5 Actors Who Could Play Jacob Black In The Twilight TV Series

There is not denying Jacob Black’s importance to the Twilight Saga and Stephanie Meyer‘s books. The character is critical to the story millions of people came to love. There wouldn’t be a Team Jacob vs. Team Edward debate without him as this shapeshifting werewolf is much more than a pretty face. Jacob Black is described as a Native American from the Quileute tribe living in La Push, a reservation next to Forks, Washington.
One thing the TV show should focus on is his community’s history and the real-world problems the Native Americans living there face every day. But first, they must find the right actor to play this lovable alpha werewolf. Here are some of the best actors to replace Taylor Lautner as Jacob Black in the upcoming Twilight TV series.
1. Martin Sensmeier
Martin Sensmeier is an American film and television actor known for his roles in Yellowstone, The Magnificent Seven, Westworld, Alaska Daily, La Brea, The Last Manhunt, and 1883. He was raised in Alaska and has the body and silk-black hair to play a werewolf living in La Push. Although he is slightly older to play a teenager, with his youthful looks, toned physique, and proven acting range, he can be convincing as a lone wolf.
2. Xolo Mariduena
Hot on the heels of DC’s Blue Beetle movie trailer, Xolo Mariduena is set to be one of the hottest stars to lead a superhero movie this year. He is best known for his roles in Twin Peaks: The Return, Cobra Kai, Parenthood, and The Boys Presents: Diabolical. With his black hair and good looks, Mariduena can comfortably play a teenager struggling to accept the changes he is going through as a new werewolf. With the bit of martial arts training he underwent for his role in Cobra Kai, it will be easy for him to take on the part of a werewolf trying to hide his identity from the world.
3. Forrest Goodluck
A Native American actor who would be perfect for the role of Jacob Black is Forrest Goodluck. With an unforgettable presence, playing a reluctant werewolf pack member who will captivate audiences is right up his alley. His most popular role was in 2015’s The Revenant. Goodluck also played a Native American teenager in previous roles, including The Miseducation of Cameron Post, so taking on the mantle of Jacob Black in the Twilight TV series will not be an uphill task for the young star. With his multi-tribal heritage, he seems one of the best choices to shine a light on what Native Americans are going through at the reservation in this area.
4. Fabien Frankel
Fabian Frankel is widely known as one of the breakout stars of HBO’s House of The Dragon, becoming an internet sensation almost overnight. The English actor is of French and Iraqi descent and has proven his acting capabilities, having studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts. Like the role of Sir Criston in House of the Dragon, Jacob Black is always pinning over his unrequited love with Bella Swan. Frankel has shown his abilities in acting like a man who can’t be with the love of his life, so playing Jacob Black in Twilight would be a walk in the park. Although House of the Dragon was the first time he played a leading role in a TV series, Frankel has proven that he can undoubtedly play a complex character like Jacob Black and carry the Twilight TV series with his already-active fanbase.
5. Tanner Buchanan
Another American actor who could play Jacob Black in the Twilight TV series is Tanner Buchanan. He is most recognizable for his roles on Cobra Kai, Designated Survivor, and the Netflix movie, He’s All That. Buchanan is experienced in martial arts, so easing into the fighting scenes in Twilight TV series won’t be so difficult for the young star as Jacob Black has the strength of a wolf, even in human form. He has proven capable of handling juvenile and more complex roles in his acting catalog, so this would be a great addition to his list of TV shows and films.
6. Caleb Mclaughlin
With more reboots making attempts to diversify their cast, it’s not a stretch that the Twilight TV series could consider a significant change in casting. The Stranger Things star, Caleb McLaughlin, is recognized as a talented and charming actor with a dynamic presence on screen. McLaughlin might be busy filming Stranger Things Season 5, but seeing him play a werewolf could breathe some fresh air into the franchise.
