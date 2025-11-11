Artist Uses The Power Of The Sun And A Magnifying Glass To Create Stunning Drawings

Jordan Mang-osan, an award-winning Filipino artist, has harnessed the sun’s power to create beautiful artwork. By using a magnifying glass, he focuses the sun’s rays into a super-hot point that he uses to burn beautiful drawings onto wooden boards.
Mang-osan draws upon the culture, history and environment of his native Cordilleras region and of the Igorot people, of whom he is a member.
More info: fineartamerica.com | Facebook (h/t: mymodernmet, visualnews)
Did you like this article? Follow us on Google News
Follow Us