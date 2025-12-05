Best Nature Photography Of 2025: International Photo Awards Winners

The winners of the 12th International Landscape Photographer of the Year competition have been announced! Photographers from around the world, both professional and amateur, submitted over 3,600 entries showcasing some of the most breathtaking landscapes on the planet.
The overall winner, chosen from a folio submission of at least four images, is J. Fritz Rumpf of the USA.
This year’s awards highlight the best in contemporary landscape photography, and we thank the expert judging panel for their time, insight, and careful consideration.
Scroll down to see the winning images and celebrate the photographers who captured some of the world’s most extraordinary landscapes.
#1 Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: Reykjanesbaer, Iceland, By Max Terwindt
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#2 Photograph Of The Year Winne: Mount Taranaki, New Plymouth, North Island, New Zealand, By Lukas Trixl
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#3 Photographer Of The Year Third Place: Plants Grow In The Peruvian Andes, By Joyce Bealer
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#4 Photograph Of The Year Second Place: Speulder Forest, Veluwe Area, The Netherlands, By Albert Dros
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#5 The Stormy Sky Award: A Supercell Storm Cloud Captured In New Mexico, USA, By Dennis Hualong
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#6 Photographer Of The Year Overall Winner: Sand Dunes Bathed In Delicate Twilight, Death Valley National Park, California, USA, By J. Fritz Rumpf
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#7 The Lone Tree Award: The ‘Queen’ Socotran Bottle Tree (Dendrosicyos Socotranus), Socotra, Yemen, By Benjamin Barakat
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#8 Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: A Series Of Dark Sculptures Rises From The Reddish Sands Of The Central Sahara Desert, Tassili N’ajjer National Park, Algeria, By Henrique Murta
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#9 Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: Stu Lagil Canyon, Iceland, By Marcin Zajac
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#10 The Snow & Ice Award: The Harunire Tree (Nakagawa District, Hokkaido, Japan), By Kung-Fu
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#11 Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: Hanksville, Utah, USA, By Daniel Viñé Garcia
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#12 Top 101 Photographs Of The Year: Isle Of Harris, Scotland, United Kingdom, By Geraint Evans
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#13 Photographer Of The Year Third Place: Sunrise In Patagonia, Chile, By Joyce Bealer
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#14 Photographer Of The Year Third Place: Patagonia, Argentina, By Joyce Bealer
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#15 Photographer Of The Year Third Place: Patagonia, Argentina, By Joyce Beale
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#16 Photographer Of The Year Second Place: Salar De Gorbea, Atacama, Andes, Chile, By Karol Nienartowicz
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#17 Photographer Of The Year Second Place: Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah, New Mexico, USA, By Karol Nienartowicz
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#18 The Seascape Award: A Spiral Wave Crashes Off The Tip Of An Iceberg, Disko Bay, Greenland, By Jeroen Van Nieuwenhove
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#19 Black And White Award: Sand Dunes On The Skeleton Coast, Namibia, By Torston Pull
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#20 Photograph Of The Year Third Place: White Pocket, Northern Arizona, USA, By Dave Drost
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#21 Photographer Of The Year Second Place: Ah-Shi-Sle-Pah, New Mexico, USA, By Karol Nienartowicz
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#22 Photographer Of The Year Second Place:
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#23 Photographer Of The Year Overall Winner: A Riverbed Snaking Between White Sand Dunes, Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil, By J. Fritz Rumpf
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#24 Photographer Of The Year Overall Winner: A Storm Over A Field In Lençóis Maranhenses, Brazil, By J. Fritz Rumpf
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
#25 Photographer Of The Year Overall Winner: Snowy Landscape In The Fjords Of Norway, By J.fritz Rumpf
Image source: International Landscape Photography Awards
