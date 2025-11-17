50 Funny And Relatable Memes For Anyone Who Struggles In Social Settings (New Pics)

by

Snakes? Those adorable little creatures don’t scare me. Heights? No big deal, I’d go bungee jumping tomorrow. Spending a week night at a loud, crowded event where I don’t know anyone and will be forced to socialize with strangers? The horror!

If your ideal evening involves spending time at home with your dog and a documentary, while the idea of attending a party fills you with dread, you just might have FOGO, or the fear of going out. And while there is no known cure for this condition, there can be comfort in knowing that you’re not alone (in your desire to be alone). Below, you’ll find some of our favorite recent posts from the FOGO Instagram page, as well as conversations with author and creator of Introvert Spring, Michaela Chung, and Yadirichi Oyibo, founder of Diary Of An Introvert. So enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote all of the tweets that make your antisocial self feel seen!

#1 I Feel Like This Is Exactly How Kindergartners Find Their New Best Friends Yet We Feel Shame As Adults? I Say Embrace Your Inner 5 Year Old And Become Besties With Your New Banana Buddy, Ingrid. Sounds Like You Two Have A Lot In Common ❤️

Image source: ingridoliver100

#2 What I Wouldn’t Give To Hear What Insults Gordon Ramsey Would Direct At A Babbling Brook 🙌

Image source: SierraRey_73

#3 Looking For Investors For This. It’s Urgent

Image source: AkilahObviously

#4 *slow Clap That Slowly Becomes Thunderous Applause*

Image source: mlockwoodporter

#5 If It Is On My Mind, It Counts As Mindfulness… Right?

Image source: fearofgoingout

#6 You Know Those People Who Can Stand In The Same Spot In An Art Museum For Hours Staring At A Single Painting? I Get It Now

Image source: fearofgoingout

#7 My Favorite Part Of The Transaction Is When The Panic Sets In 🙌🙌

Image source: tacko_belle

#8 Stouffer’s B4 Broffers, Amirite?

Image source: miriamgershow

#9 *is Excited For Bed Time Literally All Day Long, Since The Second I Woke Up Tbh* *finally Gets In Bed* *stares At Phone For Three Hours*

Image source: emily_murnane

#10 Plz Be Here For Me But Not Like Here Here. Over There Here

Image source: fearofgoingout

#11 Ya Had Me At “Disgusting Pile Of Goo” 🙌🙌

Image source: fearofgoingout

#12 My X-Men Power Is Sneaking Out Without Saying Goodbye ✌️

Image source: fearofgoingout

#13 All Makes A Bit More Sense Now, Eh?

Image source: kariassad

#14 Pretty Sure I’m About To Be The Winner Of The Argument I’m Having In My Head With My High School Math Teacher Who, Circa 2003, Was The Worst

Image source: fearofgoingout

#15 This Is The *exact* Energy I Seek To Embody As I Get Older

Image source: fearofgoingout

#16 Apparently I’ve Been 40 Since I Was 25?

Image source: thearibradford

#17 No. Thank You!

Image source: MichaelaOkla

#18 Feeling Aggressively Seen Tbh

Image source: fearofgoingout

#19 *meows*

Image source: jzux

#20 All Of The Above, Sugar *winks Seductively With Both Eyes*

Image source: kariassad

#21 I Pay Roughly $83 Per Day For The Right To Live In My Home… “Going Big” Simply Means I’d M Be Wasting Money

Image source: roastmalone_

#22 Are You Mad At Me: A Memoir By Me

Image source: _SarahGailey

#23 Ah Yes, House Cleaners Who Work For $30 And Want No Tips, And 25 Year Olds Who Make $615 In Monthly Donations. I Love Science Fiction ❤️

Image source: ConsultingHumor

#24 One Time In Middle School I Called My Friend Eleni And Her Dad Answered The Phone And I Said “Hi Is Eleni There?” And Her Dad Shouted “Eleni! Your Friend With Horrible Phone Etiquette Called!” And When I Tell You That I Still Get Stress Dreams About This Interaction… 😂 😭

Image source: emmabo

#25 Camera Cuts To Me Parking, Getting My Reusable Shopping Bag Out Of The Car, Walking All The Way To The Entrance Of Trader Joe’s, Grabbing A Basket, Stepping One Foot Inside The Door And Seeing All The People, Out Loud Saying “Absofuckinlutely Not”, Putting The Basket Back And Leaving

Image source: fearofgoingout

#26 I Genuinely Don’t Know How People Did It. This Is My Worst Nightmare

Image source: lilsmichelle

#27 I’m Sticking With The Time Isn’t Real Idea Because This Is Bonkers

Image source: nuffsaidny

#28 I Wish My Brain Had A Sleep Button. This Shit’s Exhausting

Image source: fearofgoingout

#29 This Honestly Sounds *lovely*

Image source: jackisnotabird

#30 You Can Cut Off All Human Interaction And Be On Your Phone *all Night Long* If You Want To!

Image source: behindyourback

#31 Why Sleep When Dwelling On Unlikely Disaster Scenarios Is On The Menu?

Image source: fearofgoingout

#32 “Whoopsie Daisy”- Me Looking Around At All The Burnt Bridges

Image source: 50FirstTates

#33 Well At Least The Photo Sounds Adorable. That’s The Important Part

Image source: fearofgoingout

#34 Doorbell: *rings* Me: *dives Behind Couch*

Image source: fearofgoingout

#35 At Least My Floaters Are Always There For Me 🙌

Image source: eggshellfriend

#36 Normalize Skipping Right On Over The Small Talk And Landing On The Farewell Portion Of The Interaction

Image source: fearofgoingout

#37 And Unfortunately The Stress Of Receiving A Social Invite Has Increased That To A Five Day Recovery Period With A Clause That Allows For An Extension For Any Reason, Let’s Touch Base In June?

Image source: fearofgoingout

#38 “What! Are You Doing! In My Swamp!”- I Yell, Confused, At The Neighborhood Children At My Door Who Are Trying To Sell Me Magazine Subscriptions (Seriously Though… How Is This Still A Thing?!)

Image source: fearofgoingout

#39 Who Am I Gonna Call? My Mom, Like Six Times A Day, And Literally No One Else

Image source: fearofgoingout

#40 Me, On The Verge Of A Full Blown Meltdown: “Doing Great Thanks! You?”

Image source: fearofgoingout

#41 I Now Communicate Exclusively Through Tagging People In Memes And I Wouldn’t Have It Any Other Way . *jazz Hands*

Image source: jzux

#42 My Mom’s Friend Has My Phone Number And Every Few Weeks Will Send A Massive Group Text. Not In Messenger, A Text. It Will Usually Be A Picture Of A Flower In Her Garden Or Something She Cooked, And For The Next Several Hours My Phone Will Be Blowing Up With Reply Texts From Boomer Strangers Saying Anything From “Lovely Flower, Here’s A Picture Of A Flower In My Garden” (Which Will Set Off Another String Of Texts Replying To That Flower) To “Please Stop Including Me In These Group Texts”. It’s A True Nightmare And Brought Me To The Point Where I Changed My Message Settings To Just Not Allow Group Texts From Anyone. I Do Not Want This

Image source: fearofgoingout

#43 Teehee My Bad Wasn’t Listening

Image source: bingowings14

#44 I Don’t Wanna 😭

Image source: dmicheleeee

#45 The Limit To My Attention Span Is 280 Characters Including Spaces And Punctuation So Plz Keep It Quick

Image source: morganhousel

#46 Thinking About Soon Making The Switch To Meetless Every Days Myself, Wish Me Luck 🙌

Image source: thisone0verhere

#47 *walks In Very Fast Laps Around Office With A Look On My Face That Is Meant To Reflect Deep Contemplation And Purpose When Really I Just Don’t Want To Check My Email*

Image source: _RobertSchultz

#48 Moss Babe Goals

Image source: fearofgoingout

#49 … Every Visitor?? You Mean, Visitors To My House? That’s Just My Cat, Hon. And He Already Knows ❤️

Image source: stupidtrashboy

#50 Kat Stratford Summer Is Hot Girl Summer

Image source: fearofgoingout

#51 Why Sleep When Dwelling On Unlikely Disaster Scenarios Is On The Menu?

