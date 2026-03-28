“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back

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To paraphrase a popular saying, man plans, fate laughs. Reddit user Concordian thought he had met the one, and the two of them had it all figured out. An engagement, a house, and a shared vision of the future seemed firmly in place. But the man’s fiancée started to grow distant, pulling away without ever clearly explaining why. As the emotional gap widened, the couple reached a point where their relationship no longer made sense. And now, they’re separating, leaving him searching for answers, and asking the internet if anyone else has been through something similar—and how to move forward.

While this man was busy working on their future, he felt like his fiancée was out chasing butterflies

“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back

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And the relationship that once felt secure and full of promise started to lack even the basics

“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back

Image credits:

“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back

Shortly after sharing his story, the man posted an important update

“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back

Image credits:

As people reacted to what happened, he answered some of their biggest questions

“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back

Most people tried to be kind and offered their advice to the heartbroken guy

“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back
“She Wants To Chase Butterflies”: Man Tries To Understand Why Fiancée Left Him, Internet Doesn’t Hold Back

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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