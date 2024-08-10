General Hospital’s Steve Burton in New Relationship After Wife’s Pregnancy With Another Man

Steve Burton has found love with Michelle Lundstrom after his dramatic split from Sheree Gustin. The American actor has been focused on his General Hospital comeback since his divorce was finalized in late 2023. The actor originally portrayed Jason Morgan on the long-running show from 1991 to 2012 and reprised the role in 2017. However, a dispute over COVID-19 vaccine policies led to Burton being fired from the show. He returned to General Hospital in March 2024.
Beyond his General Hospital comeback, Steve Burton is making headlines for his relationship with Lundstrom. Though it took a while to go public, the lovebirds are Instagram official and won’t stop gushing over each other. Burton and Lundstrong made their red carpet debut in June 2024, stirring positive comments on social media. Fans are excited to see how the relationship evolves.
Who Is Steve Burton’s Girlfriend Michelle Lundstrom?
Aside from being widely known as the woman in Steve Burton’s life, Lundstrom is a celebrity in her own right. She is a recipe creator known for sharing her mouthwatering recipes on Instagram and TikTok. Lundstrom competed in the sophomore season of Netflix’s Barbeque Showdown where she made waves with her saucy creations. While she didn’t win the competition, her unique recipe impressed the judges and earned her a massive fanbase.
Steve Burton’s girlfriend is passionate about her work and loves to share her recipes with the public. Her Instagram account @themoneymichelle which has over 82k followers is bubbling with different recipes from Lunstrom. A close look at her posts shows she shares her passion for food with her mom. Beyond food recipes, Lundstrom’s Instagram account also holds a few posts about her relationship with Burton.
Steve Burton Confirmed His Romance With Lundstrom
View this post on Instagram
After dating under the radar, Burton and Lundstrom decided to share their romance with fans. The General Hospital star confirmed their romance to the Daily Drama in May 2004 and made their first public appearance as a couple in June as guests at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Burton shared a video showcasing Lundstrom as his date but wasn’t generous with the details.
However, Lundstrom went all out with the details in her Instagram post, sharing a picture of the two and a caption that reads: “Our first red carpet together. It was a dream of a night from beginning to end. Thank you for all the beautiful kind comments & messages. I’m truly grateful❤️🙏🏼” For Burton’s 54th birthday, Lundstrom also took to Instagram with a heartfelt message that reads:
“Happiest birthday my love @1steveburton It’s a better place with you in this world. Anyone that has you in their life in any capacity is truly blessed. I think I’ll forever be in awe of what an incredible man and human you are. Thank you for wearing the largest fanny pack in Disney & sharing your beautiful life alongside mine. Wishing you a million more special memories & smiles, you deserve it all! ❤️”
He Divorced His First Wife Sheree Gustin After 23 Years
Steve Burton took to Instagram Stories in May 2022 to break the news about his separation from his wife of 23 years. Shortly afterward, Gustin showed off her baby bump on social media, prompting Burton to come out again to clear the air. “I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine. We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”
Burton married Gustin in 1999 and filed for divorce in the Orange County Superior Court, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The divorce was finalized in December 2023 with the former couple getting legal and physical custody of their children. Burton was asked to pay Gustin $12,500 per month in child support but the amount was reduced to $10,000 after April 2024.
Steve Burton Shares Three Children With Sheree Gustin
During their 23 years together, Steve Burton and Gustin became parents to three children. Their first child is a daughter, Makena born in 2003. Jack, their only son, was born in 2006 while their second daughter Brooklyn was born in 2014. Long before the divorce was finalized, Gustin welcomed her fourth child, a daughter named Izabella, in February 2023. Baby No. 5, another daughter named Addy, arrived in February 2024 while their father’s identity remains private.
