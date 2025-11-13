Kid Took Over ‘Twinkle Twinkle’ Performance To Sing ‘The Imperial March’ Of ‘Star Wars’

This little boy is surely bound to be an original, out-of-the-box fellow. He took matters into his own hands during a group performance of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” by snatching the microphone and singing something completely different – “The Imperial March” from the legendary “Star Wars.” The video was captured approximately a year ago but posted on Twitter only this week along with the caption: “Sometimes when I need to laugh, I think about the time my cousin’s son took over a group rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star to sing the Imperial March.”

Three kids were to perform in a talent show when the boy in the middle stole the limelight

Image credits: actuallyerin

A trio of cousins was to perform a rendition of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” during a family talent show in Buffalo, Wyoming. But nobody probably expected this little boy to steal the limelight by breaking away from the group and doing his own thing.

The video was posted this weekend by a relative of the now Internet-famous singer

Image credits: actuallyerin

Erin’s tweet had gained more than 110,000 retweets and the video itself has been viewed more than 6 million times. Some people took note of the way the boy pushes the girl on the left, but Erin was quick to explain that “The little girl is his older sister and they have a perfectly normal sibling relationship. She sang ‘Let it Go’ after this and was totally fine.”

See the video that was shared below

Image credits: actuallyerin

Even Luke Skywalker himself – Mark Hamill – took note of the star in the making

Image credits: HamillHimself

“The Dark Side is strong in him!” the famous actor wrote, retweeting the video.

The relative who shared the video probably wasn’t expecting it would blow up like that

Image credits: actuallyerin

Needless to say, the original boy received a lot of praise from people on Twitter

Image credits: actuallyerin

Image credits: whitleyy_cp

Image credits: ArtDecider

Image credits: DanielLairdSWFC

Image credits: AlcoholicGingy

Image credits: Ninjamonkky

