My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

by

Love is many things: butterflies and giggles, happiness and comfort, commitment and best friendship. But love, alas, is not easy to find. How and where do you find someone with whom you can fall madly, truly, deeply in love? Is it in the books section of your local bookstore or perhaps the one who is listening to the same song that you’ve been looping over and over for two weeks now?

Love has always been one of my favorite topics to draw comics on. More than the big gestures, we feel most loved in the smallest of instances that someone does for us. I like to take ordinary situations and sprinkle that sparkle of love all over them.

I try to create magical stories around those small but worthy moments that just make life worth living.

If you’d like to see my previous post on Bored Panda then make sure to click here!

More info: Instagram

#1

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#2

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#3

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#4

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#5

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#6

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#7

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#8

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#9

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#10

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#11

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#12

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#13

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#14

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#15

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#16

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#17

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#18

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#19

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#20

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#21

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#22

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#23

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#24

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#25

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#26

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#27

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#28

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#29

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

#30

My 30 Wholesome Animal Comics About Love Might Just Be The Thing You Need For This Valentine’s Day

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
How I Went From A Dude Who Likes To Cook To A Fine Dining Chef In The Jungle Of Costa Rica
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Times People Encountered A ‘Perfect Fit’ In Real Life And Just Had To Document It (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
These Actors Declined Lifetime Roles And Regretted It
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Office
So Why Wasn’t There Ever an Office Spin-Off?
3 min read
May, 28, 2020
I Grew Up In India So I Decided To Illustrate What Childhood Was Like There (28 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
High School Seniors Paint Their Parking Spots And Their Art Goes Viral On Twitter
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.