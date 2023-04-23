Television audiences would have to bid farewell to some of the most amazing TV shows in 2023. TV series have become a mainstay on television because it allows showrunners to tell better, in-depth stories and explore several character arcs. While many shows fail to meet up to expectations and eventually get canceled, some get renewed for years with several seasons.
However, no matter how highly rated a show is by critics and audiences, it must eventually come to an end. A great way to end a series is to give it the perfect closure it truly deserves. With these shows having a minimum rating of 7/10 on IMDb, now is a great time to binge on some of the best-running TV shows. To audiences looking for binge-worthy series by the end of 2023, here are 10 amazing TV shows that will end in 2023.
1. Ted Lasso (2020 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 8.8/10
When it comes to sports comedy-dramas, there are only a few TV shows with the quality and ratings of Apple+ Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis plays the titular character Ted Lasso, a former American college football coach. Lasso is hired, with no soccer experience, as head coach for AFC Richmond, an English Premier League soccer team.
The show aired its first episode on August 14, 2020, with its final episode scheduled for May 31, 2023. Ted Lasso has 3 seasons with a total of 34 episodes, with each episode running time of 29–63 minutes. While there are speculations that there may be an additional season, Jason Sudeikis, who feels honored and flattered, insists its third season is the show’s last. However, the showrunners are open to possible spin-offs, if any are available.
2. Titans (2018 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 7.5/10
The superhero TV series, Titans, will end in 2023, with its first episode airing on October 12, 2018. The show’s seasons 1 & 2 were aired on DC Universe, with streaming giant HBO Max picking up and airing seasons 3 & 4. Titans is based on DC’s Teen Titans and revolves around the lives of young superheroes coming together to fight against evil. Titan‘s fourth and final season will air its last episode on May 11, 2023. The series comprises 4 seasons and 49 episodes.
3. A Million Little Things (2018 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 7.9/10
DJ Nash’s A Million Little Things is a fun family drama to binge-watch as the show comes to an end. The show is set in Boston and follows the lives of a close-knit circle of friends. Things change for the group when one of them commits suicide. While mourning the loss, the surviving friends make a pact to live life more intentionally. The show has 5 seasons with a total of 87 episodes. The ABC drama has been running since September 26, 2018, and will air its last episode on May 3, 2023.
4. Manifest (2018 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 7.1/10
When a commercial airliner loses contact with the air tower and disappears, after an intense search, the passengers and crew are presumed dead. Five years later, the airliner reappears and requests to land. This NBC/Netflix supernatural drama series follows the lives of the passengers and crew as they reintegrate into society. Manifest‘s pilot episode aired on September 24, 2018. Its final 10 episodes will be released on Netflix on June 2, 2023.
5. Succession (2018 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 8.8/10
Succession, a satirical black comedy-drama, is created by Jesse Armstrong for HBO. The 4 seasons show has a total of 39 episodes, with a running time between 56–70 minutes. The series’ final episode will air on May 28, 2023. Succession follows the lives of the members of the Roy Family. As the family’s patriarch’s health deteriorates, the family members fight to gain control of his global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar Royco.
6. Cobra Kai (2018 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 8.5/10
Cobra Kai is a martial arts comedy-drama created as a sequel TV series to the original The Karate Kid (1984). The events in the series take place from present-day 2017 to 2019. The series’ events are set from Johnny’s point of view, with Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles, 34 years later, as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence. The series’ pilot aired on May 2, 2018, and has 5 seasons with 10 episodes each. The show was renewed for its sixth and final season in 2023.
7. The Handmaid’s Tale (2017 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 8.4/10
Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale is one of the longest-running series to end in 2023. It was first released on April 26, 2017, and has 56 episodes across 5 seasons. Hulu renewed the series for its sixth and final season, which will be released in 2023. The Handmaid’s Tale is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 novel and created by Bruce Miller for Hulu. The dystopian series is set in a time after America’s Second Civil War with a government that considers fertile women as child-bearing slaves. Most of the events center on its protagonist, June Osborne, and her desire to reunite with her husband and daughter. However, the franchise will continue with a sequel series, The Testaments, based on Margaret Atwood’s follow-up novel of the same name.
8. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 8.7/10
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is an Amazon Prime Video period comedy-drama that premiered on March 17, 2017. Since its pilot episode, it has been renewed for several seasons, with its final fifth season ending in 2023. The period comedy-drama is set between the late 50s and early 60s. The series follows the life of Midge, a New York housewife who discovers her talent for stand-up comedy and her struggles to make it a career in a male-dominated business.
9. The Crown (2016 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 8.6/10
Netflix’s The Crown is a historical drama series that focuses on the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the late 40s through her reign into the 21st century. First released on November 4, 2016, the series has had 5 10-episode seasons, with its final sixth season renewed to be released in 2023. The episodes have a running time of 47–61 minutes.
10. The Flash (2014 – 2023)
Average IMDb rating: 7.5/10
The CW’s superhero TV show, The Flash, is the longest-running series on the list. The show’s first episode premiered on October 7, 2014, and has seen 9 seasons. The Flash tv series’ final episode will air on May 24, 2023. Set in the same Arrowverse as the Arrow series, The Flash centers on the life of Barry Allen and his superhero alter-ego, Flash.
