The 20 Most “Add To Cart” Worthy Finds Trending On Amazon This Week

That late-night Amazon scroll is a dangerous game, a digital rabbit hole where you go in looking for AA batteries and come out 45 minutes later seriously considering a tiny portable washing machine for your socks. The ‘trending’ section is the epicenter of this chaos, a glorious, ever-changing mood board of what the internet has collectively decided is Very Important right now. So, because we love you (and our own ‘add to cart’ buttons), we’ve sifted through the digital aisles to find the 20 absolute best finds that are buzzing on Amazon this week. Get your wallets ready; it’s about to get weirdly practical in here.
#1 Did Someone Say “Another Meeting That Could Have Been An Email” Because We Think You Need An “On My Last Nerve” Candle To Cope
Review: “I’m not sure why my review is being censored by amazon, but…. Great scented candle! A nice soapy lavender smell! Gifted for a friend. I read reviews where person’s complained of broken product. Mine came perfectly packed. Very pleased!” – SuzieQute
Image source: amazon.com, SuzieQute
#2 No More Craning Your Neck Like A Confused Giraffe In The Tub When A Comfort Luxury Bath Pillow Delivers Peak Relaxation
Review: “Easy wash , sticks to tub, stiff but super comfortable, perfect size, super cute.” – Pratibha S.
Image source: amazon.com
#3 Your Brain Is About To Launch Into Warp Speed With Project Hail Mary: A Novel Because It’s Got More Twists Than A Pretzel Factory
Review: “Funny, warm-hearted, and exhilarating. I was immediately invested in the characters and the story. Like “The Martian” the science was intriguing and the science fiction was riveting. Highly recommended reading.” – Amy S.
Image source: amazon.com, kinsey | bookemkinzo
#4 Let’s Not Let Your Plant Babies Huddle On The Floor Like They’re Waiting For A Bus; Give Them A Literal Glow-Up On Their Own Fancy Stage, A.k.a A Metal Indoor Plant Stand
Review: “Easy to put together and very sturdy. Perfect addition to my deck.” – Kelley
Image source: amazon.com, Jessi
#5 Your Hands Called And They Want A Glow-Up With Some Sweet-Smelling Touchland Hand Sanitizer That TikTok Made You Buy Anyway
Review: “I work at a High School, and the hand sanitizer the school district provides just dries out my hand. This has truly been so convenient. It’s small, looks beautiful, amazing smells. My hands don’t dry out. I even got a case to attach it to my work lanyard for easy access!” – Colby Lee Argyle
Image source: amazon.com, Colby Lee Argyle
#6 Stop Letting Your Phone Do A Swan Dive Into The Toilet With A Double-Sided Suction Phone Grip That Gives It A Permanent Sticky Hug
Review: “This thing is great! Using it on my phone, but I’m sure it would hold a tablet. It sticks to everything smooth and flat.” – Wood
Image source: amazon.com, Wood
#7 Don’t Let Your Face Melt Like The Wicked Witch Of The West When A Handheld Mini Fan Keeps You Breezy
Review: “Perimenopause – step aside. Whether I’m in a plane, at the beach, or just trying to survive my own hormones, this fan is my ride-or-die. Fits in my purse, charges fast, and cools quicker than my patience when someone says “it’s just a phase.” Stylish, discreet, and strong enough to make me feel like Beyoncé in a wind tunnel. Highly recommend for anyone whose internal thermostat is currently set to “volcano.” I even bought my girlfriend’s all one, and then achieved best friend status with everybody.” – Lisa M
Image source: amazon.com, Lisa M
#8 Are Your Muscles Screaming In Pain? Fear Not Because A Portable Cordless Heating Pad Brings The Chill Vibes Without The Cords
Review: “I love this product so much. I have really bad cramps. Sometimes I feel really dizzy or feel like I cant walk on the first day of my cycle. The second day i still have cramps but I have to go to work so I would just put this one. It is perfect! Its really hot which the heat helps with the cramps and the vibrations help with your stomach not hurting.” – Crystal Collins
Image source: amazon.com, Crystal Collins
#9 Stop Letting Your Snacks Go Stale Like Your Ex’s Dating Profile When A Gripstic Bag Sealer Keeps Them Fresh
Review: “I was a little wary of spending so much on chip clips. You can get a decent quantity of the basic clips for like $5 on Amazon, but with the humidity in my apartment being in the mid 70s in the summer, even clipped bags go stale fast. With that said, I am beyond impressed with these. They create a legit air tight seal on most bags. I created an air bubble in one and it didn’t let any out when squeezed. I can finally open more than one flavor of chips at the same time! I’ve also started using the bigger ones on cereal bags and frozen food. They keep everything fresh and looking tidy. I love them and will likely order the smaller sizes for bread bags n such. The orange ones have been the perfect size for all the bags of chips I have in the house. What a wonderfully simple invention that just works.” – zKi Comp
Image source: amazon.com, zKi Comp
#10 Are You Tired Of Waking Up In A Swamp Of Your Own Making? Some Soft Cooling Bedsheets Are Here To Chill You Out
Review: “I was pleasantly surprised with these sheets. The color is as vibrant as it looks. They are not wrinkle-free but better than most sheets I have bought in this price range. It feels like a decent quality material and it’s very soft. The King fit my bed perfectly and I will probably buy another set in a different color.” – Trent D. Alvis
Image source: amazon.com
#11 So, The Knots In Your Back Are So Stubborn They’re Basically Your New Roommates; Time To Bring In A Massage Gun To Show Them The Door
Review: “I totally love this massage gun that I purchased from Amazon. It is excellent. It’s all the parts work great is strong. It’s long lasting and I love it. If I had to buy it again I would buy it all over again.” – Debra Terrell
Image source: amazon.com, Debra Terrell
#12 Your Car’s Air Vents (The Official Graveyard For Dust Bunnies And Forgotten French Fry Bits) Are About To Meet Their Match With This Weirdly Satisfying Car Cleaning Gel
Review: “This is amazing stuff, probably supernatural. It made my disgusting keyboard almost like new (except for the glue, cracks, and blood stains). There’s no telling what it can do. I’m going to see what it does to my cup holders, whigh actually frighten me.” – William D. Carraway
Image source: amazon.com
#13 Channel Your Inner Beyoncé Or Just Look Like You Tried Harder Than Sweatpants On A Tuesday With Some Killer Gold Hoop Earrings
Review: “These earrings are so cute and have yet to tarnish! I have worn them for over a month now and they have not changed color. They are lightweight and do not hurt my ears even after wearing all day. Love having all the options as well!” – Baylee Loughton
Image source: amazon.com, Baylee Loughton
#14 Are You Still Singeing Your Fingers With Those Old-School Matches? Because An Electric Candle Lighter Is The Future
Review: “I like how it has a USB so I no longer need to buy a new lighter, I just recharge.” – Kayla Tate
Image source: amazon.com, Kayla Tate
#15 This Unfolding Travel Toiletry Bag Makes Packing Your Potions Less Chaotic
Review: “I bought this back in March, and ever since, it has been used in multiple trips. I bought it for my 5 years old since she has had her own toiletry bag since she was a baby. When she was first born, I bought it a similar bag. However, after 4 years of using it to travel everywhere, there were some holes, so I had to replace. I bought this one and I am so glad I did. I love how specious it is and how good of a quality it is. I anticipate lasting even longer than the previous one, so I am happy with my investment. I would absolutely recommend.” – Glenda Cordoba
Image source: amazon.com, Glenda Cordoba
#16 Stop Frying Your Hair Like Last Night’s Takeout Because A Satin Heatless Curling Set Lets You Wake Up With Salon-Worthy Waves Without The Drama
Review: “The BEST heatless curler ever! the satin is so soft and good for my hair and the curls always turn out great! looks exactly as pictured and is a great option for curling without heat damage! box came slightly dented but did not affect product!” – Kaitlin
Image source: amazon.com, Kaitlin
#17 The Frantic, Three-Times-A-Day “Where’s My Wallet” Pat-Down Is Officially Over; An AirTag Wallet Means You Can Just Ping The Thing And Go
Review: “I definitely like the card space. It’s a little tight at first, but with use the cards become wiser to remove. I got the AirTag at the same time. I really like that feature. The wallet is great quality. Very durable. It will be the main wallet that I carry. Definitely recommend.” – DL Jones
Image source: amazon.com, DL Jones
#18 That One Beige-Turned-Brown Sponge On Your Vanity Has Seen Better Days, And Probably Better Decades; Having A 6-Pack Of Makeup Sponges On Hand Means You Can Finally Give It A Proper Send-Off
Review: “These feel exactly like the beauty blenders. I mean exactly. I love beauty blenders but $20 for 1 sponge is outrageous. So happy to have found these. Second time purchasing and I will continue to do so!” – cheryl sears
Image source: amazon.com, cheryl sears
#19 Get Ready To Look Like You Just Walked Off A K-Drama Set Because The Kahi Balm Series Is About To Give You That Glazed Donut Glow
Review: “Love this! Gives a glow while making my skin feel nice and soft, not oily and great for sensitive skin. Definitely worth the price, I would recommend trying. I not only put on eye areas but also on scars & other imperfections.” – Bianca
Image source: amazon.com, Bianca
#20 Get Ready For A Satisfyingly Gross Reveal That’s More Addictive Than A True-Crime Podcast When You Try Starface Pore Strips
Review: “I love these strips and I have trouble finding them in store, so glad Amazon has them. Takes EVERYTHING out of my pores. I use them for my skin care every week.” – Nidia Gurrola
Image source: amazon.com, c.perdue
