I Photographed Industrial Art Around New York (9 Pics)

by

New York, New York. The city is so nice they named it twice. I have been visiting my family in Brooklyn for over ten years and when they’re at work or school, I walk and walk and walk and walk.

I have grown to love industrial art and especially standpipes. (Standpipes are for multiple-story buildings in case of fire, the fire hoses get hooked up so the heavy fire hoses full of water don’t have to get dragged up the stairs… hopefully, they will never have to be used!)

Here are some of my latest offerings!

#1 Man (I.e. Person) Hole With Yellow Fall Leaves And Small Tag

#2 Not A Standpipe, But Lots Going On Including Upside Down Anarchy Sign

#3 Standpipe With Orange 3D Foam And Shadow Peace Sign By Me

#4 Standpipe With Colorful Graffiti And “Killer” Bees

#5 El Especialito: Either A Crazy Charlie Chaplin Or Hilter

#6 Beautiful Sea-Foam Green Standpipe With Open Covers With My Shadow Cradling It

#7 Spraypainted Standpipe With “Cops Are Robbers” Sticker (That’s True Sometimes But Not Always)

#8 Gorgeous Red And Turquoise Fire Hydrant With Heart And Shadow Peace Sign

#9 In Case You Want To Sit And Talk To The Standpipe At The Drugstore

Patrick Penrose
