Hey Pandas, What Is The Stupidest Conspiracy Theory You’ve Ever Heard?

Conspiracy theories are stupid. Do you have a family member or friend that actually believes in one, no matter how much you try to convince them of the truth?
#1
Devil’s tower, that famous site? It is apparently the stump of an ancient giant tree….
#2
Rose used a maritime disaster to cover up the murder of her embarrassing holiday fling.
#3
Harrison Ford is the same person as Dennis Quaid. Look at them in their earlier films especially they are one and the same and you have never seen them in the same room together
#4
Some kids told me yesterday that ‘Messi and Ronaldo are both aliens’ and there was ‘proof’. I don’t remember what they said the proof was but it was hard for me to keep a straight face.
#5
Lizard people. They’d shut down in the winter.
#6
Aliens aren’t real 👽
