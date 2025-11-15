Hey Pandas, What Are The Best Ways To Drop Hints To Your Parents Before Coming Out? (Closed)

Looking for creative ways to hint to my parents that I’m Bi, so I’m curious to hear your guys’ ideas!
#1
maybe wear a bit of rainbow so they get the clue that your kinda celebrating and talk about pride month like “oh I’m wearing rainbow it’s pride month after all”
#2
JOKES. And terrible puns. If you’re bi, just use the list. Get some cuffed pants, use the classic finger guns/peace signs, sit awkwardly, fail math. All stereotypes, all true.
#3
Just be yourself and don’t try to hide who you are.
#4
I think it’s easier to just come out to them if you feel comfortable if not then I can be of no help to you
#5
Listen to super gay songs. Even if the song is about the sexuality that you don’t identify as, just if it’s gay, listen to it. Loudly. Near your parents.
Some gay songs:
A Little Bit performed by alex brightman is a good one
Little Miss Perfect is a good one too
The Coming Out Song by Ally Hills I think
I Kissed A Girl by Katy Perry
#6
draw rainbows with clouds on yourself, call yourself a swaggy frog, listen on a speaker to sweater weather, use a subtle bi wallpaper on your devices, etc.
