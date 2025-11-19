Funny, Creepy, And Nasty, Here Are 22 Insane Things That These Teachers Did In Schools

I clearly remember the most insane thing I saw a teacher do during my school days. Well, it was more of what she said when we were disrupting her lecture: instead of punishing us, she suddenly got up and threatened to “curse” us! Her exact words were, “I am stronger than the sun, I can even cure cancer, don’t make me curse you!”
It still gives me the heebie-jeebies when I think about how she said it. Everyone has had such teachers once, so folks gushed about their “insane teacher memories” that they still remember. Some are funny, while some are simply creepy. Just scroll down and see for yourself!
#1
My history teacher was a Viet Nam vet. One day a student threw a firecracker into the room from the hallway.
You can guess the teacher’s reaction.
Once he got up off the floor and realized what had happened, he chased the dude (a varsity lineman around 17-18), tackled him in the hallway, and stuffed his entire body into a locker.
He was an epic teacher. One of my favorites.
#2
English teacher slept with the principal and was assistant principal the next year. they were both married and got caught. both lost their jobs and marriages.
#3
Held student upside down by the ankles from a 2nd floor window. He was told not to do it again.
Christian Brothers school in Ireland, 1980’s.
#4
My family owns horses. We had a one give birth when I was in high school, and not long after the baby horse got gelded [neutered, male]. Instead of just tossing the discarded [organs] in the trash, we filled an empty pasta jar with alcohol and the vet stuck them in. The intention was to give them to our science teacher for his collection, along with the placenta for his late-grade students to dissect.
The latter part went as planned, but we didn’t count on him taking the balls out of the jar, putting them into individual containers with preservative fluids, labelling them ‘his’ and ‘hers’, and using said containers as hall passes.
#5
Teacher was drunk and got in to a fight with the principal, his wife cheated with him. He kicked in the office door and attacked the principal. Then got in to a sloppy drunk fight with cops. The whole school was yelling “f**k the police” when they dragged his drunk as out.
Coolest s**t that ever happened at school.
#6
RE teacher saw a student reading, asked him what he was reading, received a rude reply and attacked him. They were fighting on the library floor when the headmaster walked in. Awkward.
Maths teacher, built like a bear, got a wrong answer from a friend of mine, called him to the front of the class, stood on his foot and crushed it. No obvious action was taken.
#7
When instagram was fairly new 2014, teachers didn’t realise they had to put their insta on private, naturally all us students at the time, would try find their instagram accounts. we stumbled across a drama teachers account, he was openly gay and made that very clear by his insta when he had posted a picture of him and 5 other men naked in bed. this circulated around the whole school over night. as you can expect, he was never seen at our school again.
#8
Cut his thumb off on table saw during a wood working lesson.
#9
Our history teacher, who always reeked of booze, used to smoke out of the window in class when he gave tasks to do.
#10
Showed us she could fit her fist in her mouth. Rather mundane compared to some of the others here, but impressive to a budding 7th grader.
#11
Obligatory, not my story but…
My dad was taking a first year physics class for his engineering degree. Apparently he has this stuffy old Englishman for a prof. Tweed suit, bow tie etc. He was explaining how to calculate the amount of force imparted from object X into object Y by measuring how Y reacted to being struck by object X.
The prof demonstrated this concept pulling out a f*****g rifle and using it to shoot a block of wood. In the lecture hall.
#12
I watched a teacher throw a whole a*s chair at a student.
#13
Got a student pregnant “allegedly” but everyone knew because not too long after his wife divorced him etc.
#14
We’d raise ducks as a class and one year we did peacocks. Only one egg hatched that year. Petey the peacock.
My teacher, who was a HUGE man, stepped on Petey. :(.
#15
Kissed a freshly graduated senior at their graduation party. Got divorced, wasn‘t allowed to teach for a couple years but instead managed the school library, then married a young new teacher that had just gotten out of their teaching residency at that school. He should be in his 50‘s now, she‘s 30 at most.
#16
Had an argument with his wife (also teacher)
Tied her to a tree
Splashed her with garden hose
Left her there.
#17
Married a cheerleader 2 weeks after the contract ended. My government teacher obviously had a thing for the lead cheerleader. He was the girls basketball coach too.
#18
Once had a science teacher demonstrate electricity on his students using an old hand crank telephone magneto. The student would hold a carbon rod in each hand that was wired to the magneto. He would start cranking on the device giving the kid an increasingly intense electric current shock. Kinda freaked out the class.
#19
We had a teacher who had an affair with the principals son. Never found out what was more disturbing for him. His son having an affair with a teacher or his son being gay.
#20
Had a teacher that wired a magneto to his desk when you got in trouble he would call you up to the front of the class put your hands on the desk and spin the magneto fun times.
#21
Brought a pistol to school, let the kids shoot rubber bullets in class.
#22
My art teacher paid me cash, in class, for pirating him the latest “uncopyable” 8 bit video games..
