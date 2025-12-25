Armin van Buuren: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Armin van Buuren: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Armin van Buuren

December 25, 1976

Leiden, Netherlands

49 Years Old

Capricorn

Who Is Armin van Buuren?

Armin van Buuren is a Dutch DJ and record producer, renowned globally for pioneering the trance movement. His meticulous production and energetic live sets captivate millions worldwide. He has shaped electronic dance music with his distinctive sound and commitment to the genre, becoming one of its most influential figures.

His breakout moment arrived in 2001 with the launch of his weekly radio show, A State of Trance. This program quickly propelled him to stardom, garnering nearly 40 million listeners across 84 countries.

Early Life and Education

His early life in Koudekerk aan den Rijn was filled with music, an interest nurtured by his father’s enthusiasm. Armin van Buuren also developed a keen fascination with technology after his mother won a computer when he was ten, spending hours experimenting.

He graduated from Stedelijk Gymnasium Leiden in 1995 and later pursued a law degree at Leiden University. Although his music career soon took precedence, he eventually returned to complete his law studies in 2003.

Notable Relationships

Armin van Buuren married Erika van Thiel on September 18, 2009, after meeting her in the early 2000s. Their love story unfolded amidst his rising global fame, with the couple celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary in 2024.

He shares two children with Erika: daughter Fenna, born in July 2011, and son Remy, born in July 2013. The couple maintains a private family life while van Buuren continues his demanding career.

Career Highlights

Armin van Buuren’s trance albums, including Imagine and Mirage, have significantly impacted the genre, with “This Is What It Feels Like” earning a Grammy nomination. His consistent quality and innovation have kept him at the forefront of electronic music for decades.

Beyond his studio work, he co-founded Armada Music, which has repeatedly won Best Global Record Label awards. He also anchors his worldwide radio show, A State of Trance, which has evolved into a global brand with events and a dedicated label.

To date, van Buuren has received numerous accolades, including five DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll victories, a record for any artist.

Signature Quote

“It’s not love for music, it’s a passion, and it goes beyond liking, and beyond a hobby, it’s about a way of living… Music is essential for my life.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Two Workers In Estonia Rescued “Dog” From Frozen Lake, Brought It To Shelter Without Knowing It Was A Wolf
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Turns Out, There’s A Facebook Group Where People Rate Others’ Dishes, And Here Are 50 Of The Most Iconic Ones (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
35 Times People Outdid Themselves With These Home Renovations (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
I Combine My Two Passions To Create Fun Photo Manipulations
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Adopts Mom’s Kid As She Can’t Take Care Of Her, Mom Loses It After Learning She Is Wealthy
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Establishing the Chronology of Twin Peaks
3 min read
Dec, 19, 2021