Home
Top 5 TV Shows About Cloning

Top 5 TV Shows About Cloning

by
Scroll
Home
Top 5 TV Shows About Cloning
Top 5 TV Shows About Cloning

What does it mean to be human? It’s a question that’s been asked by poets, philosophers, and theologians since the dawn of time itself. The science fiction genre responded to this question with clones — the idea of transferring one person’s consciousness, memories, and personality into an exact artificial replica. And we kid you not — there are actual companies in real life now that can provide you with clones of your pets. So we’re no longer dealing with science fiction and that makes shows about cloning even more interesting.

There are some excellent movies surrounding this topic out there. For instance, They Cloned Tyrone gave us a mysterious conspiracy story surrounding cloning. Jordan Peele showed us the more haunting aspects of cloning in Us. Better yet, Infinity Pool went a step ahead and put together a mind-bending satire about a world where the rich could escape capital punishment by having their clones endure the consequences. Surprisingly, however, very few TV shows have tackled the concept of cloning. But today, we have compiled for you a list of five TV shows that play around the idea of cloning. From sci-fi anthology series to animated sitcoms, and beyond, these shows will leave you contemplating the consequences of playing with nature.

1. Orphan Black

Orphan Black Show Cast Funeral Scene in Season 5

Orphan Black begins with Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) witnessing the suicide of a woman who looks eerily similar to her. Sarah realizes the woman is wealthy, so she assumes the dead woman’s identity and starts living her life. However, she soon finds out that the doppelganger was not an isolated case. In fact, she herself is one of many clones, each with a different personality, memory, and set of skills. As Sarah digs deeper into the conspiracy, the show explores themes of identity, agency, and the ethical implications of human cloning.

Watch Orphan Black on Netflix

2. Black Mirror

Hayley Atwell From Black Mirror

If you’re into science fiction, Black Mirror has to be on your watchlist. The anthology series is already synonymous with exploring the dark side of technology and human nature, and it doesn’t shy away from cloning either. In Black Mirror Season 2, Episode 1, “Be Right Back,” Martha (Hayley Atwell) loses her husband in a car crash (Domhnall Gleeson) and purchases a clone that resembles her dead husband. This episode navigates the complexities of grief and the blurred lines between the natural and the artificial.

Black Mirror Season 2, Episode 4, “White Christmas,” introduces cookies — a shell containing a digital clone of yourself that can serve a myriad of purposes, from aiding criminal investigations to enhancing personal convenience, like turning the lights on and off. In Season 4, Episode 1, “USS Callister,” Daly (Jesse Plemons) creates a game and traps digital clones of his coworkers in the game universe, where Daly’s basically omnipotent. These episodes make you think about the implications of creating digital versions of ourselves for practical ends. 

Watch Black Mirror on Netflix

3. Living With Yourself

Living With Yourself Paul Rudd Scene - TV Shows About Cloning

Living With Yourself is a comedy TV show about cloning which stars Paul Rudd. He plays a man named Miles who undergoes a mysterious self-improvement spa treatment, only to wake up buried in a forest. When he makes his way back home, he realizes he has been replaced by a clone who’s living his life. The clone is better in every way: he’s charismatic, more thoughtful toward his wife, dresses fashionably, and always knows the right things to say to his coworkers. This leads to chaotic situations as Miles and his clone try to share a life.

Watch Living With Yourself on Netflix

4. Rick and Morty

Rick Sanchez Morty Smith - TV Shows About Cloning

Rick is the smartest man alive, and he’s brought his own genius twist to every sci-fi idea out there (except time travel, of course), and that includes cloning. Rick calls it Operation Phoenix. When he dies, which happens more often than you’d think, his consciousness is transferred into a clone hidden under his garage. In Season 2 Episode 7, “Big Trouble in Little Sanchez,” Rick shrinks down into a smaller clone named Tiny Rick to deal with a vampire situation at his grandkids’ school.

Then, in Season 3 Episode 9, “ABC’s of Beth,” Rick’s daughter Beth goes into full-on detective mode, suspecting she might be a clone. Paranoia sets in, and this whole clone plotline comes up multiple times in later episodes. But in Season 5 Episode 2, “Mortiplicity,” the show goes all in on the cloning chaos. Rick’s clones (or, as he calls them, decoys) start making clones of themselves, and they all begin killing each other in an all-out clone war. This episode deals with the concept of what happens when you make a copy of a copy of a copy of a… well, you get the idea.

Watch Rick and Morty on Adult Swim

5. Clone High

Clone High Show - TV Shows About Cloning

Clone High is set in a fake high school being run as part of an elaborate military experiment. And who’s attending the high school? Clones of famous historical figures. This leads to hilarious, over-the-top situations like Abraham Lincoln trying to flirt with Cleopatra and Gandhi being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Disorder. The show debuted in 2002, and after a bit of a hiatus, it finally got renewed for a second season in 2023.

Watch Clone High on Max

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He's contributed for blogs like Collider, Koimoi, American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, Diamond Lobby, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Related Posts
Why You Should Give Australian TV Show “Romper Stomper” A Try
3 min read
Jan, 4, 2018
Don Mancini and David Kirschner Developing “Child’s Play” Television Series
3 min read
Feb, 11, 2018
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon Season 2 Episode 2 Review: ” Dancing In September”
3 min read
Oct, 4, 2017
Movie Review: Blame
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2022
Top 8 TV Workspaces That Would Be Super Fun to Work At
3 min read
Nov, 4, 2023
What It’s Really Like to Be on Property Brothers
3 min read
Feb, 22, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.