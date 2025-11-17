Hey Pandas, Have A Conversation About Something You Enjoy (Closed)

Please talk about fun things that you enjoy whether it’s your favorite video game or a new show that you are watching, you can also share some interesting facts that you found. Post multiple times if you need to but don’t spam the post for no good reason. Try to be respectful and enjoy!
#1
Does anybody want to talk about the wonderful things that happen in space? Stars are amazing things and they’re the best and the only reason why the whole universe is not just hydrogen. Black holes are also very very cool and interesting
#2
Who wants to talk about bugs :D
My favorite moth is a convolvulus hawkmoth
#3
Soooo. Anybody watching Ashoka? Or we all just waiting for Loki? I’m just waiting on Loki😂
#4
I love cats, video games, mystery movies, and I can talk for hours about almost anything. If you just want to talk about something random, please choose me. I love learning new stuff.
#5
Nightmare before Christmas? The animation? The Easter eggs? The beautiful wonderfulness of the songwriters 💕💕💕💕💕💕
#6
Does anyone wanna talk about musicals?
#7
Sudden Lights. It is a simply awesome and lovely indie/alternative rock band
#8
*ahem* who wants to talk to me while I’m in my cringe undertale and deltarune phase, I also like tally hall and dua lipa
#9
The Owl House is my favourite show, Hooty, Amity and King are my favourite characters!
#10
Is anyone else participating in this splatfest in Splatoon 3, what team did you choose? I have chosen team Frye.
#11
The Scythe novels?
#12
Caaaaaaaasts!!! LOZ!!! POKÉMON!!! NINTENDO!!! Say CATS FOREVER IN THE COMMENTS AND EMAIL ME TO KNOW MORE!!!
#13
Red Dead Redemtion 1 & 2
I also just got COD Infinate Warfare, and COD 4 remastered
#14
Anyone want to talk about Queer romcom novels? I could go on for hours about each one I’ve read this year and what I loved about them
#15
Animals. Say anything about animals.
#16
Anyone has ever watched Criminal Minds or Person of Interest? They’re my favorite series. I also read a lot so if anyone has suggestions of books? I read everything except romance. I don’t know what else to say
#17
jack stauber?
#18
anyone want to discuss any of alice oseman’s books? i’m actually obsessed with radio silence atm so my phone screen makes it obvious
#19
1989 (Taylor’s Version) comes out in 28 days, 5 hours and 47 minutes
guys i’m dyingggg this album will be the highlight of my year 💀💀💀
#20
Is anyone here excited for the Fnaf movie this October. I can not wait to here about all of the lore and backstory. 😍🤩
#21
hi! uh i like omori, taylor swift, cats, drawing (feel free to talk 2 me about anything else, idm :))
#22
OMIGOSH THE STUPID CLIFFHANGER ON GOOD OMENS TWO???? WHAT IS THAT
#23
Anyone wanna talk about QSMP/anything Sleepy Bois/Charlie Slimecicle/Ranboo? I’m a bit behind on the QSMP lore but I know most of it (if anyone would like to catch me up on it that’d be really nice of you it :D )
#24
If anyone here knows Joshi and puroresu promotions such as Stardom, TJPW, Ice Ribbon, NJPW, Pro Wrestling Noah, AJPW etc, holler at me. I don’t watch all of them per se but I do keep up from time to time.
Also, if you follow WWE, AEW, ROH and basically any American promotion in general, holler as well.
