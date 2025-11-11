Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings

by

Jordan Mang-osan, an award-winning Filipino artist, has harnessed the sun’s power to create beautiful artwork. By using a magnifying glass, he focuses the sun’s rays into a super-hot point that he uses to burn beautiful drawings onto wooden boards.

Mang-osan draws upon the culture, history and environment of his native Cordilleras region and of the Igorot people, of whom he is a member.

More info: fineartamerica.com | Facebook (h/t: mymodernmet, visualnews)

Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings
Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Twin Peaks
5 Awesome Fan Theories About Twin Peaks: The Return
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2017
Dave: Season Three Review
3 min read
Oct, 16, 2023
10 Things You Don’t Know About Jason Williams
3 min read
Sep, 23, 2022
317 Ancient Skeletons Found Buried Under Abandoned Department Store, Archaeologists Thrilled
3 min read
Sep, 4, 2025
What the Show “Suits” Gets Right About Corporate Culture
3 min read
Aug, 2, 2017
Billions
Billions Review: Best Possible Version
3 min read
Apr, 11, 2016
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.