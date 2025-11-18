My Journey With Harold: Bringing A Dream To Life Through Photography (8 Pics)

by

Imagine this: it’s early morning, time for your morning cup of coffee. Sipping hot—but not too hot—coffee, you step outside to enjoy the refreshing morning air. Everything around you is peaceful and subdued, as it can only be on an early Sunday morning. Then you find a letter on your doorstep. “It’s unusual to receive a letter on Sunday,” you say to yourself. Nevertheless, you open the envelope to find an old-fashioned map inside. What is even more surprising is that a crucial piece of the map is missing. What would you do?

In my story, Harold decides to set off on a journey to find the missing heart of the map. Searching for signs in the most unexpected places and following both obvious and hidden clues, he ventures through unusual, dream-like landscapes. With every step, things become more surprising.

More info: see2believe.co.uk

#1 The Letter #11

My Journey With Harold: Bringing A Dream To Life Through Photography (8 Pics)

#2 The Letter #2

My Journey With Harold: Bringing A Dream To Life Through Photography (8 Pics)

#3 The Letter #7

My Journey With Harold: Bringing A Dream To Life Through Photography (8 Pics)

#4 The Letter #22

My Journey With Harold: Bringing A Dream To Life Through Photography (8 Pics)

#5 The Letter #27

My Journey With Harold: Bringing A Dream To Life Through Photography (8 Pics)

#6 The Letter #28

My Journey With Harold: Bringing A Dream To Life Through Photography (8 Pics)

#7 The Letter #30

My Journey With Harold: Bringing A Dream To Life Through Photography (8 Pics)

#8 The Letter #17

My Journey With Harold: Bringing A Dream To Life Through Photography (8 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Post Your Cosplays (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Worst Family Trip? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Worst Mistake In Life, That You Will Never Forget? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
I Travelled To North India To Record Some Special Holi Celebrations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Rizzoli and Isles 4.05 Review: “Dance with the Devil”
3 min read
Jul, 24, 2013
Why Gal Gadot is Going to Ace Her SNL Hosting Gig
3 min read
Oct, 6, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.