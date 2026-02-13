Guy Refuses To Let Niece Into His Home After Her Mom Asks Her To Spy On Everyone

Children living with stepparents have become quite common in America. Research shows that around 30% of kids will live with a stepparent until they reach adulthood. Some find it easy, others may have a harder time, but one thing is for sure: the biological parent turning the child against the step family is never good.
When this mother turned her daughter into a spy, a step-uncle decided he didn’t want to babysit her anymore. While his brother-in-law argued that cutting her off like this didn’t solve the problem, the uncle saw more risks than positives. Still, he asked for advice about what to do online.
An 11-year-old became her mother’s spy in her father and stepmother’s house
Image credits: Pocstock / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The uncle was caught in between the drama, but decided he didn’t want to babysit his sister’s kids anymore
Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: timeimage / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Round-Werewolf3743
Apparently, the kid was being rewarded for snooping: “A Switch 2 for some of the photos she sent her mom”
Commenters sided with the uncle, urging him not to spend time alone with her until this all blows over
