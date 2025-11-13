A Deck Of Playing Cards Illustrated And Animated In Augmented Reality By Leading International Artists

by

Printed in poker size and on the highest quality playing card stock, Edition ZERO deck features 55 custom beautiful illustrations made by different international artists.

These illustrations were animated by today’s leading motion designers. Thanks to the latest augmented reality technology, animations will be visible in the real world through mobile AR app. That means you will be able to enjoy moving illustrations not only on the website but while holding cards right in your hands!

More info: kickstarter.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
