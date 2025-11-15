The Japanese Have Invented A Pet-Friendly E-Bike Called A Mopet, And It’s Going To Make Their Transportation Much Easier

The ever-bustling cities keep growing in size and intensity, but as they do so, it becomes increasingly more difficult taking your pet for a walk: perhaps the dog’s favorite park is on the other side of the city, the traffic is a constant source of anxiety, etc. But there’s plenty of room to adapt, and pet lovers often do whatever’s necessary to keep their pets safe and happy.
This aligns perfectly with the subject of today’s post. A Japanese company has invented a very hip and practical e-bike, or a moped, if you will, with a name that matches its purpose—the mopet.
It’s designed to transport cats and small dogs further distances
With the mopet, you could take your dog to a park on the other side of town without trouble
The mopet is both practical and chic
It’s probably going to be very popular among urban pet-lovers when it hits the global market
But for now, it’s only available in Japan
