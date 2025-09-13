80 Cat Photos Before & After Their Life-Changing Adoption

There’s no doubt that adopting a pet can change your life. Suddenly, you have a new best friend who will always be eagerly waiting by the door when you return home. But this experience can be equally transformational for the little creature that you’ve decided to welcome into your family, and this list is definitely proof of that.
We took a trip to the Before N After Adoption subreddit and gathered some of their most adorable photos of kitties down below. Some of these cats have clearly been through a lot in life, but since being adopted into loving homes, they’re now thriving! Enjoy scrolling through this heartwarming list, and keep reading to find conversations with Bonne VeVea, Executive Director of MEOW Cat Rescue, and Emily Verna, President of Furry Friends Rescue!
#1 Tinker Before And Six Months After Adoption
Image source: Delicious_Ad_2137
#2 Before And After In One Week. My Recent Rescue – White Cat With Diaphragmatic Hernia. Twp Days Ago He Had A Surgery And He Had Only 10% Chance To Survive. And He Sucessed
Image source: ElectricalTravel1671
#3 Day Of Adoption And One Month Later. My Sylvester
Image source: ilovemyweirdcat
#4 Found In A Thunderstorm On The Side Of A Highway, Nearly Passing Away- 2 Months Later She’s My Thriving Velcro Kitty!
Image source: JPetty97
#5 My Cat Has Officially Lost Half Of His Body Weight!! He Is So Much More Active And Healthy ♥️
Image source: Sad_Serve8152
#6 Before And After We Found Our Girl, Chloe. She Was 4 Weeks Old When Found, She’s 11 Years Old Now
Image source: Bathtub-Baracuda
#7 A Brave Little Cat
Image source: The-Merlion
#8 Desi Showed Up In My Yard, Eating Garbage And Licking Dry Plates Of Old Cat Food
Image source: Literary_Octopus
#9 My GF’s Cat. They Don’t Know Her Whole Story But Needless To Say She Was Severely Neglected
Image source: Helstark
#10 3 Months Apart. Turns Out Gregory Did Love Astronomy!
Image source: ajamesmccarthy
#11 I Found Her, Thought She Was A Stray. Turns Out She Belonged To A Family That Just Wanted An “Outdoor Only” Cat
Image source: Sunieta25
#12 Deaf Beliashka From The Kitten Mill (Now Adopted). Before And After
Image source: ElectricalTravel1671
#13 No Longer Frowning
Image source: ruthsvader
#14 This Is A Very Sickly Yuki The Day I Got Him vs. Now (6 Years Later)
Image source: tfeller1126
#15 Philomena
Image source: afdc92
#16 Before And After Adoption. My New Rescued 12 Yo Cat. He Was Hit By A Car 6 Months Ago And The Owner Refused To Treat Him. He Had A Broken Jaw. Now He Is A Big, Toothless, Affectionate Cat
Image source: ElectricalTravel1671
#17 7 Years Of Being A Stray Cat vs. 1 Year As A House Cat
Image source: JUSTAN0TH3RDUDE
#18 The Night I Brought My Cat Max Home And 5 Years Later
Image source: Arcangel613
#19 A Year Ago, Adopted Baby Baldur. He’s Had A Bit Of A Glow Up
Image source: JayKayEng
#20 Before And After. My New Rescue. Milun Cat. 4 Surgeries (Ct Scan With Contrast) In 95 Days. Traumatic Hernia, Rotten Teeth, Glass In The Stomach And Pelvic Fracture
Image source: ElectricalTravel1671
#21 Little Buddy Showed Up On Our Porch Exactly 2 Years Ago Today 🧡
Image source: lorange_peel
#22 Three Month Before And After Of Our Former Street Cat, Adonis!
Image source: chaeronaea
#23 From The Streets Of Tunisia To The Alps, These Two Little Rescued Siblings Finally Found Peace
Image source: cactusmat
#24 Crusty Kitty Transformed Into Cuddle Bug
Image source: arachno-fem
#25 Jeffy When We Met vs. Now
Image source: ohsnapitsalex123
#26 She Was Rescued 1 Month Ago Today!
Image source: kitties_ate_my_soul
#27 This Is What 6 Months Of Love, Food, And Cuddles Looks Like. 💕
Image source: LifeWithFynn
#28 Meet The Earl Of Lemongrab
Image source: nmfc1987
#29 Hi, I’m Fynn. This Is My Rescue Glow-Up. 🐾
Image source: LifeWithFynn
#30 Flea When I Rescued Him From The Road vs. Flea Today :)
Image source: maddiecake2
#31 Then 🥹 And Now 😍
Image source: Cindersxo29
#32 I Found Hamlet In The Dumpster, Now He’s My Best Friend 🍊🤍
Image source: reddit.com
#33 99-Day Difference
Image source: cinnamonrollsnail
#34 8 Day Difference
Image source: justwannnaheal
#35 2.5 Months After Rescue. My 12-Year Old Munchkin Cat, Rescued From The Kitten Mill. The Cytology Results Are Negative For Cancer ❤️ She Is Completely Ok Now
Image source: ElectricalTravel1671
#36 Skinny To Floofy
Image source: Damsell
#37 Before And After Adoption. Miss Whiskers. I Noticed Her On 22th Of September 2024 Near Big Shopping Mall And Used A Cat Trap To Catch Her
Image source: ElectricalTravel1671
#38 Lola’s Recovery
Image source: Living-Ad-885
#39 Loki The Day I Caught Him vs. Two Years Later
Image source: hereforkittensonly
#40 Meet Ned – From Sick And Depressed From Being Alone, To Playful, Happy, And Healthy In His Forever Home!
Image source: why_cant_i_
#41 2 Years Since I Found Cinnamon On The Street🫶🏽
Image source: PaleontologistOld230
#42 Before And After Adoption. Biba And Boba. I Was Asked To Rescue Them From The Forest Camp. They Were Found On The Main Road There More Than A Year Ago
Image source: ElectricalTravel1671
#43 One Year Difference; From A Little Hairless Runt Found In The Grass, To A Spoiled Princess Ruling The House
We Weren’t Sure She Was Going To Make It, But Hard Work Paid Off. My Lil’ Viking Astrid
Image source: USAGlYAMA
#44 Before And After. Bonya. I Found Him A Year Ago At The Dachas. His Fur Was Fully Knotted And Entangled And We Had To Shave Him + He Had A Big Traumatic Hernia On His Belly. Now He Has Been Adopted For A Year And Is Unrecognizable
His Fur Was Fully Knotted And Entangled And We Had To Shave Him + He Had A Big Traumatic Hernia On His Belly. Now He Has Been Adopted For A Year And Is Unrecognizable
Image source: ElectricalTravel1671
#45 Abandoned In The Rain 4 Months Ago
Image source: sintersizer
#46 How It All Started
Image source: NancyInPa
#47 She Showed Up During The Hardest Time Of My Life. My Little Petal!
Image source: mytharei
#48 The Day I Found Trixie In A Bush vs. Tonight
Image source: pimpmywalrus
#49 From Matted Fur And A Home With 7 Other Cats To A Complete Lovebug
Image source: marswithorbit
#50 She Was Homeless But We’re The Ones Who Found Our Home In Her
Image source: RLreesesist
#51 Found These Two By The Housing Shacks Of Some Mechanics, Ironically Bordering A Palace And Right On The Highway
Image source: michaela_kohlhaas
#52 Two Kittens – Before And After
Image source: StrictWolverine8797
#53 Four Months Ago I Adopted Him. Look How He Has Changed 🐱🐈💗
Image source: Appropriate-Win7372
#54 Found An Abandoned 4 Oz Kitten
Image source: turquoiseflamingo
#55 Found A Stray, Kept Her! Mitsy Then And Now, 6 Months Later
Image source: EdyHedlam
#56 I Rescue Around 200+ Cats A Year Plus Tnr And Sometimes We Get Some That Have Such Incredible Transformations! Meet Hansel! Found Crying, Unable To See Outside And Now He’s A Happy Healthy Boy!
Image source: Hoperosaliex
#57 Stetson My Fiv+ Stray Who Is Loving The Housecat Life
Image source: Severe_Result5373
#58 Laszlo Before/Shortly After Adoption vs. Now
Image source: Meowlik
#59 Pip: Before & After
Image source: BruciePup
#60 Rex The Chimney Cat
Image source: Purple4199
#61 From Abandoned By The Factory Gate To Fluffy Royalty
Image source: Quiet_paw_helper
#62 From Dumpster Baby To Fancy Boy
Image source: KaidenTheMaiden
#63 Goose Went From Dumpster Kitten To A Fat And Happy Cat
Image source: LateNightChick-fil-a
#64 She Is Circe, It Has Only 3 Months With Us And The Difference Is Very Noticeable
Image source: shiny_seeker
#65 Stuart 💙
Image source: K764331
#66 Today Marks 3 Years Since I Saw This Shelter Pic & Fell For This Gal. Swipe For Literal Glow-Up
Image source: bunzarelli
#67 My Run-In With The Cds: Mango’s Glow Up
Image source: PhuckingPhabulous
#68 Rainey When We Found Her And 6 Months Later
Image source: MdnightRmblr
#69 Almost A Month With My Tippy Girl
Image source: captaindicksforhands
#70 Lucille 3 Went From A Scraggly Underweight Kitten With A Nose Infection To An Uncontrollable Diva
Image source: tiramisuem3
#71 Inky Davinki Inky Da Stinky
Image source: Linaphor
#72 Lava Is One Whole Year Off The Streets :)
Image source: rollyhyno
#73 Found Cold And Hungry Beside The Road. Sodapop Then And Now, One Year Later
Image source: dontfeartheringo
#74 Terrence
Image source: fucus_vesiculosus
#75 Very Affectionate Stray Showed Up With A Bad Respiratory Infection, No Longer Eating
Image source: Literary_Octopus
#76 Meet Nemo!
Image source: kayjinks
#77 Trixie – From Stray To Forever Home
Image source: mooninuranus
#78 Greetings From Tolia. I Rescued Him Almost A Year Ago. After Parasite Treatment, Vaccination, Tolia Was Adopted (On On The Second Of June)
Image source: ElectricalTravel1671
#79 Maple Has Come So Far In Only A Year
Image source: bauermeower
#80 Meet Fish
Image source: boo-raspberry
Follow Us