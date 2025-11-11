Cat Interrupts A Rugby Game, Internet Responds (PS Battle)

A black cat interrupted a rugby game between between Australian rugby league teams the Penrith Panthers and the Cronulla Sharks during last Sunday afternoon’s match, and the sight was no less than majestic.

The speedy feline rushed through the Pepper Stadium back and forth as fans cheered it. It must have been a nice distraction from the fact that the home team Panthers lost 26-10 to the Sharks. The unusual intrusion also echoed throughout the internet, giving a solid reason for a photoshop battle. Take part in this challenge and submit your own photos, or vote on your favorites!

#1 Go!

#2 Putin On The Cat

Image source: Im_a_cantaloupe

#3 Family Trip To Petting Zoo Didn’t Go As Planned….

#4 Learning From The Master

Image source: WetCoastLife

#5 Hurdle Cat

Image source: jukkak15

#6 Toothless!

Image source: GoatNipps

#7 Action Comics

Image source: FlavourText_

#8 At Least The Cat Zig-zagged

#9 The Neverending Purr

Image source: KillerRu

#10 He Foul Me

Image source: RexLeou

#11 Him Again….

#12 Black Cats Matter

#13 Space Cat

Image source: XtaC_Ewok

#14 Kiki’s Delivery Service

Image source: artunitinc

#15 Searching For Luke

Image source: MilesBennettDyson101

#16 Bubble Cat

#17 Low Pass Flying Crow-cat!

#18 Polo Cat With Squirrel Rider

#19 You’re A Cat, Harry!

Image source: Send-Me-Noots

#20 Epic Cat, Vampires & Werewolves

#21 Catqueen

#22 Cat Running Through Game

Image source: MONOTONECREEPER

#23 Cat And Mouse

#24 The Writing Is On The Wall

#25 Trump Cat

Image source: ron76

#26 Battle Of The Catstards!

Image source: hotglueburns

#27 Ronaldoooo…

#28 Cat To The Future

#29 Your Are Wizard

Image source: Send-me

#30 Cat Jumped Over The Moon

Image source: ButterandCream0

#31 Goodbye Kitty

#32 Get Along, Little Kitty!

#33 Ki(et)y Go Home!

#34 Super Kitty!

Image source: MilesBennettDyson101

#35 Harry Potter And The Flying Hipocatus

#36 Over The Rainbow

#37 Soot Sprite In The Stadium!

#38 Manhunt

#39 Catmonkey

#40 To Victory

#41 Et Cat

#42 Darkness Cat

Image source: DisneyBabydoll

#43 Trumpcat

#44 In To Battle

#45 Photo Bomber In Budapest

Image source: pics.travelnotes.org

#46 Speeder Fight Interrupts Rugby Game

#47 Blackat Ball

#48 You Can Try Cute I’m Blending In!

#49 Bat-cat

#50 Follow The Black Cat… @ Raam

#51 Star Paws

#52 Asteroid Kitty

#53 Angry Cat

#54 Snack Time

#55 Purrfect!

#56 Laser Eye

#57 Ucat

#58 Cra7

#59 Star Wars

Image source: rocklou

#60 Catairways

#61 Independence Cat

#62 Again @ Raam (christoph Strasser @ Race Across America)

#63 Meercat

#64 Mourrrrrrinho

#65 Pokemon Cat

Image source: jaykyte

#66 Yes, Cats Have Nine Lives… But Run The Hell Outta Here

#67 Poki-cat

#68 Nicholas Cage Cat

#69 #16

Image source: boredpanda

#70 The Jungle Cat

#71 Trumpcat

#72 Impatient Super Sub

#73 Spider Cat, Spider Cat.

#74 Frozen

#75 Time Out…time Out Please!

#76 9-11 Truth

#77 Walking With The Flying Cat

#78 A Cat Goes Pop

