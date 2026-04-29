Chris Fusco And Jessica Barrett: What Happened To The Love Is Blind Season 10 Couple?

Chris Fusco and Jessica Barrett were one of Love Is Blind Season 10’s most promising pairs in the pods. They had a strong connection that quickly bloomed into a loving relationship without seeing each other. While the triathlete and doctor have some unaligned interests, they got along easily, bonding over their shared passion to add value to their communities and apathy towards having kids. When they eventually met, the LIB fandom expected their bond to grow stronger in the real world. That didn’t happen.
For several reasons revolving around physical compatibility, the duo fell apart after their romantic getaway in Mexico to celebrate their engagement. Chris pulled the plug on the relationship and made a move for Brianna McNees, his second attraction in the pods. He openly confessed that he regretted choosing Jess in a desperate attempt to woo Bri off Connor Spies, whom he thinks is too ‘submissive’ for her.
Chris Ended The Relationship Because They Lacked Sexual Chemistry
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I didn’t realize the breakup happened just a few days after getting back from the trip! #realitytv #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #netflix
Chris Fusco and Jessica Barrett began confronting their compatibility while in Mexico with other Love Is Blind Season 10 couples. They resolved to make an effort, but that wasn’t enough to sustain the relationship when they left Mexico. Upon returning to Ohio, the pair began considering living arrangements. But their hopes of living together amounted to naught when they had a heated argument that led to their breakup. The triathlete went out for drinks with a friend and didn’t return home for two days.
When he eventually did, Jess raised concerns about such behavior. He decried her need for constant communication and questioned their physical connection. Chris told Jess he was struggling with intimacy because of her physique. “If my body isn’t good enough for you, I’m never gonna be like, ‘Oh, please still love me.’ That’s not what I’m here for,” Jess told Chris, and that was it. During an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Chris explained that he began questioning their future when they left Mexico.
“There were just so many thoughts running through my head about our lifestyles and what [life] would really look like when we’re not in vacation mode,” he told the publication. He admitted that they have a strong emotional connection, but expressed concerns about their sexual chemistry. He thinks she’s beautiful, but something was missing in their physical attraction. “When I first met her, I was like, ‘Wow,’ but there are just so many things involved with sexual chemistry, like the way someone touches you or how they smell and their pheromones,” he explained.
He Was Also Concerned About Their Different Lifestyles
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Love is Blind: Season 10 reunion premieres Wednesday, March 11th @ 6PM PT / 9 PM ET on Netflix! 💜
Apart from his issues with their lack of sexual chemistry, Chris was also worried about their incompatible lifestyles. Although they were aware of this from the beginning, the triathlete didn’t think it would become a major deal breaker for him after they left the pods. “When you’re not behind a pod, and you’re with someone living in the real world, things can change,” he said, explaining how their different lifestyles became a stumbling block.
Based on what Chris shared, he realized that Jess will never match his active lifestyle. “It comes down to lifestyle as well,” he said. “I was out skiing earlier, and I want someone to do that with me. I didn’t think she was going to be that type of person.” Chris understands that how he broached the subject was upsetting for Jess, but he doesn’t regret being honest with her. “I just regret the way I expressed the words that actually came out of my mouth. I was not trying to hurt her or crush her as a human being.
Jessica Barrett Is Totally Done With The Triathlete
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Chris Fusco and Jessica Barrett are done for good. Fusco wanted them to work through his lack of physical attraction to her, but Barrett wasn’t having it. He was shocked when she called to inform him she was exiting the show. “It was maybe a two-minute phone call,” Jess told Glamour, “and I basically said, ‘I’, going to do my exit interview, and I realize that I haven’t told you that I want nothing to do with you going forward. And just as a human, I’m doing you the courtesy of saying that to you before I say it to a camera.'”
The infectious disease physician also revealed that apart from Bri, Chris dm’d another person from the show. “I no longer had any fond thoughts of him whatsoever. However, I really pride myself in being kind and understanding that people make mistakes.” Jess told the publication she had been cordial with him, but wouldn’t have been kind to him if she knew all the things he said at the mixer. Check out what happened to Dating Naked UK Season 2 winners Rico Hammett and Lauren Louise.
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