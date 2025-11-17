50 Self-Absorbed Wealthy People That Were Shamed For Their Behavior Online

The internet is like a telescope that allows us to see into lives that we would never have gotten close to even a few decades ago. Where once the rich may have been a source of admiration, now it can be ever so clear that wealth is not always precluded by wisdom.
As this list of posts shows, some wealthy people manage to pull problems from the jaws of comfort and show the world just how deeply out of touch they are. So get ready to roll your eyes as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. We also got in touch with Daniella Flores from the iliketodabble blog to learn more about making money.
#1 Rich Woman Dumping A Broke Man Due To Not Taking Her To A Fancy Restaurant, But An Applebees
Image source: beerbellybegon
#2 When The Bubble You Live In Has Thick Walls
Image source: FabianStwart, twitter.com
#3 Ah Yes, Christmas Is Ruined Because Of The Wrong Phone Color
Image source: AlexleHoshi
#4 Everything Is Legal If You’re Rich Enough
Image source: boopyouonthenose
#5 Kylie’s Instagram Story Straight After She Cried About Koalas Dying. Her Slippers Are Made Of The Mink Fur
Image source: evabrium
#6 Have You Ever Witnessed It?
Image source: GraceFacesPlace
#7 Rich Kids Problems
Image source: efucc
#8 Mommy Letting Her Children Sit On The Edge Of The Cruise Ship’s Balcony During Crossing. She Got Removed From The Cruise And Claimed She Was Being Victimised
Image source: ladysman_untrue
#9 Face Of Entitlement
Image source: Man_v_machine
#10 Rich People Love That Inheritance
Image source: BadDadHanSolo
#11 And Unfortunately, I Did
Image source: jim_jordo
#12 Spoiled Brat
Image source: brolome
#13 A Work Of A Spoiled 15-Year-Old Girl. Reason? She Got This Phone Instead Of An iPhone
Image source: Rumci
#14 The Audacity
Image source: lixanthippe
#15 When Entitled Jerk Park Like This
Image source: Internet_Is_A_Lie
#16 Spoiled Brat On Twitter
Image source: NotVincenzoo
#17 It Sounds Like Someone Needs To Either Stop Playing Or Get Anger Management
Image source: Paradigmfusion
#18 Spoiled Brat Wrecks His Car Because It Wasn’t The One He Wanted
Image source: reddit.com
#19 The Flight Attendant Brought Out My Entree Before Replacing My Fork From My Appetizer, So Now I Have To Wait A Moment Before I Can Begin Eating
Image source: Lugozi
#20 Rich Schools Be Like
Image source: SlothMaster43
#21 Not What I Asked For
Image source: richkidsnap
#22 This Kid Jealous Of His Mom Getting A Car
Image source: snowmanfrigs
#23 This Is Ridiculous. Rich Folks Seem To Think They Are Above The Law
Image source: AJ+
#24 Never Grateful
Image source: SunBlue
#25 The Caviar They Served Me On My Last Flight Didn’t Even Come With A Proper Spoon To Eat It With. Do I Look Like Some Kind Of Savage Who Would Use A Silver Spoon?
Image source: ericchen
#26 A Friend’s Family Never Use Up Their Toilet Rolls
Image source: DutchBakerery
#27 The Water In My Infinity Pool Evaporated By A Couple Of Inches, So It Just Looks Like A Regular Pool
Image source: al666in
#28 Our Helicopter Pilot Got Us To The Game Too Early, And We Had To Wait 15 Minutes In The Cold Before We Could Get Into Our Suite
Image source: Lugozi
#29 The Parking Job Was Pretty Bad And The “Not Poor” License Plate Was The Cherry On Top
Image source: whyso_serious8
#30 Blue Jays Player Was Mad Because The Flight Attendant Won’t Clean Up After His Kids
Image source: AnthonyBass52
#31 I Am Very Rich And I Call People Out For Wearing Fake Shoes And Mock Their Financial Status
Image source: eng.Ali
#32 How To Let Everyone In The Subway Line Know Your Parents Are Rich
Image source: zachattack172
#33 Look At This Jerk At The Supermarket
Image source: Otherwise_Sport2272
#34 Only The Best For My Tush
Image source: richkidsofsnapchat
#35 What Kinda Rich Do You Have To Be To Use A Samsung Z Fold 3 As A Stand To Use Your iPhone 13
Image source: defastdecurious69
#36 From One Of My Rich Classmates
Image source: some_french_person
#37 Kid Has Tons Of Money But Can’t Even Afford A Knife
Image source: PrivateSchoolSnapchat
#38 People Like That
Image source: Private School Snapchat
#39 Sunday Funday Gone Wrong
Image source: richkidsofsnapchat
#40 Out Of Touch With Reality
Image source: richkidsnap
#41 Rich People Using A Car As A Slide
Image source: ProgrammerThinking
#42 Rich People Don’t Pay
Image source: anthony
#43 Playing Limbo With A Lambo
Image source: Yachisaorick
#44 Just An Average Day In Dubai
Image source: blacklist_member
#45 Fancy Maths
Image source: Private School Snapchat
#46 Having A Tiger As A Pet Just Because You Can
Image source: humaidalbuqaish
#47 Imagine Being This Entitled
Image source: WhoListensAndDefends
#48 This Kid
Image source: Private School Snapchat
#49 Looks Like They Don’t Have Anything Better To Do
Image source: Rich Kids of Snapchat
#50 This Kid Actually Just Said $100 Is Pocket Change
Image source: Quietmen4ce
Follow Us