winning several awards at the time. However, the show seems to have been pushed off the radar by more recent series.
10. Cow and Chicken
On any list of the most underrated Cartoon Network TV shows, Cow and Chicken often takes the lead. The show has a unique style of humor that sets it aside as one of the most hilarious animated series. Also, the unlikely biological relationship between a cow and a chicken attracted fans to the show. While Cow and Chicken was successful during its three-season run from 1997 to 1999, the fame it garnered has run its course.
