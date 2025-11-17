Hey Pandas, What’s Your Favorite Album As A Whole?

Curious to see responses!
#1
If I have to go with just one, Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side Of The Moon”. I know it’s cliché, but so is Van Gogh’s “Starry Night”.
#2
The Beatles: Abbey Road.
Their last and best album from front to back.
#3
Sorry, I have to post four because I can‘t decide:
“Seventeen Seconds“ by The Cure
“Kiss me, Kiss me, Kiss me“ by The Cure
“The Head on the Door“ by The Cure
“First and Last and Always“ by ….. The Sisters of Mercy :-)
#4
I’m a deeply unorginal panda so, if pushed to pick one album, I always go with OK Computer by Radiohead.
“A heart that’s full up like a landfill. A job that slowly kills you. Bruises that won’t heal…”
#5
The wall from Pink Floyd and Dark Side of the Moon, also from Pink Floyd.
#6
Queen and Queen II, the first two Queen albums are deffo up there.
#7
Lateralus – Tool
Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness – The Smashing Pumpkins
Gothic – Paradise Lost
Bloodflowers – The Cure
Circumambulation – True Widow
Black Sabbath – …can’t decide which one. Maybe Paranoid? Vol.4?
(Honourable mention because I’ve had it on repeat for the last months:
None so vile – Cryptopsy)
#8
Frank Zappa – “The Best Band You Never Heard in Your Life” Late 1980’s – live concert album.
This is like a fusion of late 1960’s guitar rock and Miles Davis jazz. There are several flaming hot guitars, a full brass section, and a sax player. It’s also really funny
#9
Harvest by Neil Young
I had to buy it over and over again because I wore out the vinyl!
#10
This is a difficult question for me, so I’ll name a few:
RUSH! by Måneskin
Fever Dream by Palaye Royale
Superache by Conan Gray
FANDOM by Waterparks
There’s definitely more, but i don’t remember what they are right now
#11
The Black Parade – My Chemical Romance
Born To Die – Lana Del Rey
Nevermind – Nirvana
In Utero – Nirvana
#12
Have to add 3…
” Nova” by Sylvaine…. Just has an amazing flow to it, full of highs and lows, sublime and chaotic…. Just majestic…
“Realms” by Darkher….. Like an audio gothic novel, darkness personified… Like drowning in a wine dark sea of pure emotion…. brooding, earthy, dark folk….
And, finally, something very obscure…
” Condolence” by Malikliya….
Japanese artist Shuhei Kamada’s magnum opus… The most beautiful, transcendent, innovative album I have ever heard…. didn’t think I’d ever hear anything new musically till I heard this album…. Life changing….
#13
Heroes by Sabaton
#14
Five seconds flat by lizzy mcalpine
Punisher by Phoebe Bridgers
#15
Read Headed Stranger – Willie Nelson. Great road trip album, at night, through the desert.
#16
Too easy to name any Beatles album so I’ll go with Jane’s Addiction Ritual de lo Habitual. The contrast of side A to side B is perfect and Three Days ranks up there with Bohemian Rhapsody in my opinion.
#17
1989 by Taylor Swift. I love every single song on it
#18
I couldn’t stop at just one:
Dark Side of the Moon – Pink Floyd
Crime of the Century – Supertramp
Born to Run – Springsteen
Bat out of Hell – Meatloaf
Lives in the Balance – Jackson Browne
Tea for the Tillerman – Cat Stevens
Breakfast in America – Supertramp
Whispering Jack – John Farnham
#19
close call between the tea errors/baby hotline album and the jack stauber’s micro pop album
#20
George Michael – Listen Without Prejudice Vol 1
#21
Ten from Pearl Jam is as near to a perfect album I’ve ever heard.
Led Zeppelin IV is also a top contender.
#22
In the 70s, there were a lot of albums that were “opera rock”, all the songs together told a story.
In this kind, I have two favorites: The Wall, by Pink Floyd and “The Lamb lies down on Broadway” by Genesis.
#23
Fox Confessor Brings the Flood – Neko Case. Her singing, the arrangements, her lyrics, the playing, the engineering…it’s so beautiful. I never, ever tire of it.
#24
Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band – The Beatles
Abbey Road – The Beatles
Escape – Journey
#25
Pink Floyd – Pulse. Not only do we get the whole of the Dark Side of the Moon, but we get the greatest guitar solo in history and many of the best songs from other albums. I’ve heard it hundreds of times.
#26
The entirety of both the Minecraft volume: Alpha and Minecraft volume: Beta is an absolute masterpiece
Also Ocean Eyes album by Owl city
#27
I have two that I could listen to permanently:
1) Debut by Dallic
2) Intimacy by Bloc Party
#28
Power Windows by Rush.
#29
Clouds by NF
#30
Maggot by Dazey and the Scouts
or
Be More Chill (its a musical)
#31
Band: Maneskin. Album: Rush!
#32
Altered States of America by Agoraphobic Nosebleed is 100 tracks of mind melting treasure.
#33
1) After hours by Weeknd
2) Get rich or die trying by 50cent
3) Pure Heroine by Lorde
4) Spiderman across the spiderverse by Meteo Boomin’ (This may be recency bias though)
5) + by Ed Sheeran
#34
“Tenacious D” by Tenacious D is a personal favorite
#35
A Night At the Opera by Queen
#36
Rush! by Måneskin
Wake up and it’s over by Lovejoy
#37
“The earth is not a cold dead place” by Explosions in the sky
#38
I have to list more than one: IGOR by Tyler, the Creator; Born Under a Bad Sign by Albert King, mostly because it brings a lot of nostalgia to me, but it’s also really great; pretty much any Nine Inch Nails album or EP; Punk in Drublic by NOFX; Smash by Offspring; We Are Not Your Kind by Slipknot; Zeit by Rammstein; Dvorak’s American; and many, many more.
#39
Nickleback’s Dark Horse Album
#40
Speak now by Taylor Swift
😉
Been vibing to the version that just came out
#41
AJR- The Click
#42
Worm food (cavetown) or 1989 (Taylor swift). There’s a few exceptions on each album but in general I like all of the songs from them.
#43
Fearless – Taylor Swift
1989 – Taylor Swift
Feeling for my Life – Anson Seabra
#44
I have two verrry cliché answers.
Speak Now (Taylors Version) By Taylor Swift
Abbey Road by the Beatles
What can I say? Im not that original!!
#45
probably taylor swift’s reputation or harry styles’s harry’s house. yes, i bet you can guess i am young lol
#46
One from my childhood.
Snoopy and His Friends by the Royal Guardsmen
Many family sing along’s including one memorable road trip up a mountain road through a sever thunder storm.
Thanks Mum for keeping us kids sane by singing anything you could think of while Dad drove white knuckled on
#47
Moonflower by Santana. My favourite of all time. Definitely shows my age.
#48
Desolation Boulevard from Sweet. First album I picked out myself. Actually got it on 8 track tape. I played it constantly and wore the tape out twice.
#49
Immaculate Collection Madonna
#50
The Search (Album, not song) by NF or his other album CLOUDS
#51
Fearless and Reputation – Taylor Swift
Native- One Republic
Save rock and roll- Fall out Boy
#52
Tom Grennan evering road. I mean what else should I say
#53
I’m sure I have a few but off the top of my head it would have to be A Thousand Suns – Linkin Park :)
#54
Folklore by Taylor swift – the writing the vocals. Everyone song is just so good.
#55
Hard to pick just one but gun to my head I’d have to say Victory Lap by Propagandhi.
#56
Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” album
Highly relatable and a wild ride of emotions
#57
OK, I’M SICK and This Is How The World Ends, both by Badflower.
