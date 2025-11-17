I Create Rainbow-Infused Photography Without The Use Of Photoshop (15 Pics)

I have been practicing various forms of photography since 2007. These forms include black and white, full color, high dynamic range, and infrared. But recently, I wanted to try something new. Something I have never tried or seen before. So I customized one of my lenses to create natural rainbows in-camera. No Photoshop is required, just the right angle and a healthy dose of sunlight.

I am still very much in the practice stage but I have to admit to being pleased with the results thus far. I call this style my ‘Vibrational Photography’. My aim is to create beautiful, uplifting, dreamy photography with a twist. 

More info: alamy.com

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

Patrick Penrose
