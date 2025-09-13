80 Cat Photos Before & After Their Life-Changing Adoption

There’s no doubt that adopting a pet can change your life. Suddenly, you have a new best friend who will always be eagerly waiting by the door when you return home. But this experience can be equally transformational for the little creature that you’ve decided to welcome into your family, and this list is definitely proof of that.

We took a trip to the Before N After Adoption subreddit and gathered some of their most adorable photos of kitties down below. Some of these cats have clearly been through a lot in life, but since being adopted into loving homes, they’re now thriving! Enjoy scrolling through this heartwarming list, and keep reading to find conversations with Bonne VeVea, Executive Director of MEOW Cat Rescue, and Emily Verna, President of Furry Friends Rescue!

#1 Tinker Before And Six Months After Adoption

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Delicious_Ad_2137

#2 Before And After In One Week. My Recent Rescue – White Cat With Diaphragmatic Hernia. Twp Days Ago He Had A Surgery And He Had Only 10% Chance To Survive. And He Sucessed

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#3 Day Of Adoption And One Month Later. My Sylvester

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ilovemyweirdcat

#4 Found In A Thunderstorm On The Side Of A Highway, Nearly Passing Away- 2 Months Later She’s My Thriving Velcro Kitty!

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: JPetty97

#5 My Cat Has Officially Lost Half Of His Body Weight!! He Is So Much More Active And Healthy ♥️

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Sad_Serve8152

#6 Before And After We Found Our Girl, Chloe. She Was 4 Weeks Old When Found, She’s 11 Years Old Now

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Bathtub-Baracuda

#7 A Brave Little Cat

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: The-Merlion

#8 Desi Showed Up In My Yard, Eating Garbage And Licking Dry Plates Of Old Cat Food

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Literary_Octopus

#9 My GF’s Cat. They Don’t Know Her Whole Story But Needless To Say She Was Severely Neglected

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Helstark

#10 3 Months Apart. Turns Out Gregory Did Love Astronomy!

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ajamesmccarthy

#11 I Found Her, Thought She Was A Stray. Turns Out She Belonged To A Family That Just Wanted An “Outdoor Only” Cat

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Sunieta25

#12 Deaf Beliashka From The Kitten Mill (Now Adopted). Before And After

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#13 No Longer Frowning

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ruthsvader

#14 This Is A Very Sickly Yuki The Day I Got Him vs. Now (6 Years Later)

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: tfeller1126

#15 Philomena

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: afdc92

#16 Before And After Adoption. My New Rescued 12 Yo Cat. He Was Hit By A Car 6 Months Ago And The Owner Refused To Treat Him. He Had A Broken Jaw. Now He Is A Big, Toothless, Affectionate Cat

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#17 7 Years Of Being A Stray Cat vs. 1 Year As A House Cat

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: JUSTAN0TH3RDUDE

#18 The Night I Brought My Cat Max Home And 5 Years Later

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Arcangel613

#19 A Year Ago, Adopted Baby Baldur. He’s Had A Bit Of A Glow Up

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: JayKayEng

#20 Before And After. My New Rescue. Milun Cat. 4 Surgeries (Ct Scan With Contrast) In 95 Days. Traumatic Hernia, Rotten Teeth, Glass In The Stomach And Pelvic Fracture

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#21 Little Buddy Showed Up On Our Porch Exactly 2 Years Ago Today 🧡

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: lorange_peel

#22 Three Month Before And After Of Our Former Street Cat, Adonis!

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: chaeronaea

#23 From The Streets Of Tunisia To The Alps, These Two Little Rescued Siblings Finally Found Peace

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: cactusmat

#24 Crusty Kitty Transformed Into Cuddle Bug

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: arachno-fem

#25 Jeffy When We Met vs. Now

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ohsnapitsalex123

#26 She Was Rescued 1 Month Ago Today!

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: kitties_ate_my_soul

#27 This Is What 6 Months Of Love, Food, And Cuddles Looks Like. 💕

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: LifeWithFynn

#28 Meet The Earl Of Lemongrab

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: nmfc1987

#29 Hi, I’m Fynn. This Is My Rescue Glow-Up. 🐾

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: LifeWithFynn

#30 Flea When I Rescued Him From The Road vs. Flea Today :)

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: maddiecake2

#31 Then 🥹 And Now 😍

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Cindersxo29

#32 I Found Hamlet In The Dumpster, Now He’s My Best Friend 🍊🤍

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: reddit.com

#33 99-Day Difference

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: cinnamonrollsnail

#34 8 Day Difference

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: justwannnaheal

#35 2.5 Months After Rescue. My 12-Year Old Munchkin Cat, Rescued From The Kitten Mill. The Cytology Results Are Negative For Cancer ❤️ She Is Completely Ok Now

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#36 Skinny To Floofy

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Damsell

#37 Before And After Adoption. Miss Whiskers. I Noticed Her On 22th Of September 2024 Near Big Shopping Mall And Used A Cat Trap To Catch Her

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#38 Lola’s Recovery

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Living-Ad-885

#39 Loki The Day I Caught Him vs. Two Years Later

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: hereforkittensonly

#40 Meet Ned – From Sick And Depressed From Being Alone, To Playful, Happy, And Healthy In His Forever Home!

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: why_cant_i_

#41 2 Years Since I Found Cinnamon On The Street🫶🏽

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: PaleontologistOld230

#42 Before And After Adoption. Biba And Boba. I Was Asked To Rescue Them From The Forest Camp. They Were Found On The Main Road There More Than A Year Ago

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#43 One Year Difference; From A Little Hairless Runt Found In The Grass, To A Spoiled Princess Ruling The House

We Weren’t Sure She Was Going To Make It, But Hard Work Paid Off. My Lil’ Viking Astrid

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: USAGlYAMA

#44 Before And After. Bonya. I Found Him A Year Ago At The Dachas. His Fur Was Fully Knotted And Entangled And We Had To Shave Him + He Had A Big Traumatic Hernia On His Belly. Now He Has Been Adopted For A Year And Is Unrecognizable

His Fur Was Fully Knotted And Entangled And We Had To Shave Him + He Had A Big Traumatic Hernia On His Belly. Now He Has Been Adopted For A Year And Is Unrecognizable

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#45 Abandoned In The Rain 4 Months Ago

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: sintersizer

#46 How It All Started

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: NancyInPa

#47 She Showed Up During The Hardest Time Of My Life. My Little Petal!

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: mytharei

#48 The Day I Found Trixie In A Bush vs. Tonight

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: pimpmywalrus

#49 From Matted Fur And A Home With 7 Other Cats To A Complete Lovebug

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: marswithorbit

#50 She Was Homeless But We’re The Ones Who Found Our Home In Her 🩷

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: RLreesesist

#51 Found These Two By The Housing Shacks Of Some Mechanics, Ironically Bordering A Palace And Right On The Highway

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: michaela_kohlhaas

#52 Two Kittens – Before And After

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: StrictWolverine8797

#53 Four Months Ago I Adopted Him. Look How He Has Changed 🐱🐈💗

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Appropriate-Win7372

#54 Found An Abandoned 4 Oz Kitten

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: turquoiseflamingo

#55 Found A Stray, Kept Her! Mitsy Then And Now, 6 Months Later

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: EdyHedlam

#56 I Rescue Around 200+ Cats A Year Plus Tnr And Sometimes We Get Some That Have Such Incredible Transformations! Meet Hansel! Found Crying, Unable To See Outside And Now He’s A Happy Healthy Boy!

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Hoperosaliex

#57 Stetson My Fiv+ Stray Who Is Loving The Housecat Life

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Severe_Result5373

#58 Laszlo Before/Shortly After Adoption vs. Now

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Meowlik

#59 Pip: Before & After

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: BruciePup

#60 Rex The Chimney Cat

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Purple4199

#61 From Abandoned By The Factory Gate To Fluffy Royalty

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Quiet_paw_helper

#62 From Dumpster Baby To Fancy Boy

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: KaidenTheMaiden

#63 Goose Went From Dumpster Kitten To A Fat And Happy Cat

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: LateNightChick-fil-a

#64 She Is Circe, It Has Only 3 Months With Us And The Difference Is Very Noticeable

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: shiny_seeker

#65 Stuart 💙

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: K764331

#66 Today Marks 3 Years Since I Saw This Shelter Pic & Fell For This Gal. Swipe For Literal Glow-Up

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: bunzarelli

#67 My Run-In With The Cds: Mango’s Glow Up

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: PhuckingPhabulous

#68 Rainey When We Found Her And 6 Months Later

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: MdnightRmblr

#69 Almost A Month With My Tippy Girl

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: captaindicksforhands

#70 Lucille 3 Went From A Scraggly Underweight Kitten With A Nose Infection To An Uncontrollable Diva

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: tiramisuem3

#71 Inky Davinki Inky Da Stinky

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Linaphor

#72 Lava Is One Whole Year Off The Streets :)

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: rollyhyno

#73 Found Cold And Hungry Beside The Road. Sodapop Then And Now, One Year Later

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: dontfeartheringo

#74 Terrence

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: fucus_vesiculosus

#75 Very Affectionate Stray Showed Up With A Bad Respiratory Infection, No Longer Eating

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: Literary_Octopus

#76 Meet Nemo!

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: kayjinks

#77 Trixie – From Stray To Forever Home

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: mooninuranus

#78 Greetings From Tolia. I Rescued Him Almost A Year Ago. After Parasite Treatment, Vaccination, Tolia Was Adopted (On On The Second Of June)

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: ElectricalTravel1671

#79 Maple Has Come So Far In Only A Year

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: bauermeower

#80 Meet Fish

80 Cat Photos Before &#038; After Their Life-Changing Adoption

Image source: boo-raspberry

