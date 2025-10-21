Shock And Heartbreak After Beloved Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Suddenly Passes Away At 29

US chess grandmaster and online commentator Daniel Naroditsky has passed away suddenly at the age of 29.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his family members on October 20, 2025, in a public statement.

“I’ve been wrecked all day about this… He was probably the best chess educator in the world, and universally beloved by millions of people,” expressed one mourning netizen.

The chess community is stunned by Daniel Naroditsky’s sudden passing 

Image credits: Benjamin Robson / Chess.com

The family member released a public statement through his club called the Charlotte Chess Center.

They began, “It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky.”

“Daniel was a talented chess player, commentator, and educator, and a cherished member of the chess community, admired and respected by fans and players around the world.”

The cause of the chess grandmaster’s demise has not yet been revealed

Image credits: Daniel Naroditsky / Facebook

“He was also a loving son and brother, and a loyal friend to many … Let us remember Daniel for his passion and love for the game of chess, and for the joy and inspiration he brought to us all every day.”

Thus far, information surrounding his demise has not been revealed to the public.

As the heartbreaking news broke, the US and International Chess Federations, along with several professional players, paid tribute to Naroditsky.

Tributes for Daniel flooded social media, with several prominent figures from the chess world honoring him

Image credits: Daniel Naroditsky / Facebook

Image credits: Charlotte Chess Center / Facebook

American world number two Hikaru Nakamura expressed his condolences to the deceased in a social media post.

Nakamura wrote, “This is a massive loss for the world of chess.”

He loved streaming, and he loved trying to be educational,” Nakamura said. “The chess world is very grateful. He was just someone who tried to do what he could for chess.”

Daniel first took an interest in chess at the age of six, when his older brother Alan introduced him to the game

Image credits: Charlotte Chess Center / Facebook

Dutch chess grandmaster Benjamin Bok was a lifelong friend of Naroditsky, and wrote on X, “”I still can’t believe it and don’t want to believe it.” 

“It was always a privilege to play, train, and commentate with Danya, but above all, to call him my friend.”

Before his passing, Naroditsky served as head coach at the Charlotte Chess Centre in North Carolina.

At the age of 14, he became one of the youngest ever published chess authors when he wrote his first book 

Image credits: Lea Suzuki / Getty Images

Daniel first gained international attention in 2007 when he won the under-12 boys world youth championship in Turkey. 

Three years later, at the age of 14, he became one of the youngest ever published chess authors with his book titled Mastering Positional Chess, covering practical skills and technical manoeuvrings for players. 

Image credits: Maria Emelianova / Chess.com

In 2013, as just a teenager, Naroditsky won the prestigious US Junior Championship, earning him the title of Grandmaster, the highest rank awarded by the International Chess Federation.

One surprised social media user wrote, “He was way too young, this one blindsided me… He’s just become a part of the experience that I took for granted.”

Image credits: Benjamin Robson / Chess.com

Fans collectively mourned the loss of the 29-year-old, which stunned the chess world on Monday

