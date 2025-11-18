‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

by

The human population is consuming more than it ever used to, and at a quicker pace than the planet’s resources can regenerate. At such a rate, we will need 1.7 Earths to maintain our levels of consumption. This makes it absolutely clear that if we want to keep living on this planet, our habits need to change.

Therefore, Gen Z is taking matters into their own hands with the ‘underconsumption core’ trend on TikTok. Tired of influencers proudly displaying hundreds of skin care products and clothing pieces, they are showing their own well-used products and modest wardrobes. It’s their way of saying that we need to consume less. Otherwise, soon we won’t have a planet to live on.

Scroll down to find ways to cut costs and help the Earth, and be sure to check out a conversation with crochet designer, upcycler, thrifter, and founder of Studio Lieselottie Sophie Klein from Budapest and TikToker Lisa, who embraced minimalism and participated in this trend. Some of their ‘underconsumption’ examples can be found below, too!

#1

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: natalia_trevino_amaro

#2

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: dainty.nugs

#3

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: kafkaesquue

#4

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: mareeeeeeeea

#5

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: studio.lieselottie

#6

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: natalia_trevino_amaro

#7

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: dainty.nugs

#8

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: hope_zuckerbrow

#9

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: dainty.nugs

#10

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: mareeeeeeeea

#11

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: wtrcolor

#12

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: kafkaesquue

#13

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: mareeeeeeeea

#14

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: wtrcolor

#15

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: dainty.nugs

#16

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: janeth.isabell

#17

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: goingzerowaste_

#18

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: natalia_trevino_amaro

#19

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: natalia_trevino_amaro

#20

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: mamamorgan19

#21

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: mareeeeeeeea

#22

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: hope_zuckerbrow

#23

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: notlavdysheva

#24

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: natalia_trevino_amaro

#25

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: studio.lieselottie

#26

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: itshardouthereman

#27

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: hope_zuckerbrow

#28

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: natalia_trevino_amaro

#29

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: hope_zuckerbrow

#30

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: studio.lieselottie

#31

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: nevadahuvenaars

#32

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: sunnysarahanne

#33

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: mareeeeeeeea

#34

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: hope_zuckerbrow

#35

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: nevadahuvenaars

#36

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: notlavdysheva

#37

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: mareeeeeeeea

#38

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: studio.lieselottie

#39

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: greekfreak02

#40

‘Underconsumption’ Movement Gains Traction As People Push Back Against Overconsumption (40 Pics)

Image source: mareeeeeeeea

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Entitled Plane Passenger Inspires A Funny Thread About Middle Seat Armrest Etiquette
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Our Geometric Pet Cave Can Be A Classic Side Table Too
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Meet Ikiru, The King Of Bleps Who Is Taking The Internet By Storm (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Bones’ 12th and Final Season Pushed Back to 2017 by FOX
3 min read
May, 21, 2016
PETA Says Coronavirus Is An Anagram Of Carnivorous, Gets Hilariously Ridiculed
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
19 Outdoor Finds Under $40 That Seriously Improve Your Experience In Nature
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.