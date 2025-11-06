Here’s How I Create Vibrant Waves Of Color

In this acrylic pouring tutorial, I’m using the Modular Split Cup technique to create bold, vibrant waves of color. This method allows some control over the paint flow, giving you the freedom to design smooth transitions and stunning patterns on your canvas. Perfect for beginners or experienced fluid artists looking to explore color harmony and controlled movement in their art.

If you love the harmony between structure and spontaneity, you’ll enjoy this journey — part technique, part meditation.

Subscribe to join me for more explorations in color, movement, and emotion — because sometimes, the most beautiful results come from learning how to control the flow… just enough.

If you’d like to try this technique yourself, you can find the Modular Split Cup I use on my website.

More info: youtu.be

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
