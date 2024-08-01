Tristan Thompson Throws Heartwarming 18th Birthday Bash for Brother Amari

Tristan Thompson celebrated his youngest brother Amari’s 18th birthday with a grand party on Saturday. The event, held at the NBA star’s Hidden Hills, California home, saw the presence of his ex, Khloé Kardashian, and several members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The celebration was documented on social media, showcasing the beautiful decorations and the joy shared among the guests.
The outdoor pool area was adorned with silver balloons spelling out “Happy Birthday Amari” and the number 18, complemented by various shades of blue balloons. The decor included light blue silverware and plates with green, pink, gold, and blue stars, creating a festive atmosphere. Guests enjoyed a fruit tray filled with watermelon, kiwi, grapes, strawberries, blueberries, and more, alongside a candy tray featuring various sweets and cookies.
Heartwarming Family Moments
Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian made sure to capture heartwarming moments with Amari. The birthday boy, who has epilepsy, posed for photos with his older brother and Khloé, as well as with other family members like Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner. Several Kardashian-Jenner kids, including Stormi, True, North, Saint, Penelope, Tatum, and Psalm, were also present, adding to the joyous occasion.
Khloé shared a touching birthday tribute to Amari on Instagram, posting photos of them together over the years. “Happy 18th Birthday sweet angel Amari!! I can’t believe you are 18! You have changed our lives in the best possible ways!” she wrote.
“Thank you for being an angel to us all! You are the sweetest, silliest, and most loving young man. I hope you feel how much we love and adore you, our sweet angel Amari 💙.”
Tristan’s Tribute to Amari
Tristan Thompson also expressed his love for his younger brother in a heartfelt Instagram post. “Happy birthday, Amari! Big number 18! We are so blessed and fortunate for all the blessings that you bring to our lives! You are always a beacon of light! I love you so much and I’m so so blessed to be your older brother,” he wrote. Tristan’s tribute highlighted the special bond they share and the immense pride he feels for Amari.
The celebration featured a circle-shaped cake with green and white icing, topped with strawberries and blueberries, adding a sweet touch to the festivities. The joyous occasion brought the family together, reflecting their strong support system and love for Amari.
Guardianship and Family Support
In February, Tristan Thompson became the legal guardian of Amari following the death of their mother, Andrea Thompson, from a heart attack in January 2023. Tristan first filed for temporary guardianship in September 2023, stating that their father, Trevor Thompson, had not been involved in raising Amari since 2014. This legal responsibility allows Tristan to manage Amari’s finances, including a $103,475 inheritance from their late mother, and make decisions regarding his living arrangements and travel.
Tristan’s role as Amari’s guardian underscores his commitment to his family and his dedication to providing a stable and supportive environment for his brother. The NBA champion’s guardianship ensures that Amari receives the care and resources he needs during this crucial time. This responsibility highlights Tristan’s deep love and unwavering support for his brother’s well-being.
Joyful Celebrations Amidst Challenges
Despite the challenges the Thompson family has faced, Amari’s 18th birthday celebration was a testament to their resilience and love. The presence of Khloé Kardashian and other family members highlighted their unity and support for Amari. The carefully planned decorations, delicious treats, and heartfelt tributes made the day special for the birthday boy.
The family’s ability to come together and celebrate amidst difficult circumstances speaks volumes about their strength and solidarity. As Amari embarks on this new chapter of his life, he does so surrounded by a loving and supportive family, ready to face whatever challenges come their way.
