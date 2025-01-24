Trailer For Disney’s Revival of ‘Daredevil’ Released

Disney has just released the trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, which is set to revive Charlie Cox’s Daredevil from the 2015 Netflix series. The upcoming Disney+ show will also mark the return of return of Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk (Kingpin) and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle (the Punisher), along with other familiar faces. The trailer sets the tone for a gritty, action-packed narrative and shows Matt Murdock dealing with his double life as a lawyer and a superhero. Daredevil: Born Again picks up after Matt Murdock’s appearances in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Echo, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.
As reported by Deadline, the upcoming Marvel series will feature a clash between Murdock and Fisk when their “past identities begin to emerge.” The trailer reveals Fisk as the mayor of New York City and teases Murdock stepping away from his role as a vigilante. An intense moment in the trailer shows the two men coming face-to-face as Kingpin claims: “It’s not entirely unpleasant seeing you again.”
The trailer also features a glimpse at returning characters such as Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson). The cast also includes Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, and Jeremy Earl. Dario Scardapane serves as the showrunner and executive producer for the upcoming TV series. The episodes are directed by Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd, Justin Benson, and Aaron Moorhead.
The Trailer for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Breaks a Longtime Marvel Record
The highly- anticipated travel for Daredevil: Born Again has broken a longstanding Marvel record. The trailer for the show was released 48 days ahead of its March 4, 2025, premiere. This marks the shortest gap between a trailer release and the premiere date for any live-action MCU Disney+ series. The previous record was held by Loki Season 2 which had a 66-day gap as reported by The Direct.
According to Deadline, D’Onofrio has revealed that the trailer was originally scheduled for an earlier date but was delayed due to the LA Wildfires. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor also opened up about his role in the upcoming show. D’Onofrio revealed that he and Cox don’t share many scenes together. The actor explained that their limited interactions on set were intentional because they wanted to maintain the stakes of their characters’ rivalry.
According to D’Onofrio, when the two of them share the screen, it feels explosive. Cox agreed with the sentiment shared that the buildup to Kingpin and Daredevil’s confrontation is what makes the plot work so well. He pointed out that if the rivals were shown having casual conversations, it would lessen the impact of their eventual clashes. Cox also believes that Karen and Foggy are the “heartbeat of the show.” He claims that without them, Murdock’s actions don’t have any emotional impact.
Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4, 2025, on Disney+.
|Daredevil: Born Again
|Cast
|Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal
|Release Date
|March 4, 2025
|Stream On
|Disney+
|Directed by
|Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, David Boyd, Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead.
|Produced by
|Marvel Studios
|Based On
|Marvel Comics’ Daredevil character
|Plot Summary
|A reboot exploring Matt Murdock’s life as Daredevil and his clash with Kingpin.
|Musical Elements
|Score details TBA
|Current Status
|Premiering on March 4, 2025, on Disney+.
