31 Babies Who Ruined Their Parent’s Pinterest-Perfect Photoshoots

Babies are cute, and babies are adorable. But they’re also full of pee and poo, and even the cutest babies aren’t afraid to make you aware of this fact at the most inopportune times. Getting ready to go out, just put on a new diaper, and got your kid’s snowsuit on? Sounds like the perfect time to fill that Pampers! Just got to the studio, with no change of clothes, to take some cute baby pictures? Sounds like the perfect time for some explosive diarrhea to ruin all of your expectations for Pinterest-worthy newborn photos. Just like cats, the little humans know exactly when to ruin that perfect opportunity of taking a picture of a baby.
Bored Panda put together this list of spoiled (or soiled?) newborn photoshoots that reveal the dirty side of parenting. Parents out there, look familiar? Vote on your favorite baby pictures, or if you have any funny baby-shoot fails, post your own pictures below!
#1 Happy Father
Image source: Kirsty Grant
#2 Dad’s Laughing, Mom’s Catching The Poop And Dog’s Face Explains It All
Image source: Alisa Sue Photography
#3 Happy Father
Image source: Peekaboo Photos
#4 Cute Family Photo
Image source: Peekaboo Photos
#5 Little Asher On Dad’s Back
Image source: Memory Portraits by Gigi
#6 Unforgettable Moment Baby Interrupts Photoshoot With A Shower
Image source: Abbie Rogers
#7 This happened during a shoot this weekend
Image source: Missbrooooke
#8 In Your Face
#9 Straight Shot
#10 Baby Photoshoot Gone Wrong
Image source: Margaret
#11 When The Joy You Waited 9 Months To Meet… Throws Up In Your Mouth A Little
#12 My Children’s First Christmas Photo
Image source: Lauren Ashley Photography
#13 Great Family Funny Baby Boy, Who Won’t Stop Pooping, And On The End Of The Session I Was Able To Get This
Image source: Dalia Drulia Photography
#14 I Love My Son ( In Shorts) But I Think I’m Beginning To Prefer My Grandson ( On Shoulders!!)
Image source: wal10
#15 Happy Baby Boy
Image source: Fima Photography
#16 Baby Makes A Mess Of Photoshoot With Dad
Image source: KellerBrash
#17 I Swear, It Really Does Happen Every Time
Image source: Kristine Ryan Photography
#18 What Can Go Wrong During Newborn Photo Session?
Image source: a-photography
#19 Soooo, This Happened Today
Image source: Brown Road Photography
#20 There. I’m Feeling Much Better Now!
Image source: cristinabarton.co.uk
#21 Golden Outtake From A Family Photo Session
Image source: S R photography
#22 Little Accident
Image source: Dalia Drulia Photography
#23 Can You Guess What Those Faces Are For? Yep, He Peed
Image source: Linsay Huitink
#24 Little Squirt
Image source: Donald
#25 So Basically The Baby Poo’d On The Papa
Image source: James Schokman
#26 And Here’s A Sample Of What Usually Happens During Newborn Sessions. Let Me Rephrase That… Here’s A Sample Of What Happens At EVERY Newborn Session. It Never Fails!
Image source: Virnez Photography
#27 First Baby’s Photoshoot
Image source: dslrmom.com
#28 “uh Oh”
#29 What To Expect During A Newborn Session!
#30 We Can’t Take You Anywhere….
#31 The Subtle Wee, Which You Wont Notice Until You Get To Photoshop It, Dad.
