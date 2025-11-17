50 Self-Absorbed Wealthy People That Were Shamed For Their Behavior Online

The internet is like a telescope that allows us to see into lives that we would never have gotten close to even a few decades ago. Where once the rich may have been a source of admiration, now it can be ever so clear that wealth is not always precluded by wisdom. 

As this list of posts shows, some wealthy people manage to pull problems from the jaws of comfort and show the world just how deeply out of touch they are. So get ready to roll your eyes as you scroll through, upvote your favorite examples, and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section below. We also got in touch with Daniella Flores from the iliketodabble blog to learn more about making money.

#1 Rich Woman Dumping A Broke Man Due To Not Taking Her To A Fancy Restaurant, But An Applebees

Image source: beerbellybegon

#2 When The Bubble You Live In Has Thick Walls

Image source: FabianStwart, twitter.com

#3 Ah Yes, Christmas Is Ruined Because Of The Wrong Phone Color

Image source: AlexleHoshi

#4 Everything Is Legal If You’re Rich Enough

Image source: boopyouonthenose

#5 Kylie’s Instagram Story Straight After She Cried About Koalas Dying. Her Slippers Are Made Of The Mink Fur

Image source: evabrium

#6 Have You Ever Witnessed It?

Image source: GraceFacesPlace

#7 Rich Kids Problems

Image source: efucc

#8 Mommy Letting Her Children Sit On The Edge Of The Cruise Ship’s Balcony During Crossing. She Got Removed From The Cruise And Claimed She Was Being Victimised

Image source: ladysman_untrue

#9 Face Of Entitlement

Image source: Man_v_machine

#10 Rich People Love That Inheritance

Image source: BadDadHanSolo

#11 And Unfortunately, I Did

Image source: jim_jordo

#12 Spoiled Brat

Image source: brolome

#13 A Work Of A Spoiled 15-Year-Old Girl. Reason? She Got This Phone Instead Of An iPhone

Image source: Rumci

#14 The Audacity

Image source: lixanthippe

#15 When Entitled Jerk Park Like This

Image source: Internet_Is_A_Lie

#16 Spoiled Brat On Twitter

Image source: NotVincenzoo

#17 It Sounds Like Someone Needs To Either Stop Playing Or Get Anger Management

Image source: Paradigmfusion

#18 Spoiled Brat Wrecks His Car Because It Wasn’t The One He Wanted

Image source: reddit.com

#19 The Flight Attendant Brought Out My Entree Before Replacing My Fork From My Appetizer, So Now I Have To Wait A Moment Before I Can Begin Eating

Image source: Lugozi

#20 Rich Schools Be Like

Image source: SlothMaster43

#21 Not What I Asked For

Image source: richkidsnap

#22 This Kid Jealous Of His Mom Getting A Car

Image source: snowmanfrigs

#23 This Is Ridiculous. Rich Folks Seem To Think They Are Above The Law

Image source: AJ+

#24 Never Grateful

Image source: SunBlue

#25 The Caviar They Served Me On My Last Flight Didn’t Even Come With A Proper Spoon To Eat It With. Do I Look Like Some Kind Of Savage Who Would Use A Silver Spoon?

Image source: ericchen

#26 A Friend’s Family Never Use Up Their Toilet Rolls

Image source: DutchBakerery

#27 The Water In My Infinity Pool Evaporated By A Couple Of Inches, So It Just Looks Like A Regular Pool

Image source: al666in

#28 Our Helicopter Pilot Got Us To The Game Too Early, And We Had To Wait 15 Minutes In The Cold Before We Could Get Into Our Suite

Image source: Lugozi

#29 The Parking Job Was Pretty Bad And The “Not Poor” License Plate Was The Cherry On Top

Image source: whyso_serious8

#30 Blue Jays Player Was Mad Because The Flight Attendant Won’t Clean Up After His Kids

Image source: AnthonyBass52

#31 I Am Very Rich And I Call People Out For Wearing Fake Shoes And Mock Their Financial Status

Image source: eng.Ali

#32 How To Let Everyone In The Subway Line Know Your Parents Are Rich

Image source: zachattack172

#33 Look At This Jerk At The Supermarket

Image source: Otherwise_Sport2272

#34 Only The Best For My Tush

Image source: richkidsofsnapchat

#35 What Kinda Rich Do You Have To Be To Use A Samsung Z Fold 3 As A Stand To Use Your iPhone 13

Image source: defastdecurious69

#36 From One Of My Rich Classmates

Image source: some_french_person

#37 Kid Has Tons Of Money But Can’t Even Afford A Knife

Image source: PrivateSchoolSnapchat

#38 People Like That

Image source: Private School Snapchat

#39 Sunday Funday Gone Wrong

Image source: richkidsofsnapchat

#40 Out Of Touch With Reality

Image source: richkidsnap

#41 Rich People Using A Car As A Slide

Image source: ProgrammerThinking

#42 Rich People Don’t Pay

Image source: anthony

#43 Playing Limbo With A Lambo

Image source: Yachisaorick

#44 Just An Average Day In Dubai

Image source: blacklist_member

#45 Fancy Maths

Image source: Private School Snapchat

#46 Having A Tiger As A Pet Just Because You Can

Image source: humaidalbuqaish

#47 Imagine Being This Entitled

Image source: WhoListensAndDefends

#48 This Kid

Image source: Private School Snapchat

#49 Looks Like They Don’t Have Anything Better To Do

Image source: Rich Kids of Snapchat

#50 This Kid Actually Just Said $100 Is Pocket Change

Image source: Quietmen4ce

