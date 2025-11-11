52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

by

Sometimes life is too fast-paced, but you must make space for the fun. It might take some work to move stuff around to fit that fun side of yourself in, but don’t worry! Everything’s possible. To save time and set you on the right track, here are some of the best jokes ever in two lines! It might not seem much, but trust us, they pack a punch!

From hall-of-fame-worthy dad puns to existential jokes about the harshness of life and the competition that comes with it, we have it all. But one always has to see the light side of things! Otherwise, it’d just become too dark. And those a bit dark-humored jokes express just that: people choosing to keep the positivity up and never back down.

We usually don’t want to cry, as it is associated with negative emotions, but we all know the feeling of sore stomachs after we had a tear-producing laughing sesh. That’s what we aim to achieve with this list! And there’s no person these shorter jokes can’t crack—no matter the age, both children and adults will find them hilarious!

So wait no longer and dig into this list of the best two-line jokes! Share them with your friends and brace for what comes next. We hope we’ll achieve our goal and make you laugh so hard your stomach hurts!

For more concise humor, check out our compilation of Little Johnny jokes that offer big laughs in short tales.

#1 Looking Surprised

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: Scrappy_Larue

#2 Big Prize

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: LAGnDIE

#3 The Comeback

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: JIH7

#4 Being Immature

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: butrcupps

#5 Skydiving Advice

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: HighQualityUsername

#6 Things They Have In Common

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Mixed Feelings

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: Moghlannak

#8 Heart Of A Lion

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: PM_ME_ANYTHINGPLZ

#9 Money Changes Everything

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: ZincHead

#10 A German Sense Of Humor

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: ankensam

#11 Bad Example

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: IzanCastle

#12 Pun Intended

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: sam_wise_guy

#13 Poor Bastard

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: toblu

#14 A Legionnaire Walks Into A Bar

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: kilatia

#15 Reporting A Theft

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Catching Fog

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: Roguer9

#17 Mirror Factory

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: sktrdie

#18 Just Say No

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: sktrdie

#19 Brewing Coffee

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: of_skies_and_seas

#20 The Jetson Family

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: CDC_

#21 Pirate Anniversary

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: teiu88

#22 More Cowbells

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Mode Of Transportation

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: IranianGenius

#24 Pun Contest

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: FlyinSloth

#25 Bad Genes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: Fillard_Millmore

#26 New Ideas

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: gabirole

#27 Snail Race

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: minodude

#28 Naming Your Dog

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: phastphreddy

#29 Poor Sally

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: MyGirlfriendFartedd

#30 Dating A Tennis Player

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: classic__schmosby

#31 Roman Numerals

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: KrambleSticks

#32 Longest Walk

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: dmbream

#33 Strawberry Jam

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: Velocirexisaur

#34 Ladders

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: PM_ME_ANYTHINGPLZ

#35 The Fresh Prince

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: halestormcc

#36 The Last Wish

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Serious Cliffhanger

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: sam_wise_guy

#38 Sixteen Atoms

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: CuntyMcGiggles

#39 Green And Fuzzy

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: quwertie

#40 Stolen Bag

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: baldass_newbie

#41 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: ZincHead

#42 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: GoldenScarab569

#43 Funny Two Lines Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: Torbax

#44 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: PM_ME_ANYTHINGPLZ

#45 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: ask_me_if_Im_lying

#46 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: katgoesmeow-

#47 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: Shogun82

#48 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: btotherad

#49 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: therealtrypto

#50 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: linuspickle

#51 Funny Two Line Jokes

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: Datduckdo

#52 Funny Two Line Joke

52 Two-Liners That Can Be Considered As Best Jokes Ever

Image source: Datduckdo

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Is Teri Hatcher Really Difficult to Work With?
3 min read
Oct, 11, 2022
My Son With Down Syndrome Continues To Fly In Photos
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Bitz The Whippet Made From Random Stuff
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
75 Things People Thought Were A Flex But They Actually Aren’t
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2025
Fuller House/Girl Meets World
Why Fuller House Is A Better Revival Series Than Girl Meets World
3 min read
Dec, 5, 2016
How The Danish Talk About Sex To Their Kids And What We Can Learn From Them
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.