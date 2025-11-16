“Mundane Halloween” Is Back With Hilariously Boring Costumes, Here Are 35 Of The Best Ones

While it’s becoming harder and harder to come up with a standout Halloween costume every year (I mean, Heidi Klum just dressed as a giant worm!), some people take a more down-to-earth approach.
In fact, there’s a whole trend known as “Mundane Halloween,” where people dress up as super ordinary things and embody very day-to-day situations. The tradition was started in 2014 by a group at Daily Portal Z who “kind of wanted to participate in the festivities of Halloween, but were too embarrassed to go all out in witch or zombie costumes,” and became particularly popular in Japan.
The idea is simple – instead of putting up a flashy and flamboyant costume that may earn everyone’s hearts but make you feel awkward and out of place, you don’t need anything special, really. The more mundane your look is, the better it is!
#1 Person Whose Face Is Blurred Out On Google Street View
Image source: Nick Kapur
#2 Person Who Accidentally Shook Their Carbonated Beverage Before Opening It
Image source: Nick Kapur
#3 Facial Landmark Detection
Image source: LegoCosplay
#4 A Person Who Has To Leave At The Same Time As Their Neighbor And Tries To Avoid Them
Image source: mochi0219
#5 A Person Who Was Planning To Buy Only Bread On The Way Home From Work
Image source: so_me_official
#6 Soy Sauce
Image source: Nick Kapur
#7 Basic Game Avatars That Haven’t Made Any In-App Purchases But Managed To Pull One Rare Item From The Gacha
Image source: dailyportalz
#8 Twitter Engineer Just Fired By Elon Musk
Image source: Nick Kapur
#9 TV Newscaster Reporting On A Typhoon
Image source: Nick Kapur
#10 The Only Person At The Event Whose Name-Tag String Is Super Long For Some Reason
Image source: Nick Kapur
#11 A Person Whose Bicycle Was Stolen
Image source: kaeshitechari55
#12 A Person Who Sits On The Floor After Having His Chair Stolen By His Cat
Image source: mitoconcon
#13 A Person Who Helps A Spot-Billed Duck And Ducklings Cross The Road
Image source: dailyportalz
#14 Next In Line To Offer Incense At The Funeral But Unsure Of The Custom So Trying To Peek At The Person In Front
Image source: nishida_gosougi
#15 An Elementary Schooler On The Last Day Of School
Image source: dailyportalz
#16 A Person Who Tried To Cut Their Own Bangs, Failed, And Now Claims It’s The Latest Fashion
Image source: Nick Kapur
#17 Family Tree In A Beginner’s English Language Textbook
Image source: Nick Kapur
#18 Uncle Watching Baseball At The Kawasaki Stadium
Image source: dailyportalz
#19 Random Character Who Appears In The Early Stages Of The TV Series In Order To Show That If You Get Bitten, You Become A Zombie
Image source: Nick Kapur
#20 Shop Attendant Trying Really Hard To Look Away As You Enter Your Pin Number
Image source: sakurajimanini
#21 Didn’t Really Want Anything From IKEA But My Friend Insisted On Driving Us There
Image source: dailyportalz
#22 People Who Are Interested In The Events Held On The First Floor Of The Shopping Mall
Image source: KAGICGO
#23 Woman With A Filter That Looks Like Scales
Image source: a_m_a_m_n_y____
#24 Foreign Tourist Who Can’t Find Any Public Garbage Cans In Japan
Image source: Nick Kapur
#25 The Person Who Bothers You At The Museum
Image source: chikuwa_mameman
#26 Person Laid Off From Their Job In The Opening Scene Of A Film
Image source: Nick Kapur
#27 A Scene Between Women In A Korean Drama
Image source: so_me_official
#28 People Who Go Back To Pick Up Their Smartphones After Putting On Their Shoes
Image source: 4w7QQDfnzzxtw6
#29 Program Staff Who Bring Food For Morning Variety Shows
Image source: dailyportalz
#30 A Person In A Remote Meeting
Image source: dailyportalz
#31 Two People Who Wore The Exact Same Outfit And Now It’s Super Awkward
Image source: Nick Kapur
#32 Person Who Wants To Use Up Every Bit Of Toothpaste In The Tube
Image source: Nick Kapur
#33 A Spiller
Image source: dailyportalz
#34 Person In Line At A Convenience Store
Image source: Nick Kapur
#35 Left The Apartment Right At The Same Time As The Next Door Neighbor And Ran Back Inside To Wait Until They Leave
Image source: naoshige2525
