Hey Pandas, Post A Reference To A Show And Let’s See If We Can Guess It (Closed)

You can do a song lyric from the show and the comments can continue it or it could be a famous quote within that fandom and we can finish it. These are just suggestions, you can do anything else too. Have fun!
#1
“We, on the other hand, have a pointy stick.”
#2
You take that BACK!!!!!!!!!
#3
“give me some of your tots” “no, go find your own.”
#4
“WHAT, is your name. WHAT, is your quest. WHAT, is the flight speed of an unladen swallow?”
#5
“It’s not that common, it doesn’t happen to everyone and it IS a big deal! “
#6
Rugby Lad and Gay Nerd.
#7
-What’s happening, life flashing before your eyes ?
-No, only one. Fear me, if you dare !
#8
There’s a snake in my boot
#9
“Okay, jeez, fine I’ll just throw my f*****g sandwich at them”
Character 1: “There’s not going to be anything bad in here?”
Character 2: “Just you.”
Character 1: “Oh, funny.”
“So you went from teacher to preacher because, what? It f*****g rhymes?”
If you understand these, you are a certified cool guy
( Same show for all of them, by the way :) )
#10
“I like my lovers like I like my coffee – ”
“weak”
“Absolutely full of milk”
“On ice”
#11
Eat My Shorts
#12
That’s rough buddy.
#13
Love it when a plan comes together.
#14
“Ohh….I’ve got 3 kids and no money.
Why can’t I have no kids and 3-money ?
#15
“Hey girl, do you have a quarter? Because I said I’ll call my mom when I fell in love.”
“I don’t have a quarter, but I do have a cell phone you can use”
…
Awkward conversation between character and his mom.
#16
A: “Or what about that time I got two fishhooks in my thumb‽”
/
B: “He tried to get the first fishhook out with another fishhook”
#17
bow ties are cool
#18
“I’m Mexican and gay, this is my inside voice!!!”
Hint: it’s from Disney+
#19
I’ll interrogate the cat.
#20
“The game show where the rules change every show.”
But in case you need more…
“I’ve been here the whole time…”
#21
Mr Humphreys, Are You Free?
“I’m Free”
#22
Here’s my day so far: went to jail, lost the girl of my dreams and got my butt kicked pretty good. Still, things could be a lot worse. Oh, that’s right… I’m falling to my death.
#23
“Hello Egg.”
“Hello Chicken.”
#24
Don’t know if this counts, It’s a movie, but I had to.
Well, well I heard you got a special someone on the side —-
I can’t say the name but it is four letters, and hint:🥶
#25
Close your curtains during August.
This is trificult.
Its not my fault you don’t like girls.
#26
I got three references in one for this comment (though all three are from the same source material);
1: I fell out of the window.
2: I… would like… TO RAGE!!!
3: Wait… I’m DADDY?!
#27
loom 16 take corridor b
whoever guesses this gets a cookie :p
#28
Hey, look what I can do! *Explodes fruit*
#29
Here is an easy one:
“Toss a coin to your…~”
#30
“Fusion is just a cheap trick to make two ____ stronger.” The blank word would give it away.
#31
____ WHO TURNED YOU INTO A SOCK??!?!?
#32
“I was born to fight those who break universal laws, like you.”
#33
max! smooth my leg hair!
if you guess this then i will follow you because you watch my favorite show of all time and you actually remember the quotes! if you comment i will up vote you to show you i saw your comment (I cant comment i got blocked because i got down-voted for my religion so much -360 down-votes to be exact ! I’ve been told to make an alternative account but you have to activate a code and i only have one email so it wont let me) any way have an amazing day! hope it’s filled with joy and laughter!
#34
they want to kill rock and roll because they know it makes us horny man!
#35
“A fire? At a sea parks?”
#36
I think this a pretty easy one
“Red Like Roses”
#37
“my life is strewn with cowpats from the devil’s own satanic herd!”
#38
“God does not play dice with the universe; I play an ineffable game of my own devising, for everyone else it’s like playing poker in a pitch-dark room, for infinite stakes, with a Dealer who won’t tell you the rules, and who smiles all the time.”
For an added hint…
Character A: “Ahh, excuse me, pardon me, sorry to bother but I seem to have gotten slightly lost.___”
Narrator: “there are some things that are very difficult to say… what [he] truly wants to say is-”
Character B: “Your car is on fire!”
Narrator: “But he can’t, because the man must know, mustn’t he? Perhaps it’s some sort of practical joke. So he says–”
Character B: “might have taken a wrong turn! Sign post blown down. Easy mistake to make. So second, on the right.”
Narrator: “when he wants to say is–”
Character B: “Young man, your car is on fire, and you’re still sitting in it, and frankly, it’s in no condition to drive!”
Character A: “Right. Got it. Terrific.”
Character B: “Young man?”
Character A: “Yeah?”
Character B: “very unusual weather for the time of year. ”
Character A: “Afraid I haven’t noticed. ”
Character B: “That’s probably because you’re stupid car is on fire!!!”
#39
You plonker
#40
“we thank you for your service”
#41
“Let’s be careful out there.”
#42
“Just one more thing.”
#43
Not a show, but still one of my quotes/monologues.
“Memories can be vile, repulsive little brutes. Like children, I suppose. But can we live without them? Memories are what our reason is based upon. If we can’t face them, we deny reason itself! Although, why not? We aren’t contractually tied to rationality. There is no sanity clause. So when you find yourself locked onto an unpleasant train of thought, heading for places in your past where the screaming is unbearable, remember: There’s always madness.”
#44
Omae wa wou shindeiru.
Hint: Anime.
#45
Everyone lies.
#46
bat country, toaster, oranges
#47
Don’t forget that fear is but the precursor to valor!
#48
“tell me if you see any good cows”
“of course i’ll tell you if i see any good cows”
if you get this, i love you and how’d you feel after MAG 200
#49
“…somebody left the cake, out in the rain! OH NO, I was gonna EAT that cake, but now I don’t want any because it’s all WET…”
#50
“We’re not the B team, we’re the second A team!”
#51
Sir Axl Duke of awesomeness.
#52
1. Your sweet potatoes are bland
2.Jason figured it out??? Jason?!?!?
3. It needs to be about 20% cooler
#53
BYYYEEEEEEE!
#54
A bear! You made a bear! Undo it! Undo it!!
#55
Change anything, change everything.
#56
I’ll interview the cat.
#57
Having a secret identity in this town is a job of work.
#58
Everything comes down to poo! 🎶
#59
“This is what happens when you’re unhappy with what you’ve got, someone’s husband eventually gets it!”
#60
1. ” They are not for eating!”
2. ” We’ve had one, yes. But what about second breakfast?”
#61
” I’m Korben Dallas!”
#62
I lost my shoe.
#63
“I ate my twin in the womb”
#64
“May you be in heaven a full half hour before the devil knows you’re dead.”
#65
“There’s a time in a man’s life when he must STR!P.”
– Gray
Hint: Anime
#66
“Dude Lying Is Easy, You Just Gotta Say Stuff Like It’s True”
#67
“McDreamy was doing the McNasty with McHottie… that McBasterd!”
#68
A: IS SHE DEAD?
B: No! She just! needs! sleep!
#69
I have a few!! “planet p**s” “I´m Dr. Rockso and I do cocaine!!” “We´re here to make coffee metal. We make everything metal. Blacker than the blackest black times infinity”
#70
Movie, not a show, but one of my favourite lines of all time: “Look out! They’ve got a piano!”
#71
“don’t worry about your bridy. He’s in good hands.” ” Oh S**t im in danger right now?
#72
“BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD!!”
#73
Can’t. Hold. On. Much. Longerrrrr!
#74
Pretty easy (hard?) one:
“Hi. I am insane.”
#75
1st salesman: Cash for the merchandise, cash for the button hooks
3rd salesman: Cash for the cotton goods, cash for the hard goods
1st Salesman: Cash for the fancy goods, cash for the soft goods
2nd salesman: Cash for the noggins and the piggins and the frikins
3rd Salesman: Cash for the hogshead, cask and demijohn. Cash for the crackers and the pickels and the flypaper
4th Salesman: Look whatayatalk. whatayatalk, whatayatalk,
#76
“I can bring you in warm, or I can bring you in cold”
#77
The ____, The ___, and The Ugly.
#78
You suck *hint boss ____ 2nd movie
#79
“Yare yare.”
Best show ever, if you haven’t watched it, you should.
#80
Damnit Hardison!
#81
Wednesday, look at all of the other children, their freckles, their bright little eyes, their eager, friendly smiles. Help them.
#82
*WheeeeEEEEEze*
“Shut up!”
#83
Choosing a show presents a very fine dilemma indeed. And in fact, the show is not the very first depiction of the series, as there was a book series and a move, although that was viewed fairly differently, in terms of accuracy to the books.
#84
I do sort of like it when he’s rude to me. Hopefully that’s more a psychological defect than a weird sexual thing.
#85
“I say Vol and you say…”
#86
GOOD F*****G MORNING GOLDIE and MERRY CHRISTMAS YA FILTHY ANIMAL
#87
Her insides were a rocky place where my seed could find no purchase
#88
“As my sweet mother always said, ‘Son, if one hostage is good, two are better. And three, well, that’s good business.’”
#89
You can’t fight in here this is the war room
#90
Ima push it, BOP
#91
Podcast: Often it takes us to that most dangerous place: the library. You know who said that? No? George Washington did. Minutes before librarians ate him.
TV show: lisa needs braces. dental plan
#92
It’s a beautiful day to save lives xx
#93
“BWAHHHHH”
#94
I swear by my pretty floral bonnet, I will end you.
#95
“That is my partner Sh’Dynasty. It is spelled S-H, comma-to-the-top, dynasty. ”
“Comma-to-the-top?”
“That’s God’s comma”
#96
Laugh, and the world laugh with you. Cry, and you cry alone.
#97
Lady, people aren’t chocolates ! D’you know what they are mostly ? Bastards. Bastard-coated bastards with bastard filling. But I don’t find them half as annoying as I find naive bubble-headed optimists who walk around vomiting sunshine.
#98
These are book quotes, by the way.
1. “We’re all bloody inspired.”
2. “Please, Tommy, please.”
3. “You hit the lord of the titans in the eye with a blue plastic hairbrush.”
4. “We believe in ordinary acts of bravery, in the courage that drives one person to stand up for another.”
5. “be careful. Don’t die.”
#99
“Let Us In! Let Us In!”
#100
Smoke me a kipper, I’ll be back for breakfast
#101
“I will run as fast as I can to wherever my customer desires. I am the Auto Memories Doll,___”
#102
The amount of money one owns ultimately decides the victor. It’s a rule that forms the basis of a capitalist society!
And
I dislike situations where I know for sure if I’m going to win or lose. Because it’s not really gambling.
From the same show obviously… good luck!
#103
You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have….
#104
Bonus: See if you can get all 3
“And may the force ever be in your favor.”
-Louise B.
#105
Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy. Happy people just don’t shoot their husbands, they just don’t.
#106
These pretzels are making me thirsty!
#107
Drink cactus juice! It’ll quench ya! Its the quenchiest!
#108
Not a show but a podcast:
“ABRACA-FŪCK-YOU!”
Same podcast:
“You’re DATING the GRIM REAPER?!”
Show:
“WEH!” or “I’ve never actually broken any of your stupid laws! …in front of you!”
#109
“Law is meaningless; stealing is legal now! I AM YOUR GOD!!!!!!!!!”
#110
“I LOVE thinking about the crushing void of space!”
#111
A: “Mr. Jarvis, are you alright?”
B: “Jarvel-lous!”
#112
Its a commercial but:
You’re getting a train set Todd!
#113
Gave me cookie got you cookie!
#114
Yes, yes I (we) am (are).
