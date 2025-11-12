I Met Giant Machine Monsters In The Woods

Hello, my name is Konti a photographer based in Dunaújváros, Hungary.

The town, which was established in the heart of Hungary in the middle of the 20th Century, used to be called Stalin town and since 1961 it’s been called Dunaujvaros. Here, in the forest right next to the steel works, there is an exhibition of machines typical of the steel processing and steel production plants of the 1950’s. These machines contributed to the industrialization of this area in the early life of plants still operational today.

While it’s difficult to properly view these giant industrial monsters in the summer, since nature claims them for herself, we can enjoy an undisturbed view of them in the winter time. The following pictures are recommended to those who are interested in Russian industrial technology from the last Century.

Smelting furnace

Ore crusher and the gear wheel

Tricolor, part of the pump

Pump

Hydraulic hammer with blue hook.

Hammer again

Giant gear wheel, d 1,5 m

Plate cutter

Drive shaft

Cardan shaft

