Lea Salonga: Bio And Career Highlights

by

Lea Salonga: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Lea Salonga

February 22, 1971

Manila, Philippines

55 Years Old

Pisces

Who Is Lea Salonga?

Lea Salonga is a Filipino actress and singer known for her powerful, clear vocals and captivating stage presence. Her exceptional talent has graced both the theater stage and the silver screen for decades.

She achieved global recognition originating the role of Kim in Miss Saigon, a performance that earned her multiple prestigious awards and opened doors for Asian artists in Western theater. Salonga is also an avid tech enthusiast.

Early Life and Education

Born in Manila, Philippines, Lea Salonga grew up with a supportive family, including her conductor brother Gerard Salonga, who nurtured her early musical talents. Her parents, Feliciano and Maria Ligaya, recognized her prodigious vocal abilities.

She attended Operation Brotherhood Montessori Center and pursued a pre-medical track at Ateneo de Manila University, while also training at the University of the Philippines College of Music’s extension program. Later, she studied Philosophy and European History at Fordham University.

Notable Relationships

Lea Salonga married American entrepreneur Robert Charles Chien on January 10, 2004, a union that followed their meeting during her run in Flower Drum Song. Their relationship has been a steady presence in her life amidst her busy career.

The couple shares one daughter, Nicole Beverly Chien, born in May 2006. Salonga often shares glimpses of her family life, balancing her international career with her role as a mother and wife.

Career Highlights

Lea Salonga originated the iconic role of Kim in the West End production of Miss Saigon, later reprising it on Broadway. This landmark performance earned her an Olivier Award and a historic Tony Award for Best Actress, a first for an Asian performer.

Beyond the stage, she provided the singing voices for Princess Jasmine in Disney’s Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II, earning her the distinguished title of Disney Legend. She also served as a coach on The Voice of the Philippines.

Her extensive accolades include Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards, with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame announced for 2026, solidifying her status as a global icon.

Signature Quote

“You have to believe in yourself, even when no one else does.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
10 Artsy Things To Do When You’re Bored
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Daredevil Disney+ Series: Reboot Or Season 4?
3 min read
May, 24, 2022
Hey Pandas, What Was Your Funniest Quote From 2020? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Couple’s Genius Fake Break-Up Plan Leaves Overbearing MIL Scrambling To Undo The Damage
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Marco Polo Season 1 Episode 8 Review: “Rendering”
3 min read
Jan, 5, 2015
Japanese Designers Create Nameless Paints To Change The Way Kids Learn Colors
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025